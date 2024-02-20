Trending
Feb. 20, 2024 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Station nightclub fire in R.I. kills 100

On Feb. 20, 2003, fire broke out during a rock concert at a West Warwick, R.I., nightclub, killing 100 people.

By UPI Staff
A memorial for the victims of the Station nightclub fire stands at the location of the concert venue. On February 20, 2003, a fire broke out during a rock concert at the West Warwick, R.I., nightclub, killing 100 people. File Photo by Joe Webster/Wikimedia
A memorial for the victims of the Station nightclub fire stands at the location of the concert venue. On February 20, 2003, a fire broke out during a rock concert at the West Warwick, R.I., nightclub, killing 100 people. File Photo by Joe Webster/Wikimedia

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1816, The Barber of Seville by Gioachino Rossini opened in Rome.

In 1872, the Metropolitan Museum of Art opened in New York City.

In 1938, Anthony Eden resigned as Britain's foreign secretary to protest the "appeasement" policy of Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain toward Nazi Germany.

In 1939, tens of thousands of Nazi supporters gathered for a rally at New York City's Madison Square Garden to celebrate the rise of Adolf Hitler.

In 1947, British Prime Minister Clement R. Attlee told the House of Commons that it was the government's "definite intention to take necessary steps to effect the transfer of power to responsible Indian hands by a date not later than June 1948."

In 1947, a portion of the Iraq Petroleum Co.'s pipeline, which carries oil from the rich fields in the Euphrates Valley to the Mediterranean at Jaffa, was blown up at two places in North Palestine in a new outburst of underground violence.

In 1962, astronaut John Glenn became the first American to orbit Earth. He landed safely after three orbits in a Mercury spacecraft. The previous year, Russian Yuri Gagarin was the first person to orbit Earth.

File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

In 1991, U.S. troops penetrated Iraq, capturing up to 500 Iraqi soldiers.

In 1998, Tara Lipinski, 15, of the United States became the youngest winner of a ladies Olympic gold medal in figure skating.

In 2003, fire broke out during a rock concert at a West Warwick, R.I., nightclub, killing 100 people.

In 2008, a missile interceptor launched from a U.S. Navy ship knocked down a dying satellite 130 miles over the Pacific Ocean. Officials said the satellite contained 1,000 pounds of frozen toxic fuel.

File Photo courtesy of the U.S. Navy

In 2010, a minaret and part of the roof fell into a historic 18th-century mosque during services, killing at least 38 people and injuring 71 more in the ancient city of Meknes, Morocco.

In 2020, a federal judge sentenced Republican strategist and former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone to 40 months in prison for his conviction on seven criminal counts stemming from the Justice Department's Russia investigation. Then-President Donald Trump granted Stone a full pardon in December 2020.

In 2023, two large earthquakes struck southern Turkey in Hatay province two weeks after a large temblor struck the area, killing some 60,000 people.

File Photo by Erdem Sahin/EPA-EFE

