Advertisement
Top News
Feb. 26, 2024 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Branch Davidians acquitted of murder charges

On Feb. 26, 1994, 11 members of the Branch Davidian religious cult were acquitted of murder and conspiracy charges stemming from a federal raid and siege at the compound near Waco, Texas, the year before.

By UPI Staff
Special counsel and former U.S. Sen. John C. Danforth points to where shell casings were found at the Branch Davidian compound, in Waco, Texas, during a news conference to discuss his findings from the 1993 confrontation on July 21, 2000, in St. Louis. On February 26, 1994, 11 members of the Branch Davidian religious cult were acquitted of murder and conspiracy charges stemming from the siege. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
1 of 5 | Special counsel and former U.S. Sen. John C. Danforth points to where shell casings were found at the Branch Davidian compound, in Waco, Texas, during a news conference to discuss his findings from the 1993 confrontation on July 21, 2000, in St. Louis. On February 26, 1994, 11 members of the Branch Davidian religious cult were acquitted of murder and conspiracy charges stemming from the siege. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1531, an earthquake in Lisbon, Portugal, killed more than 20,000 people.

Advertisement

In 1815, Napoleon Bonaparte and 1,200 men left his exile on the Isle of Elba to start his 100-day campaign to regain France.

In 1917, President Woodrow Wilson signed legislation establishing Mount McKinley National Park. Nearly a century later, in 2015, President Barack Obama directed the Interior Department to begin using the mountain's Indigenous name, making it Denali National Park and Preserve.

In 1919, 37 years after the first bill to establish the Grand Canyon as a national park was introduced, President Woodrow Wilson signed the Grand Canyon National Park Act, bringing the landmark under the protection of the National Park Service, preserving it for future generations. He also signed an act establishing Lafayette National Park, which would later become Acadia National Park in Maine.

In 1929, Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park was established following the signing of an executive order by President Calvin Coolidge.

File Photo by A.J. Sisco/UPI
Advertisement

In 1935, Germany began operation of its air force, the Luftwaffe, under Reichmarshal Hermann Goering.

In 1970, National Public Radio was founded.

In 1984, the last U.S. Marines sent to Lebanon as part of a multinational peacekeeping force left Beirut.

In 1993, a powerful bomb exploded in the parking garage below the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, killing six people and injuring more than 1,000. In Nov. 1997, Ramzi Ahmed Yousef and Eyad Ismoil were found guilty of plotting and carrying out the attack following a three-month trial.

In 1994, 11 members of the Branch Davidian religious cult were acquitted of murder and conspiracy charges stemming from a federal raid and siege at the compound near Waco, Texas, the year before.

In 1998, a federal jury in Amarillo, Texas, ruled in favor of Oprah Winfrey in a lawsuit filed by Texas cattlemen who said she caused beef prices to fall with a talk show about "mad cow" disease.

In 2005, Bank of America acknowledged it lost computer tapes containing account information on 1.2 million federal employee credit cards, including those of some U.S. senators.

Advertisement

File Photo by Billie Jean Shaw/UPI

In 2008, the New York Philharmonic performed a historic, 90-minute concert at the East Pyongyang Grand Theater in North Korea.

In 2012, George Zimmerman, a Neighborhood Watch volunteer, shot and killed 17-year-old Trayvon Martin in Sanford, Fla. The case spawned debate over Florida's "Stand Your Ground" laws and racism.

In 2017, Moonlight won the Academy Award for Best Picture after a mixup by presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway, who mistakenly said La La Land won.

In 2023, an Israeli soldier and his younger brother were killed when a man opened fire Huwara in the occupied West Bank. In retaliation, Israeli settlers set fire to hundreds of Palestinian homes in multiple villages and shot and killed one Palestinian man.

File Photo by Debbie Hill/ UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Monday, Feb, 26, 2024
Top News // 29 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Monday, Feb, 26, 2024
On Feb. 26, 1994, 11 members of the Branch Davidian religious cult were acquitted of murder and conspiracy charges stemming from a federal raid and siege at the compound near Waco, Texas, the year before.
AT&T to credit customers impacted by last week's network outage
U.S. News // 45 minutes ago
AT&T to credit customers impacted by last week's network outage
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- AT&T will reimburse customers affected by last week's network outage, the American communications company said in a statement.
Koch-backed network ends funding for Nikki Haley following S.C. primary loss
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Koch-backed network ends funding for Nikki Haley following S.C. primary loss
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- an influential conservative political network financed by billionaire Charles Koch has announced it will cease contributing to Nikki Haley's presidential campaign.
Belarusians vote in election condemned by opposition leader, U.S.
World News // 3 hours ago
Belarusians vote in election condemned by opposition leader, U.S.
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Belarusians voted in parliamentary and local elections Sunday that the United States and prominent exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya condemned as a "sham."
U.S. Air Force member sets himself on fire outside Israeli embassy in D.C.
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
U.S. Air Force member sets himself on fire outside Israeli embassy in D.C.
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- An active-duty member of the U.S. Air Force set himself on fire outside the Israeli embassy in Washington, D.C., on Sunday and is listed in critical condition, local fire officials said.
2 Americans killed on yacht near Grenada are identified
World News // 2 days ago
2 Americans killed on yacht near Grenada are identified
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Officials have identified two Americans who were killed aboard their sailboat by three inmates who escaped from Grenada prison as Kathy Brandel and Ralph Hendry who were sailing their yacht to Antigua.
Mexico City water crisis nearing 'day zero'
World News // 8 hours ago
Mexico City water crisis nearing 'day zero'
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Mexico City, one of the world's largest and most densely populated cities, could be on the verge of running out of water, and prolonged drought and above-average temperatures are hastening the problem.
Lithium-ion battery blamed in NYC fire that killed 1 and injured 17
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Lithium-ion battery blamed in NYC fire that killed 1 and injured 17
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- A fire that killed one person and injured 17 others this week in New York City was caused by a malfunctioning lithium-ion battery, according to city fire marshals.
Alabama judge in critical condition after alleged shooting by son
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Alabama judge in critical condition after alleged shooting by son
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- A judge in Montgomery, Ala., is in critical condition Sunday after suffering a gunshot wound allegedly inflicted by his own son during a domestic dispute, authorities said.
Ky. college wrestler found dead in dorm room, former team member charged
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Ky. college wrestler found dead in dorm room, former team member charged
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- A college wrestler was found dead in his Kentucky dorm room over the weekend and a suspect identified as a former team member at Campbellsville University has been charged with murder, authorities say.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. Air Force member sets himself on fire outside Israeli embassy in D.C.
U.S. Air Force member sets himself on fire outside Israeli embassy in D.C.
Mexico City water crisis nearing 'day zero'
Mexico City water crisis nearing 'day zero'
Alabama judge in critical condition after alleged shooting by son
Alabama judge in critical condition after alleged shooting by son
Police release interview footage from bullied LGBTQ+ teen who died
Police release interview footage from bullied LGBTQ+ teen who died
Attacked ship catches fire in Gulf of Aden near Yemen
Attacked ship catches fire in Gulf of Aden near Yemen
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement