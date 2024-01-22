Advertisement
Top News
Jan. 22, 2024 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Supreme Court legalizes abortion in Roe vs. Wade

On Jan. 22, 1973, in its historic Roe vs. Wade decision, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down state bans and made abortion legal.

By UPI Staff
Demonstrators holding a March for Life banner walk in front of the Supreme Court of the United States during the 45th Anuual March for Life in Washington, D.C., on Friday. On January 22, 1973, in its historic Roe vs. Wade decision, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down state bans and made abortion legal. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI
1 of 6 | Demonstrators holding a March for Life banner walk in front of the Supreme Court of the United States during the 45th Anuual March for Life in Washington, D.C., on Friday. On January 22, 1973, in its historic Roe vs. Wade decision, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down state bans and made abortion legal. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1771, Spain ceded the Falkland Islands to Britain.

Advertisement

In 1901, Queen Victoria of Britain died at age 82 after a reign of 64 years. She was succeeded by her son, Edward VII.

In 1914, attorneys for world heavyweight boxing champion Jack Johnson, a Black prizefighter, filed a brief for a new trial with the U.S. Court of Appeals, challenging Johnson's conviction under the Mann Act.

File Photo by Library of Congress/UPI

In 1924, senators investigating the Teapot Dome lease scandal declared they would use all the legal powers of the government to get to the truth.

In 1943, U.S. and Australian troops took New Guinea in the first land victory over the Japanese in World War II.

Advertisement

In 1944, U.S. troops invaded Italy, landing at Anzio beach in a move to outflank German defensive positions.

In 1973, in its historic Roe vs. Wade decision, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down state bans and made abortion legal. The high court overturned the ruling June 24, 2022, in Dobbs vs. Jackson Women's Health Organization.

In 1987, Glen Tremml, 27, pedaled the ultralight aircraft Eagle over Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., for a human-powered flight record of 37.2 miles.

In 1991, Iraq launched a Scud missile attack against Israel, injuring 98 people.

In 1998, Theodore Kaczynski, known as the "Unabomber," accused of sending bombs that killed and wounded people, pleaded guilty to all counts against him in California and New Jersey. He was sentenced to life in prison.

In 2003, the U.S. Senate approved the nomination of former Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Ridge to be the first secretary of Homeland Security by a 94-0 vote.

In 2008, Heath Ledger, star of Brokeback Mountain, A Knight's Tale and The Dark Knight, died of a drug overdose. He was 28.

Advertisement

File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI

In 2012, Joe Paterno, the former Penn State football coach who won a record 409 games in his storied six-decade career but was forced out amid a sex scandal involving an ex-assistant coach, died of lung cancer. He was 85.

In 2021, the Senate confirmed Lloyd Austin as secretary of defense, making him the first Black Pentagon chief.

In 2023, Australian Laura Enever caught a wave measuring 43.6 feet tall off the Hawaiian island of Oahu. It earned her the Guinness World Records title for largest wave surfed by a woman.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Landslide buries 47 in southwestern China; rescue efforts underway
World News // 1 hour ago
Landslide buries 47 in southwestern China; rescue efforts underway
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Rescue efforts were launched Monday to save nearly 50 people who were buried by a landslide in China's southwestern Yunnan Province, according to state media.
Death toll rises to more than 25,000 in Gaza as Israel's war continues
World News // 16 hours ago
Death toll rises to more than 25,000 in Gaza as Israel's war continues
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The death toll in Gaza has risen to more than 25,000 people as Israel's war against the Palestinian militant group Hamas continues in the enclave.
2 Navy SEALs missing off Somalia's coast declared dead
World News // 3 hours ago
2 Navy SEALs missing off Somalia's coast declared dead
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Two Navy SEALs who went missing more than a week ago during an operation in Somalia were declared dead on Sunday, the U.S. military said.
23 lost skiers, snowboarders rescued in Vermont
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
23 lost skiers, snowboarders rescued in Vermont
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- More than two dozen skiers and snowboarders were rescued after becoming lost in Vermont's backcountry over the weekend, authorities said.
3 killed in Oklahoma medical helicopter crash
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
3 killed in Oklahoma medical helicopter crash
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Three crew members of a medical helicopter died after their aircraft crashed in Oklahoma, their company said Sunday.
Winter storms claim at least 70 lives nationwide
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Winter storms claim at least 70 lives nationwide
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- At least 70 people are dead nationwide after a week of blizzard conditions, icy roads and dangerously cold temperatures wreaked havoc on nearly every part of the country, according to forecasters and local officials.
Ron DeSantis drops out of presidential race, endorses Trump
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Ron DeSantis drops out of presidential race, endorses Trump
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Ron DeSantis has dropped out of the 2024 presidential race and endorsed former President Donald Trump, who would often refer to him by the nicknames "Meatball Ron" and "Ron DeSanctimonious" on the campaign trail.
Researchers say pig experiment shows promise for humans with liver disease
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Researchers say pig experiment shows promise for humans with liver disease
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania say a pig liver attached to a human body has successfully filtered blood, creating hope for patients with liver disease.
Four women shot to death in suburban Chicago home
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Four women shot to death in suburban Chicago home
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Four women are dead following a shooting in suburban Chicago Sunday, police said.
17-year-old American-Palestinian fatally shot by Israel in the West Bank
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
17-year-old American-Palestinian fatally shot by Israel in the West Bank
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- An American-Palestinian teenager was shot dead by Israeli forces in the West Bank, the U.S. State Department has confirmed.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. raids Chinese auto parts maker in Ohio
U.S. raids Chinese auto parts maker in Ohio
Colorado man faces legal woes for stealing hundreds of copies of local newspaper
Colorado man faces legal woes for stealing hundreds of copies of local newspaper
Human head, hand found inside recently sold home in Colorado
Human head, hand found inside recently sold home in Colorado
Fourth victim of deadly homemade aircraft crash identified
Fourth victim of deadly homemade aircraft crash identified
Four women shot to death in suburban Chicago home
Four women shot to death in suburban Chicago home
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement