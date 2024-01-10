Jan. 10 (UPI) -- On this date in history:
In 1789, the first nationwide U.S. presidential election was conducted. Electors chosen by the voters unanimously picked George Washington as president and John Adams as vice president.
|Advertisement
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- On this date in history: In 1789, the first nationwide U.S. presidential election was conducted. Electors chosen by the voters unanimously picked George Washington as president and John Adams as vice president.
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- On this date in history:
In 1789, the first nationwide U.S. presidential election was conducted. Electors chosen by the voters unanimously picked George Washington as president and John Adams as vice president.
In 1861, Florida seceded from the United States.
In 1878, a constitutional amendment that would give women the right to vote was introduced into the U.S. Senate. It wasn't until 42 years later that the amendment was enacted.
In 1901, oil was discovered at the Spindletop claim near Beaumont, Texas, launching the Southwest oil boom.
In 1920, the League of Nations came into being as the Treaty of Versailles went into effect.
In 1946, the first meeting of the U.N. General Assembly convened in London.
In 1957, Six dynamite blasts heavily damaged four black churches in Montgomery, Ala., and the homes of two ministers. No one was injured.
In 1984, the United States established full diplomatic relations with the Vatican for the first time in 116 years.
In 2003, North Korea announced it was withdrawing from the 1979 nuclear non-proliferation treaty.
In 2008, Edmund Hillary, who gained international fame as a member of the first climbing party to scale Mount Everest, died in Auckland, New Zealand, at age 88.
In 2013, President Barack Obama signed legislation designating Pinnacles National Monument in California a national park. The legislation was introduced by Rep. Sam Farr, D-Calif.
In 2017, a federal jury sentenced self-avowed White supremacist Dylann Roof to death for shooting to death nine people at a historic Black church in Charleston, S.C.
In 2022, the U.S. Mint announced it began shipping a new quarter featuring poet Maya Angelou, the first U.S. coin to feature a Black woman.
In 2023, Abbott Elementary, House of the Dragon, The Banshees of Inisherin and The Fabelmans were the big winners at the Golden Globe Awards.