Advertisement
Top News
March 11, 2024 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: China's legislature gets rid of presidential term limits

On March 11, 2018, China's legislature nearly unanimously endorsed a change to the Constitution formally removing term limits to enable Xi Jinping to stay on as president for life.

By UPI Staff
Chinese President Xi Jinping casts his vote during the third plenary session of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 11, 2018. Delegates of the NPC voted on an amendment to abolish the current presidential term limits. File Photo by Hwee Young/EPA-EFE
1 of 7 | Chinese President Xi Jinping casts his vote during the third plenary session of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 11, 2018. Delegates of the NPC voted on an amendment to abolish the current presidential term limits. File Photo by Hwee Young/EPA-EFE

March 11 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1824, the U.S. War Department created the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

Advertisement

In 1845, John Chapman, better known as Johnny Appleseed, died in Allen County, Ind.

In 1861, in Montgomery, Ala., delegates from South Carolina, Mississippi, Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana and Texas adopted the Permanent Constitution of the Confederate States of America.

In 1918, the first cases of Spanish influenza were reported in the United States. By 1920, the virus had killed up to 22 million people worldwide, 500,000 in the United States.

In 1930, William Howard Taft became the first former U.S. president and chief justice of the Supreme Court to be buried in the national cemetery at Arlington, Va.

In 1942, after struggling to save the Philippines from Japanese conquest, U.S. Army Gen. Douglas MacArthur abandoned the island fortress of Corregidor under orders from President Franklin D. Roosevelt, leaving behind 90,000 U.S. and Filipino troops.

In 1985, Mikhail Gorbachev, the youngest member of the ruling Politburo, was chosen to succeed President Konstantin Chernenko as Communist Party chief, finally bringing to power the post-World War II generation.

Advertisement

File Photo by Joe Marquette/UPI

In 1990, Lithuania proclaimed its independence from Moscow in a long-expected move posing the first splintering of the Soviet Union since the communist nation was founded nearly seven decades ago.

In 1993, Janet Reno won unanimous U.S. Senate approval to become the country's first female attorney general.

In 2004, 10 bombs exploded almost simultaneously on four commuter trains in Madrid, killing 191 people and injuring 1,400.

In 2006, Slobodan Milosevic, former president of Yugoslavia on trial for war crimes, was found dead in his cell at The Hague, of an apparent heart attack.

In 2006, Michelle Bachelet, who was tortured during Chile's years of military dictatorship, was sworn in as the country's first female president.

UPI File Photo

In 2011, Japan was hit by a magnitude-9 earthquake that struck about 230 miles northeast of Tokyo. The quake caused a tsunami that swept away people, homes, vehicles and ships. Tens of thousands of buildings were destroyed, nuclear power plants were damaged, with three reactor meltdowns at one of them. The disaster's death toll reached nearly 15,900.

Advertisement

In 2018, China's legislature nearly unanimously endorsed a change to the Constitution formally removing term limits to enable Xi Jinping to stay on as president for life.

In 2020, the World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus virus a pandemic, with more than 118,000 cases and 4,300 deaths across 114 countries. A year later, COVID-19 has killed more than 2.5 million people.

In 2022, Russian forces kidnapped and arrested the mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov. Russian officials released him from captivity five days later.

File Photo by Sergei Ilnitsky/EPA-EFE

Read More

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Monday, March 11, 2024
Top News // 44 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Monday, March 11, 2024
On March 11, 2018, China's legislature nearly unanimously endorsed a change to the Constitution formally removing term limits.
Back country skiier dies in New Hampshire fall
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Back country skiier dies in New Hampshire fall
March 10 (UPI) -- A skier has died after falling nearly 600 feet down a ravine on Mount Washington in New Hampshire over the weekend, officials said Sunday.
SpaceX launches next batch of satellites from Florida
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
SpaceX launches next batch of satellites from Florida
March 10 (UPI) -- Against the backdrop of broken clouds and Florida swampland at dusk, SpaceX launched 23 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, the latest in a series of Falcon 9 launches.
National Guard Chopper crash victims identified
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
National Guard Chopper crash victims identified
March 10 (UPI) -- Authorities released the identities Sunday of two National Guard members and a U.S. Border Patrol agent killed in a helicopter crash near the U.S.-Mexico border last week.
Organizers push for Central Park statue of 'Flaco'
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Organizers push for Central Park statue of 'Flaco'
March 10 (UPI) -- New Yorkers have launched a petition drive to memorialize the now-famous Eaurasian eagle owl, Flaco, with a life size statue in Central Park.
New York woman charged for biting Long Island police officer
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
New York woman charged for biting Long Island police officer
March 10 (UPI) -- A 59-year-old Westchester County, New York woman has been arrested on an assault charge after allegedly biting a Long Island police officer, authorities said Saturday.
Moscow student jailed for pro-Ukraine Wi-Fi network
World News // 11 hours ago
Moscow student jailed for pro-Ukraine Wi-Fi network
March 10 (UPI) -- A Moscow court has sentenced a student to 10 days in jail for naming his Wi-Fi network with a pro-Ukrainian title.
Philadelphia man given 7 life terms in Delaware murders
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Philadelphia man given 7 life terms in Delaware murders
March 10 (UPI) -- A 41-year Philadelphia man has been sentenced to 7 life terms and an additional 297 years in prison for killing 2 people in Delaware, and is accused of killing 4 others, including his mother, in Pennsylvania.
Some Republicans are voicing anger over election of Lara Trump to RNC
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Some Republicans are voicing anger over election of Lara Trump to RNC
March 10 (UPI) -- Some Republicans are voicing anger over last week's election of Lara Trump to the role of co-chair over the Republican National Convention.
Ultra-orthodox rabbi says citizens will leave Israel over draft, drawing ire from lawmakers
World News // 15 hours ago
Ultra-orthodox rabbi says citizens will leave Israel over draft, drawing ire from lawmakers
March 10 (UPI) -- Yitzhak Yosef, the Sephardic chief rabbi of Israel, said Saturday that citizens will leave the country if they are forced to be drafted -- drawing the ire of lawmakers.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Daughter of ex-Indiana sheriff latest to be charged in alleged family corruption scheme
Daughter of ex-Indiana sheriff latest to be charged in alleged family corruption scheme
Some Republicans are voicing anger over election of Lara Trump to RNC
Some Republicans are voicing anger over election of Lara Trump to RNC
Vatican responds to criticism after Pope Francis says Ukraine should raise white flag
Vatican responds to criticism after Pope Francis says Ukraine should raise white flag
Philadelphia man given 7 life terms in Delaware murders
Philadelphia man given 7 life terms in Delaware murders
Miami Beach imposes curfews, police crackdowns in 'spring break-up'
Miami Beach imposes curfews, police crackdowns in 'spring break-up'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement