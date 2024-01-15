Advertisement
Top News
Jan. 15, 2024 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Disabled US Airways flight lands in Hudson River

On Jan. 15, 2009, all 155 people aboard US Airways Flight 1549 escaped serious injury when pilot Chesley Sullenberger gently landed his disabled aircraft in the Hudson River between New York and New Jersey.

By UPI Staff
On January 15, 2009, all 155 people aboard US Airways Flight 1549 escaped serious injury when pilot Chesley Sullenberger gently landed his disabled aircraft in the Hudson River between New York and New Jersey. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI
1 of 9 | On January 15, 2009, all 155 people aboard US Airways Flight 1549 escaped serious injury when pilot Chesley Sullenberger gently landed his disabled aircraft in the Hudson River between New York and New Jersey. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1870, a cartoon by Thomas Nast appeared in Harper's weekly with a donkey symbolizing the Democratic Party for the first time.

Advertisement

In 1892, Dr. James Naismith published the rules of basketball. He invented the game at a YMCA in Springfield, Mass.

In 1919, 21 people were killed and scores injured when a vat holding 2.3 million gallons of molasses exploded and sent torrents of the syrup into the streets of Boston. The event is known as the Boston Molasses Disaster.

In 1922, the Irish Free State was formed as part of the treaty that ended the Irish War of Independence. It was under the dominion of the United Kingdom until 1937, when the independent state of Ireland was established. The independent republic was formalized in 1949.

In 1943, the Pentagon, the world's largest building of its kind, was dedicated on the Virginia side of the Potomac River just outside of Washington.

In 1967, the first Super Bowl, pitting the NFL and AFL champions, was played at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, with the Green Bay Packers defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 35-10.

Advertisement

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

In 1973, President Richard Nixon called a halt to U.S. military offensives in Vietnam.

In 1986, Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev proposed a sweeping arms-control plan to eliminate all nuclear weapons by the year 2000 and rid "mankind of the fear of nuclear catastrophe."

In 1997, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat reached an agreement on the Israeli withdrawal from the West Bank city of Hebron.

In 2001, free online encyclopedia Wikipedia debuts, giving users the ability to create and edit articles. Within four years, Wikipedia was the largest and fastest-growing educational reference website.

In a 2006 runoff, Chile elected Michelle Bachelet as its first female president.

File Photo by Ron Sachs/UPI

In 2008, meat and milk from cloned animals were ruled safe for human consumption by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration after years of debate.

In 2009, all 155 people aboard US Airways Flight 1549 escaped serious injury when pilot Chesley Sullenberger gently landed his disabled aircraft in the Hudson River between New York and New Jersey. The landing became known as the "Miracle on the Hudson."

Advertisement

In 2011, voters in southern Sudan overwhelmingly approved a referendum to secede from Sudan and become an independent African nation.

In 2018, Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Simone Biles revealed she was one of more than 100 women and young girls abused by former USA Gymnastics physician Larry Nassar.

In 2023, a Yeti Airlines passenger jet crashed near Pokhara, Nepal, killing 68 people.

File Photo by Bijaya Neupane/EPA-EFE

Read More

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Monday, Jan. 15, 2024
Top News // 33 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Monday, Jan. 15, 2024
On Jan. 15, 2009, all 155 people aboard US Airways Flight 1549 escaped serious injury when pilot Chesley Sullenberger gently landed his disabled aircraft in the Hudson River between New York and New Jersey.
Fortunes of world's richest 5 men doubled since 2020 as billions became poorer
World News // 2 hours ago
Fortunes of world's richest 5 men doubled since 2020 as billions became poorer
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- The world's five richest men more than doubled their fortunes from $405 billion to $869 billion since 2020, while almost 5 billion people around the world became poorer.
U.S. fighter jets down Houthi-fired missile in Red Sea
World News // 3 hours ago
U.S. fighter jets down Houthi-fired missile in Red Sea
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- U.S. fighter jets on Sunday intercepted an anti-ship cruise missile fired by Iran-backed Houthi rebels at a U.S. Arleigh Burke-class destroyer in the Red Sea, the U.S. military said.
North Korea says it tested new solid-fuel missile with hypersonic warhead
World News // 15 hours ago
North Korea says it tested new solid-fuel missile with hypersonic warhead
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- North Korea tested a ballistic missile on Sunday, traveling over 310 miles and landing in the Sea of Japan, outside of the rival country's waters.
Britain to deploy 20,000 troops for NATO exercise in Europe
World News // 5 hours ago
Britain to deploy 20,000 troops for NATO exercise in Europe
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Britain on Monday announced it will deploy 20,000 troops across Europe during the first half of the year to participate in NATO's largest military exercise since the end of the Cold War.
4 dead in Arizona hot air balloon crash
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
4 dead in Arizona hot air balloon crash
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Four people were killed and another is in critical condition after a hot air balloon crash in the Arizona desert Sunday morning, the Eloy Police Department said. 
Another blast of dangerous Arctic weather punishes the U.S.
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Another blast of dangerous Arctic weather punishes the U.S.
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- A severe winter storm continued to batter the country Sunday, with dangerously cold temperatures, high winds and blizzard conditions wreaking havoc on flights, political events, and even football games.
King Frederik X takes throne of Denmark after abdication of his mother, Queen Margrethe II
World News // 16 hours ago
King Frederik X takes throne of Denmark after abdication of his mother, Queen Margrethe II
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- King Frederik X has taken the throne of Denmark after the abdication of his mother, Queen Margrethe II, the royal family shared on social media.
At 100-day mark of war, Netanyahu doubles down on pledge to 'destroy Hamas'
World News // 9 hours ago
At 100-day mark of war, Netanyahu doubles down on pledge to 'destroy Hamas'
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- The war between Israel and Hamas, now 100 days old, has claimed the lives of more than 24,000 people, and continues to grind on with no end in sight.
Texas Congressman claims three migrants dead in Rio Grande drowning
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Texas Congressman claims three migrants dead in Rio Grande drowning
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Three people, including two children, drowned in the Rio Grande River near the border city of Eagle Pass, Texas while seeking asylum in the U.S., a congressman said Saturday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Texas woman wanted for 'inappropriate relationship' with child arrested in Mexico
Texas woman wanted for 'inappropriate relationship' with child arrested in Mexico
4 dead in Arizona hot air balloon crash
4 dead in Arizona hot air balloon crash
Germany, which committed genocide in Namibia, blasted for defending Israel by African nation
Germany, which committed genocide in Namibia, blasted for defending Israel by African nation
Second volcanic eruption in Iceland in a month forces evacuation of fishing town
Second volcanic eruption in Iceland in a month forces evacuation of fishing town
Judge orders Donald Trump to pay New York Times legal fees after failed lawsuit
Judge orders Donald Trump to pay New York Times legal fees after failed lawsuit
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement