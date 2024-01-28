Advertisement
Top News
Jan. 28, 2024 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: U.S. inspector: 'We were almost all wrong' about WMDs in Iraq

On Jan. 28, 2004, the chief U.S. weapons inspector in Iraq told congressional government officials "were almost all wrong" in believing Iraq had weapons of mass destruction.

By UPI Staff
David Kay, former weapons inspector in Iraq, speaks at the Woodrow Wilson International Center on April 25, 2005, in Washington, D.C. On January 28, 2004, he told congressional government officials "were almost all wrong" in believing Iraq had weapons of mass destruction. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI
1 of 6 | David Kay, former weapons inspector in Iraq, speaks at the Woodrow Wilson International Center on April 25, 2005, in Washington, D.C. On January 28, 2004, he told congressional government officials "were almost all wrong" in believing Iraq had weapons of mass destruction. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1547, Henry VIII died and 9-year-old Edward VI became king of England.

Advertisement

In 1782, the U.S. Congress authorized creation of the great seal of the United States.

In 1813, Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen was published.

In 1958, the Lego Group received a patent for its toy building blocks.

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

In 1965, British Queen Elizabeth II accepted a new national flag design for Canada that included a red maple leaf in its center.

In 1974, Israel lifted its siege of Suez City and turned over 300,000 square miles of Egyptian territory to the United Nations, ending an occupation that had begun during the October 1973 war.

In 1980, six Americans hidden for three months in the Canadian Embassy in Tehran were smuggled out of Iran by Canadian diplomats. The so-called "Canadian Caper" was featured in the 2012 movie Argo.

In 1982, kidnapped U.S. Army Brig. Gen. James Dozier was rescued in Padua, Italy, after being held 42 days by Italian Red Brigades militants.

Advertisement

In 1985, dozens of the biggest names in popular music recorded "We Are the World," royalties of which benefited the starving people of Africa.

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

In 1986, the Space Shuttle Challenger exploded 72 seconds after launch from Cape Canaveral, killing all seven crew members, including civilian teacher Christa McAuliffe.

In 1997, five former police officers in South Africa admitted to killing anti-apartheid activist Stephen Biko, who died in police custody in 1977 and whose death had been officially listed as an accident.

In 2004, the chief U.S. weapons inspector in Iraq told congressional government officials "were almost all wrong" in believing Iraq had weapons of mass destruction and called for an outside independent investigation of the apparent intelligence failure.

In 2009, the World Health Organization said more than 3,000 people died of cholera during an outbreak in Zimbabwe.

In 2023, Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka fired 17 aces and 51 winners en route to a three-set victory over Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina in the 2023 Australian Open women's singles final. She claimed a $2.06 million prize for her first major open.

Advertisement

File Photo by James Ross/EPA-EFE

Read More

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024
Top News // 42 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024
On Jan. 28, 2004, the chief U.S. weapons inspector in Iraq told congressional government officials "were almost all wrong" in believing Iraq had weapons of mass destruction.
Atmospheric river continues to unleash drenching rainfall in Pacific Northwest
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Atmospheric river continues to unleash drenching rainfall in Pacific Northwest
An atmospheric river now on its way to the Pacific Northwest will unleash new waves of heavy rain in already-soaked areas, forecasters warned Saturday.
World's largest cruise ship ready to set sail from Miami in maiden passenger voyage
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
World's largest cruise ship ready to set sail from Miami in maiden passenger voyage
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Royal Caribbean's 1,198-foot-long Icon of the Seas, the world's largest cruise ship with a gross tonnage of 250,800, was ready to set sail on its maiden passenger voyage from Miami on Saturday.
Feds investigating possible fraud in partial closure of Rhode Island bridge
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Feds investigating possible fraud in partial closure of Rhode Island bridge
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Investigators for the Office of the Inspector General and the Department of Justice are looking into the recent partial closure of the Washington Bride in Rhode Island months after it was re-opened following repairs.
Crews safe, fire extinguished on British oil tanker after Houthi rebel attack
World News // 1 day ago
Crews safe, fire extinguished on British oil tanker after Houthi rebel attack
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- All crew members are safe and fires have been extinguished aboard a British oil tanker in the Gulf of Aden that was hit it with a missile by Houthi rebels, the vessel's operator confirmed on Saturday.
Former L.A. City Council member draws 13-year federal prison sentence
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Former L.A. City Council member draws 13-year federal prison sentence
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- A former Los Angeles City Council member has drawn a 13-year federal prison sentence in connection with a $1.5 million high-profile corruption case.
Cardell Hayes again found guilty of killing former Saints star Will Smith
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Cardell Hayes again found guilty of killing former Saints star Will Smith
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- A New Orleans jury on Saturday unanimously convicted the admitted shooter of former New Orleans Saints defensive end Will Smith of manslaughter following a 2016 traffic accident.
Thousands mark Holocaust Remembrance Day amid marches in Germany, Italy
World News // 13 hours ago
Thousands mark Holocaust Remembrance Day amid marches in Germany, Italy
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Ceremonies were held across the world Saturday to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day against the backdrop of continued anti-far right rallies in Germany and pro-Palestinian marches in Italy.
Israelis lay siege to Khan Younis; U.N. agency fires staffers over Oct. 7 allegations
World News // 14 hours ago
Israelis lay siege to Khan Younis; U.N. agency fires staffers over Oct. 7 allegations
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Israel continued a major offensive against Hamas militants in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis on Saturday as a United Nations agency announced it has fired staffers over their alleged involvement with the group.
Lauren Boebert's ex-husband charged in connection with family incidents
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Lauren Boebert's ex-husband charged in connection with family incidents
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Prosecutors in Colorado have filed formal charges against the ex-husband of Republican House member Lauren Boebert in connection with a pair of family-related incidents.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lauren Boebert's ex-husband charged in connection with family incidents
Lauren Boebert's ex-husband charged in connection with family incidents
Cardell Hayes again found guilty of killing former Saints star Will Smith
Cardell Hayes again found guilty of killing former Saints star Will Smith
Feds investigating possible fraud in partial closure of Rhode Island bridge
Feds investigating possible fraud in partial closure of Rhode Island bridge
Crews safe, fire extinguished on British oil tanker after Houthi rebel attack
Crews safe, fire extinguished on British oil tanker after Houthi rebel attack
Biden voices support for Senate border bill with new 'emergency' powers
Biden voices support for Senate border bill with new 'emergency' powers
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement