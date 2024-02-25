Advertisement
Feb. 25, 2024 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Cave of the Patriarchs massacre kills 32 Palestinians

On Feb. 25, 1994, 32 Muslim worshippers were killed by a Jewish settler who opened fire with an automatic weapon in the Cave of the Patriarchs in the West Bank town of Hebron.

By UPI Staff
A Palestinian walks to pray in the Cave of the Patriarchs, also known as the Ibrahimi Mosque, a holy site to Jews and Muslims, in the divided city of Hebron, West Bank, on July 6, 2017. On February 25, 1994, 32 Muslim worshippers were killed by a Jewish settler who opened fire with an automatic weapon in the Cave of the Patriarchs. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
1 of 4 | A Palestinian walks to pray in the Cave of the Patriarchs, also known as the Ibrahimi Mosque, a holy site to Jews and Muslims, in the divided city of Hebron, West Bank, on July 6, 2017. On February 25, 1994, 32 Muslim worshippers were killed by a Jewish settler who opened fire with an automatic weapon in the Cave of the Patriarchs. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1791, the First Bank of the U.S. at Philadelphia became the first national bank chartered by Congress.

In 1836, Samuel Colt patented a "revolving gun," the first of the six-shooters.

In 1870, Hiram Rhodes Revels, a Republican from Natchez, Miss., was sworn into the U.S. Senate, becoming the first Black American to sit in Congress.

File Photo by Library of Congress/UPI

In 1901, the United States Steel Corp. was founded by J.P. Morgan.

In 1922, Henri Landru, better known as Bluebeard, was executed in France for killing 10 of his girlfriends.

In 1951, the inaugural Pan American Games began in Buenos Aires.

In 1964, brash underdog Cassius Clay (Muhammad Ali) stunned the boxing world with a TKO of Sonny "the Bear" Liston, winning the world heavyweight championship.

In 1984, a gasoline pipeline burst, spewing thousands of gallons of fuel that ignited and engulfed an illegal shanty town near Sao Paulo, Brazil, killing hundreds of people.

In 1986, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos left his Manila palace for Hawaii, ending 20 years in power.

In 1990, Violeta Chamorro, the U.S.-backed candidate for the presidency of Nicaragua, scored an upset victory over President Daniel Ortega, leader of the leftist Sandinista Liberation Front.

File Photo by George Wong/UPI

In 1991, the Warsaw Pact nations signed an agreement to dissolve the alliance after 36 years.

In 1994, 32 Muslim worshippers were killed by a Jewish settler who opened fire with an automatic weapon in the Cave of the Patriarchs in the West Bank town of Hebron. The settler, an American Israeli follower of the ultra-Zionist Each movement, was overpowered and beaten to death.

In 2005, authorities arrested Dennis Rader, a municipal employee and church leader, for the so-called BTK (blind, torture, kill) serial killings that terrorized Wichita, Kan. Rader was convicted and sentenced to 10 consecutive life terms.

In 2022, Russia vetoed a U.N. Security Council resolution condemning the country's invasion of Ukraine.

File Photo by Kremlin Pool

