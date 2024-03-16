Advertisement
Top News
March 16, 2024 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Congress establishes West Point

On March 16, 1802, the U.S. Congress authorized the establishment of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y.

By UPI Staff
President George W. Bush watches the graduates throw up their hats at Michie Stadium for the 2006 Graduation Ceremony of the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, N.Y., on May 27, 2006. On March 16, 1802, the U.S. Congress authorized the establishment of the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, N.Y. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 6 | President George W. Bush watches the graduates throw up their hats at Michie Stadium for the 2006 Graduation Ceremony of the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, N.Y., on May 27, 2006. On March 16, 1802, the U.S. Congress authorized the establishment of the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, N.Y. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 16 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1802, the U.S. Congress authorized the establishment of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y.

Advertisement

In 1827, Freedom's Journal, the first Black-owned and -operated newspaper in the United States, was published in New York.

In 1926, Robert Goddard launched the world's first liquid-fuel rocket.

In 1935, Adolf Hitler denounced the military clauses of the Versailles Treaty and immediately ordered general military conscription in Germany.

In 1945, the Island of Iwo Jima was declared secure by U.S. forces in one of the major World War II conflicts in the Pacific.

In 1956, the Rev. A. Edward Banks became the 25th minister to be arrested for allegedly violating the seldom-used Alabama state anti-boycott law. The boycott of Montgomery, Ala., buses began after Rosa Parks was fined $10 for refusing to surrender her seat to a white person.

In 1966, NASA astronauts Neil Armstrong and David Scott docked their Gemini 8 space vehicle with an Agena craft, a first in orbital history.

File Photo courtesy of NASA
Advertisement

In 1968, about 300 Vietnamese villagers died at the hands of U.S. troops in what came to be known as the My Lai massacre.

In 1984, CIA station chief in Beirut, William Buckley, was kidnapped by members of Hezbollah. His captors claimed that they had executed Buckley on Oct. 4, 1985, though it's believed he died of a heart attack sometime in June 1985, following nearly 15 months of torture.

In 1985, Terry Anderson, Beirut bureau chief for the Associated Press, was kidnapped by members of Hezbollah. He would remain in captivity for more than six years, before securing his release on Dec. 4, 1991.

In 1988, President Ronald Reagan ordered 3,200 U.S. troops sent to Honduras in what the White House described as "a measured response" to a Nicaraguan invasion directed against U.S.-backed Contra rebels.

File Photo by Cliff Owen/UPI

In 1994, the International Atomic Energy Agency said North Korea barred its inspectors from checking one of the nation's seven nuclear sites.

Advertisement

In 2009, Japan reported its gross domestic product fell at a 12.7 percent annual rate in the last quarter of 2008, plunging the country into what experts said was its worst financial crisis since World War II.

In 2014, results of a referendum showed that people in Crimea voted overwhelmingly for the autonomous Black Sea peninsula to break from Ukraine and join Russia.

In 2021, a series of shootings at three massage parlors in the Atlanta area left eight people dead. Six of the slain victims were Asian women, prompting questions of whether the shootings were a hate crime amid rising anti-Asian sentiment in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which originated in China. The accused gunman told police he was motivated by a conflict between sexual addiction and his Christianity, and he was sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole.

In 2022, U.S. President Joe Biden announced another $800 million in military aid for Ukraine after President Volodymyr Zelensky made a rare appeal for assistance before a joint session of Congress.

File Photo by J. Scott Applewhite/UPI
Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Saturday, March 16, 2024
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Saturday, March 16, 2024
On March 16, 1802, the U.S. Congress authorized the establishment of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y.
Peter Navarro files emergency appeal to Supreme Court to delay prison
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Peter Navarro files emergency appeal to Supreme Court to delay prison
March 15 (UPI) -- Former Trump administration adviser Peter Navarro filed a last-ditch appeal to the Supreme Court Friday, just days before his scheduled prison sentence.
Mike Pence says he will not endorse Donald Trump for president
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Mike Pence says he will not endorse Donald Trump for president
March 15 (UPI) -- Former Vice President Mike Pence said Friday he would not endorse Donald Trump for president in 2024.
Apple settles federal class-action suit over CEO's comments for $490 million
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Apple settles federal class-action suit over CEO's comments for $490 million
March 15 (UPI) -- Apple has agreed to pay $490 million to settle a class-action lawsuit that alleges CEO Tim Cook made false statements, according to a proposed settlement request filed in Oakland County, Calif., federal court.
Judge pushes Donald Trump's N.Y. hush-money trial to mid-April
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Judge pushes Donald Trump's N.Y. hush-money trial to mid-April
March 15 (UPI) -- The judge in former President Donald Trump's hush money trial in Manhattan agreed Friday to delay the start of the trial.
Joe Biden, Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar affirm support for Ukraine, Gaza
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Joe Biden, Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar affirm support for Ukraine, Gaza
March 15 (UPI) -- Ireland's Taoiseach Leo Varadkar visited the White House to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday, ahead of St. Patrick's Day. Public opinion of Biden has waned in Ireland over his stance on Israel.
National Association of Realtors agrees to $418M settlement in commission lawsuit
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
National Association of Realtors agrees to $418M settlement in commission lawsuit
March 15 (UPI) -- The National Association of Realtors on Friday agreed to settle a series of lawsuits by paying $418 million in damages and eliminating its rules on commissions.
Brooklyn DA says no charges for NYC subway shooter who critically injured man in fight
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Brooklyn DA says no charges for NYC subway shooter who critically injured man in fight
March 15 (UPI) -- A 36-year-old man was in critical condition Thursday night after being shot following a confrontation on a crowded New York subway train, authorities said. The shooter was acting in self-defense, Brooklyn DA says.
'Squid Game' actor Oh Yeong-su, 79, convicted of indecent assault
World News // 12 hours ago
'Squid Game' actor Oh Yeong-su, 79, convicted of indecent assault
March 15 (UPI) -- A South Korean court found Squid Game actor Oh Yeong-su guilty of indecent assault Friday.
U.S. Navy to christen new fast-attack submarine USS Idaho this weekend
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
U.S. Navy to christen new fast-attack submarine USS Idaho this weekend
March 15 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy will christen the fast-attack nuclear submarine USS Idaho on Saturday in Groton, Conn.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

At least 20 dead, 150 wounded in attack on Gaza food aid site
At least 20 dead, 150 wounded in attack on Gaza food aid site
Search on for suspect who shot, killed New Mexico trooper on Interstate 40
Search on for suspect who shot, killed New Mexico trooper on Interstate 40
Putin says he will re-deploy troops along Finland border in response to NATO accession
Putin says he will re-deploy troops along Finland border in response to NATO accession
Apple settles federal class-action suit over CEO's comments for $490 million
Apple settles federal class-action suit over CEO's comments for $490 million
Peter Navarro files emergency appeal to Supreme Court to delay prison
Peter Navarro files emergency appeal to Supreme Court to delay prison
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement