Advertisement
Top News
Jan. 16, 2024 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: 18th Amendment -- prohibition of alcohol -- ratified

On Jan. 16, 1919, the United States went legally "dry" when the 36th state ratified the 18th Amendment.

By UPI Staff
New York City Deputy Police Commissioner John A. Leach (R) watches agents pour liquor into sewer following a raid during the height of prohibition. On January 16, 1919, the United States went legally "dry" when the 36th state ratified the 18th Amendment. File Photo courtesy Library of Congress
1 of 3 | New York City Deputy Police Commissioner John A. Leach (R) watches agents pour liquor into sewer following a raid during the height of prohibition. On January 16, 1919, the United States went legally "dry" when the 36th state ratified the 18th Amendment. File Photo courtesy Library of Congress

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1581, the English Parliament outlawed Roman Catholicism.

Advertisement

In 1919, the United States went legally "dry" when the 36th state ratified the 18th Amendment. Prohibition went into effect one year later and the amendment was repealed in 1933.

In 1942, screen star Carole Lombard, her mother and 20 other people were killed in a plane crash near Las Vegas. Lombard was the wife of actor Clark Gable.

In 1984, U.S. President Ronald Reagan called for "peaceful competition" with Moscow. He authorized research and development on space-age weapons capable of destroying incoming nuclear missiles -- the program known as "Star Wars."

UPI File Photo

In 1990, Soviet troops entered Azerbaijan amid fighting between Christian Armenians and Islamic Azerbaijani in Azerbaijan in the waning days of the central government's power.

In 1997, the 28-year-old son of TV star Bill Cosby, Ennis Cosby, was shot to death in the Bel-Air area of Los Angeles while changing a flat tire on his car.

Advertisement

In 2001, President Laurent Kabila of the Democratic Republic of the Congo was shot to death by one of his bodyguards, who was killed by other guards.

In 2006, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf was sworn in as Liberia's president. She was the first female elected head of state in Africa.

In 2014, Major League Baseball announced a "historic" expansion of instant replay to review close calls -- starting in the 2014 season.

In 2022, the Australian government deported Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic after he lost an 11th-hour bid in court to save his chances to compete in the Australian Open despite refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Turkey strikes Kurdish militants in Iraq, Syria
World News // 7 minutes ago
Turkey strikes Kurdish militants in Iraq, Syria
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Turkey overnight Monday conducted airstrikes targeting Kurdish militants in Iraq and Syria, as Ankara continues to retaliate after more than a dozen of its troops were killed in recent weeks.
UPI Almanac for Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024
Top News // 56 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024
On Jan. 16, 1919, the United States went legally "dry" when the 36th state ratified the 18th Amendment.
Donald Trump wins Iowa caucus; Ramaswamy suspends campaign
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Donald Trump wins Iowa caucus; Ramaswamy suspends campaign
CLIVE, Iowa, Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump won Iowa's caucus on Monday with more than 50,000 votes.
1 dead, several wounded in 'multiple car-ramming attack' in central Israel
World News // 2 hours ago
1 dead, several wounded in 'multiple car-ramming attack' in central Israel
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- One person was killed and several others were injured in what Israeli police is calling "a multiple car-ramming attack."
Britain to ban Islamic political group as terrorist organization
World News // 3 hours ago
Britain to ban Islamic political group as terrorist organization
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Britain on Monday announced it plans to ban controversial Sunni Islamist political organization Hizb ut-Tahrir as a terrorist organization on allegations of being anti-Semitic and promoters of terrorism.
Cracked cockpit window on Boeing 737 forces All Nippon Airways to turn back
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Cracked cockpit window on Boeing 737 forces All Nippon Airways to turn back
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- A cracked window in an All Nippon Airways plane over the weekend forced the 737-800 to turn back to the airport, as Boeing faces investigations into quality control over a door plug that blew open mid-flight on Jan. 5.
Nauru severs diplomatic ties with Taiwan
World News // 23 hours ago
Nauru severs diplomatic ties with Taiwan
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- The tiny Micronesian nation of Nauru announced Monday it was severing its relationship with Taiwan to form diplomatic ties with China.
Iran says IRGC attacked alleged Israeli spy headquarters in Iraq
World News // 5 hours ago
Iran says IRGC attacked alleged Israeli spy headquarters in Iraq
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Iran's elite IRGC said overnight it attacked alleged Israeli spy headquarters in Iraq as well as terrorist targets in Syria, state news reported, escalating already heightened tensions in the Middle East.
U.N. secretary-general calls for 'immediate' cease-fire in Gaza
World News // 6 hours ago
U.N. secretary-general calls for 'immediate' cease-fire in Gaza
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- As Israel's war with Hamas reached 100 days, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called Monday for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza as he warned of escalating tensions along Lebanon's border with Israel.
Zelensky arrives in Switzerland as country agrees to host Ukraine peace summit
World News // 8 hours ago
Zelensky arrives in Switzerland as country agrees to host Ukraine peace summit
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived Monday in Switzerland where he will take part in this week's World Economic Forum and begin preparations for a global peace summit.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

On This Day: Disabled US Airways flight lands in Hudson River
On This Day: Disabled US Airways flight lands in Hudson River
Houthi-fired missile hits U.S.-owned container ship in Red Sea
Houthi-fired missile hits U.S.-owned container ship in Red Sea
MLK Day 2024: 38 years since holiday honoring civil rights icon was established
MLK Day 2024: 38 years since holiday honoring civil rights icon was established
4 dead in Arizona hot air balloon crash
4 dead in Arizona hot air balloon crash
Fortunes of world's richest 5 men doubled since 2020 as billions became poorer
Fortunes of world's richest 5 men doubled since 2020 as billions became poorer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement