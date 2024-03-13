Trending
Advertisement
Top News
March 13, 2024 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Pope Francis selected to lead Catholic Church

On March 13, 2013, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Buenos Aires, a Jesuit, became pope of the Catholic Church. He chose the name of Francis.

By UPI Staff
Argentina's Jorge Bergoglio, elected Pope Francis, waves from the window of St Peter's Basilica's balcony after being elected the 266th pope of the Roman Catholic Church on March 13, 2013, at the Vatican. File Photo by Stefano Spaziani/UPI
1 of 4 | Argentina's Jorge Bergoglio, elected Pope Francis, waves from the window of St Peter's Basilica's balcony after being elected the 266th pope of the Roman Catholic Church on March 13, 2013, at the Vatican. File Photo by Stefano Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

March 13 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1781, the planet Uranus was discovered by British astronomer William Herschel.

Advertisement

In 1868, the Republican-dominated U.S. Senate began impeachment proceedings against U.S. President Andrew Johnson, a Democrat and successor to Abraham Lincoln, climaxing a political feud following the Civil War. He was acquitted by one vote.

In 1881, Czar Alexander II, the ruler of Russia since 1855, was killed in a St. Petersburg street by a bomb thrown by a member of the revolutionary People's Will group.

In 1933, in the depths of the Great Depression, banks throughout the United States began to reopen after a weeklong bank holiday declared by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in a successful effort to stop runs on bank assets.

In 1933, President Roosevelt sent word to Congress calling for the immediate modification of the Volstead act to permit the manufacture and sale of beer.

File Photo by Library of Congress/UPI

In 1961, President John F. Kennedy proposed the multibillion-dollar Alliance for Progress to aid Latin America. The program was largely believed to have failed to bring democracy to the continent.

Advertisement

In 1980, a Chicago jury sentenced John Wayne Gacy to death for the murder of 33 young men and boys. He died by lethal injection May 10, 1994.

In 1990, the Soviet Congress of People's Deputies formally ended the Communist Party's monopoly rule, establishing a presidential system and giving Mikhail Gorbachev broad new powers.

In 1992, a 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck northeast Turkey, killing at least 500 people and leaving some 50,000 homeless.

In 1996, a gun collector opened fire at a school in Dunblane, Scotland, killing 16 kindergarten children and their teacher, and then himself.

In 2004, opera singer Luciano Pavarotti sang his final opera at New York City's Metropolitan Opera house.

File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI

In 2008, gold prices on the New York Mercantile Exchange hit $1,000 per ounce for the first time.

In 2011, the Dalai Lama, 75-year-old spiritual leader of Tibet, formally submitted his resignation as Tibet's political leader, a post he had held since he was 18, to the Tibetan Parliament-in-exile.

Advertisement

In 2013, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Buenos Aires, a Jesuit, became pope of the Catholic Church. He chose the name of Francis.

In 2020, President Donald Trump declared a national emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. On this date, the novel coronavirus had killed three dozen people in the United States and sickened some 1,200.

In 2022, heavy gunfire and shelling by Russian forces advancing on Kyiv killed Brent Renaud, an award-winning video journalist and documentary filmmaker, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Read More

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Wednesday, March 13, 2024
On March 13, 2013, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Buenos Aires, a Jesuit, became pope of the Catholic Church. He chose the name of Francis.
Justice Department finds Utah prison discriminated against transgender inmate
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Justice Department finds Utah prison discriminated against transgender inmate
March 13 (UPI) -- The Utah Department of Corrections repeatedly discriminated against a transgender inmate on the basis of her gender dysphoria disability, resulting in the woman performing dangerous surgery upon herself.
Mass. man sentenced for threatening to blow up Arizona secretary of state
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Mass. man sentenced for threatening to blow up Arizona secretary of state
March 13 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts man who pleaded guilty to threatening to blow up the Arizona secretary of state in the wake of the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol building has been sentenced to jail, according to prosecutors.
Biden, Trump clinch nominations for presidential election rematch
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden, Trump clinch nominations for presidential election rematch
March 12 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden officially clinched their respective presidential nominations, with wins in Georgia, Mississippi and Washington on Tuesday night.
Tennessee soccer coach indicted for allegedly drugging, raping boys
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Tennessee soccer coach indicted for allegedly drugging, raping boys
March 12 (UPI) -- A former Tennessee soccer coach has been indicted by a grand jury on 31 sex-related charges for allegedly drugging and raping boys who played on his team.
Four U.S. Army ships deploy for mission to construct humanitarian pier in Gaza
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Four U.S. Army ships deploy for mission to construct humanitarian pier in Gaza
March 12 (UPI) -- The Pentagon on Tuesday deployed four Army vessels and their crews to Gaza where they will build a temporary port for the delivery of humanitarian aid, U.S. military officials said
Family of missing University of Missouri student seeks clues to his disappearance
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Family of missing University of Missouri student seeks clues to his disappearance
March 12 (UPI) -- A 22-year-old University of Missouri student allegedly went missing sometime Friday in Tennessee and his family is seeking out answers, according to officials.
Man, woman killed in Pennsylvania house explosion
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Man, woman killed in Pennsylvania house explosion
March 12 (UPI) -- A man and a woman were found dead Tuesday after a house exploded in Pennsylvania. Officials in Allegheny County said they found the house "completely leveled" in a remote area near Pittsburgh.
Republican group to spend $50 million in 6 swing states to defeat Trump
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Republican group to spend $50 million in 6 swing states to defeat Trump
March 12 (UPI) -- A $50 million outreach campaign launched Tuesday by a Republican political action committee aims to reach people in key swing states to showcase GOP voters who won't again vote for former President Donald Trump.
Missing N.H. 5-year-old Harmony Montgomery declared legally dead
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Missing N.H. 5-year-old Harmony Montgomery declared legally dead
March 12 (UPI) -- A judge in New Hampshire declared 5-year-old Harmony Montgomery -- who has been missing for more than four years -- legally dead Tuesday, clearing the way for the girl's biological mother to pursue wrongful death claims.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. diplomats end Saudi Arabia trip after Jewish chair told to remove kippah
U.S. diplomats end Saudi Arabia trip after Jewish chair told to remove kippah
Daughter of ex-Indiana sheriff latest to be charged in alleged family corruption scheme
Daughter of ex-Indiana sheriff latest to be charged in alleged family corruption scheme
Boeing whistleblower found dead in apparent suicide during legal battle
Boeing whistleblower found dead in apparent suicide during legal battle
Porsche launches new electric sports car, among fastest in the world
Porsche launches new electric sports car, among fastest in the world
Republican group to spend $50 million in 6 swing states to defeat Trump
Republican group to spend $50 million in 6 swing states to defeat Trump
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement