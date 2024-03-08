Trending
Advertisement
Top News
March 8, 2024 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 vanishes

On March 8, 2014, Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 carrying 239 people vanished over the Indian Ocean en route to Beijing from Kuala Lumpur.

By UPI Staff
Crew members aboard the Australian navy ship HMAS Success watch as a helicopter participates in a replenishment at sea with the Malaysian navy ship KD LEKIU in the southern Indian Ocean during the continuing search for a Malaysia Airlines jetliner missing in the Indian Ocean, about 1,000 miles off the coast of Perth, Australia. File Photo by David Connolly/Australian Defense Force
1 of 7 | Crew members aboard the Australian navy ship HMAS Success watch as a helicopter participates in a replenishment at sea with the Malaysian navy ship KD LEKIU in the southern Indian Ocean during the continuing search for a Malaysia Airlines jetliner missing in the Indian Ocean, about 1,000 miles off the coast of Perth, Australia. File Photo by David Connolly/Australian Defense Force | License Photo

March 8 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1817, the New York Stock Exchange was established.

Advertisement

In 1913, the Internal Revenue Service began to levy and collect income taxes in the United States.

In 1914, International Women's Day was observed on March 8 for the first time and would go on to be marked on this day annually. The United Nations began officially celebrating the day in 1977.

In 1917, strikes and riots in St. Petersburg marked the start of the Russian Bolshevik revolution.

In 1921, after Germany failed to make its first war reparation payment, French troops occupied Dusseldorf and other towns on the Ruhr River in Germany's industrial heartland.

In 1943, Allied planes led by the Royal Air Force bombed the German city of Nuremberg, an important military manufacturing site. By the end of World War II, the vast majority of the city was destroyed by Allied bombings.

In 1957, Egypt reopened the Suez Canal to international traffic after Israel withdrew from occupied Egyptian territory.

File Photo courtesy Imperial War Museum
Advertisement

In 1965, nearly 4,000 U.S. Marines landed in South Vietnam.

In 1974, the streaking epidemic that had been gripped parts of the United States appeared to run its logical course.

In 1983, U.S. President Ronald Reagan referred to the Soviet Union as an "evil empire" in a speech before the British House of Commons.

In 1990, Colombia's M-19 leftist guerrilla group surrendered its arms, ending 16 years of insurrection.

In 1999, baseball great Joe DiMaggio died at age 84.

File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI

In 2008, U.S. President George W. Bush vetoed legislation that would have outlawed severe interrogation methods such as waterboarding used by the CIA. Bush said the proposal would eliminate "one of the most valuable tools in the war on terror."

In 2010, up to 500 people were killed in a nighttime "ethnic cleansing" raid on a village near Nigeria's turbulent city of Jos.

In 2013, former Argentine President Carlos Saul Menem and ex-Defense Minister Oscar Camilion were convicted of smuggling weapons to Croatia and Ecuador.

Advertisement

In 2014, Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 carrying 239 people vanished over the Indian Ocean en route to Beijing from Kuala Lumpur. A massive search found no sign of the plane and a government statement months later said all aboard -- 227 passengers and 12 crew members -- "are presumed to have lost their lives."

In 2022, David Bennett, a 57-year-old man who became the first to receive a heart transplant from a genetically modified pig, died two months after the historic surgery.

Read More

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Friday, March 8, 2024
Top News // 2 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Friday, March 8, 2024
On March 8, 2014, Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 carrying 239 people vanished over the Indian Ocean en route to Beijing from Kuala Lumpur.
Army soldier arrested on charges of selling sensitive military information to China
U.S. News // 18 minutes ago
Army soldier arrested on charges of selling sensitive military information to China
March 8 (UPI) -- A U.S. Army soldier and intelligence analyst has been accused of selling national defense information to China, becoming the latest member of the military to be implicated in the sharing of U.S. military secrets.
Biden's 'out of touch,' says Sen. Katie Britt in Republican SOTU response
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Biden's 'out of touch,' says Sen. Katie Britt in Republican SOTU response
March 7 (UPI) -- Sen. Katie Britt delivered the Republicans' response to President Joe Biden's state of the Union on Thursday night, arguing the commander in chief is out of touch with the American people.
In wide-ranging State of Union address, Biden touts democracy, women's rights
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
In wide-ranging State of Union address, Biden touts democracy, women's rights
March 7 (UPI) -- Talking about historical threats to democracy, President Biden launched his State of the Union address before Congress Thursday night, during which he forcefully made his case to voters to re-elect him.
Army lieutenant colonel dies in non-combat-related incident in Israel
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Army lieutenant colonel dies in non-combat-related incident in Israel
March 7 (UPI) -- An Army lieutenant colonel serving at the U.S. Embassy in Israel died earlier this week, the Pentagon announced Thursday.
Senate Democrats call for reproductive freedom ahead of State of Union address
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Senate Democrats call for reproductive freedom ahead of State of Union address
March 7 (UPI) -- Democratic senators held a news conference Thursday ahead of President Joe Biden's State of the Union address to push for reproductive freedom.
Judge refuses Trump's request to delay $83M judgment in defamation case
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Judge refuses Trump's request to delay $83M judgment in defamation case
March 7 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Thursday denied former President Donald Trump's request to delay an $83.3 million judgment in writer E. Jean Carroll's defamation case against him, leaving him just three days to pay or post bond.
House panel passes bill that would ban TikTok unless parent company sells app
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
House panel passes bill that would ban TikTok unless parent company sells app
March 7 (UPI) -- Lawmakers are renewing a challenge to one of the world's most popular social media apps over national security concerns.
U.S. House passes immigrant arrest measure named after slain Georgia student
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
U.S. House passes immigrant arrest measure named after slain Georgia student
March 7 (UPI) -- The House passed a measure Thursday that would require any migrant who committed burglary or theft to be detained. It was named after a student in Georgia who officials say was killed by an illegal immigrant.
In letter to SpaceX, lawmakers express concern over possible Russian use of Starlink
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
In letter to SpaceX, lawmakers express concern over possible Russian use of Starlink
March 7 (UPI) -- In a letter to SpaceX, congressional lawmakers Robert Garcia, D-Calif., and Jamie Rashkin, D-Md., expressed concern over the Russian military's alleged use of Starlink systems.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Solar eclipse emergency: Texas county braces for fuel shortages, massive crowds
Solar eclipse emergency: Texas county braces for fuel shortages, massive crowds
Matt Gaetz files election interference complaint against Special Counsel Jack Smith
Matt Gaetz files election interference complaint against Special Counsel Jack Smith
Temporary 'Lake Manly' in Death Valley closed to kayaks
Temporary 'Lake Manly' in Death Valley closed to kayaks
Repression, isolation getting worse in North Korea, rights watchdog says
Repression, isolation getting worse in North Korea, rights watchdog says
On This Day: U.S. begins daytime bombing of Berlin in WWII
On This Day: U.S. begins daytime bombing of Berlin in WWII
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement