Trending
Advertisement
Top News
Jan. 30, 2024 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Mahatma Gandhi assassinated

On Jan. 30, 1948, Indian leader Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by a Hindu extremist.

By UPI Staff
A tribute to Mahatma Gandhi is seen in front of the Indian Embassy in Washington, D.C., on February 20, 2011. On January 30, 1948, Indian leader Gandhi was assassinated by a Hindu extremist. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI
1 of 7 | A tribute to Mahatma Gandhi is seen in front of the Indian Embassy in Washington, D.C., on February 20, 2011. On January 30, 1948, Indian leader Gandhi was assassinated by a Hindu extremist. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1649, British King Charles I was beheaded by order of Parliament.

Advertisement

In 1798, the first fight to break out on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives began when one congressman spat in another's face.

In 1835, a gunman fired twice on Andrew Jackson, the first attempt on the life of a U.S. president. Jackson wasn't injured.

In 1933, Adolf Hitler was sworn in as chancellor of Germany.

In 1943, the British air force bombed Berlin in a daylight raid timed to coincide with a speech by Herman Goering marking Adolf Hitler's 10th year in power.

In 1948, Indian leader Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by a Hindu extremist.

In 1968, Viet Cong and North Vietnamese Army forces launched a massive attack, known as the Tet Offensive, against South Vietnam, the United States, and their allies.

UPI File Photo

In 1969, the Beatles staged an impromptu concert on the roof of Apple Records in London. The event, which became part of the documentary film Let It Be, was the last public appearance by the band.

Advertisement

In 1972, in what became known as "Bloody Sunday," 13 Roman Catholics were killed by British troops during a banned civil rights march in Londonderry, Northern Ireland. A 14th person died from injuries several months later.

In 1979, the Iranian government announced it would let Shiite Muslim leader Ayatollah Khomeini return from exile. Washington responded by ordering the evacuation of all U.S. dependents from Iran.

UPI File Photo

In 1993, parents donated portions of their own lungs to their daughter with cystic fibrosis in a pioneering transplant surgery in Los Angeles.

In 2000, Kenya Airways Flight 431 crashed into the sea off the coast of Côte d'Ivoire, killing 169 people. Ten people survived.

In 2003, a U.S. judge sentenced Richard Reid to life in prison for trying to set off plastic explosives in his shoes on a trans-Atlantic flight in 2001.

In 2011, international aid groups said red tape and corruption in Haiti were withholding a massive array of supplies a year after a catastrophic earthquake struck the country.

Advertisement

In 2020, World Health Organization officials declared the 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak -- later to be dubbed COVID-19 -- a public health emergency of international concern.

In 2023, dozens died in an explosion inside a mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan, for which the Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility.

File Photo by Bilawal Arbab/EPA-EFE

Read More

Latest Headlines

5 arrested in shooting deaths of 6 in California desert
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
5 arrested in shooting deaths of 6 in California desert
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Authorities in California's San Bernardino County have arrested five suspects accused of fatally shooting six people last week in a dispute over narcotics.
UPI Almanac for Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024
On Jan. 30, 1948, Indian leader Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by a Hindu extremist.
ICC: There are grounds to believe war crimes have been committed in Sudan
World News // 2 hours ago
ICC: There are grounds to believe war crimes have been committed in Sudan
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- There are grounds to believe that war crimes have been committed in Darfur by both sides of Sudan's bloody conflict, the International Criminal Court's prosecutor said.
U.S., Britain sanction network accused of plotting to kill Iranian dissidents
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S., Britain sanction network accused of plotting to kill Iranian dissidents
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- The United States and Britain on Monday imposed Iran-related punitive measures over Tehran's ongoing threat to assassinate dissidents abroad.
U.S. identifies 3 Army Reserve soldiers recently killed in drone attack
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
U.S. identifies 3 Army Reserve soldiers recently killed in drone attack
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- The US Department of Defense announced Monday the names of the three Army Reserve soldiers killed in Jordan while supporting the "Operation Inherent Resolve" military mission.
Attorney General Merrick Garland to undergo back surgery during weekend
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Attorney General Merrick Garland to undergo back surgery during weekend
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Attorney General Merrick Garland will undergo back surgery over the weekend during which his duties will be temporary transferred to his deputy, the Justice Department announced Monday.
Judge denies Alex Murdaugh's bid for retrial in 2021 murders of wife, son
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Judge denies Alex Murdaugh's bid for retrial in 2021 murders of wife, son
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- A South Carolina judge on Monday denied a bid for a retrial by convicted double murderer Alex Murdaugh, who had claimed a court clerk improperly tainted the jury in his trial last year.
Pulitzer Prize-winning Native American author, poet N. Scott Momaday dies at 89
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Pulitzer Prize-winning Native American author, poet N. Scott Momaday dies at 89
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Native American poet, author and visual artist N. Scott Momaday, whose novel House Made of Dawn was awarded the 1969 Pulitzer Prize for fiction, has died, his daughter said Monday. He was 89.
2023 had more lightning but fewer fatalities in U.S.
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
2023 had more lightning but fewer fatalities in U.S.
The National Lightning Safety Council announced this week that 13 people were killed by lightning in 2023, the second-lowest number since 2001 and well under the 10-year average of 22.
Alabama judge arrested, charged with spending public funds on sofa, alcohol, trips
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Alabama judge arrested, charged with spending public funds on sofa, alcohol, trips
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- An Alabama state judge has been arrested and charged with using taxpayer money to fund personal purchases and vacation trips, the state's attorney general announced Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Feds investigating possible fraud in partial closure of Rhode Island bridge
Feds investigating possible fraud in partial closure of Rhode Island bridge
Escaped 17-year-old murder suspect captured by U.S. Marshals
Escaped 17-year-old murder suspect captured by U.S. Marshals
Toyota stops shipment of 10 vehicle models over manipulated engine data
Toyota stops shipment of 10 vehicle models over manipulated engine data
N.Y. Rep. Elise Stefanik issues alarm over migrants at northern U.S. border
N.Y. Rep. Elise Stefanik issues alarm over migrants at northern U.S. border
Suspect in shooting deaths of eight people in Illinois found dead in Texas
Suspect in shooting deaths of eight people in Illinois found dead in Texas
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement