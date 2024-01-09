Trending
Jan. 9, 2024 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Apple unveils first iPhone

On Jan. 9, 2007, the world changed when Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiled the iPhone.

By UPI Staff
Steve Jobs, CEO of Apple Computer introduces Apple's latest product, the iPhone, during his keynote speech at Macworld in San Francisco on January 9, 2007. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI
Steve Jobs, CEO of Apple Computer introduces Apple's latest product, the iPhone, during his keynote speech at Macworld in San Francisco on January 9, 2007. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- On this day in history:

In 1768, Philip Astley, regarded as the "father of the modern circus," staged the first event in an open field at what is now the Waterloo area of London.

In 1788, Connecticut became the fifth U.S. state.

In 1861, Mississippi seceded from the Union, becoming a founding member of the Confederate States of America.

In 1916, the Ottoman Empire claimed victory in the Battle of Gallipoli following the evacuation of Allied forces from the peninsula.

In 1945, in World War II, U.S. troops landed on the Philippine island of Luzon, beginning a battle that would rage on for eight months.

In 1947, Elizabeth Short, more commonly known as the Black Dahlia, disappears. Her body was found six days later. To this day, the investigation into her death remains unsolved.

File Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles Police Department

In 1951, the U.N. headquarters opened in New York.

In 1972, the luxury liner Queen Elizabeth was gutted by fire while docked in Hong Kong.

In 1982, Angelo Buono Jr., one of the so-called Hillside Stranglers, was sentenced to life in prison. He and his cousin Kenneth Bianchi raped, tortured and killed 10 women in Los Angeles from 1977-78.

In 1996, rebels in the Russian republic of Chechnya overran the town of Kizlyar and took 2,000 hostages at a hospital and in nearby homes.

In 2005, Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip elected Mahmoud Abbas their new president. He succeeded the late Yasser Arafat.

In 2007, the world changed when Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiled the iPhone.

In 2007, Venezuelan stock prices fell almost 19 percent -- the biggest drop on record -- and its currency lost almost one-third of its value after President Hugo Chavez pledged to nationalize the country's utilities.

File Photo by Anatoli Zhdanov/UPI

In 2011, an Iran Air Boeing 727 with 105 people aboard crashed shortly before it was scheduled to land in northwestern Iran. Authorities said there were 50 survivors.

In 2014, as part of an agreement to end a political deadlock, Tunisian Prime Minister Ali Laarayedh resigned to let a caretaker government oversee the next elections. Mehdi Jomaa, the minister of industry, became acting PM. The formal handover in power took place Jan. 29, 2014.

In 2020, the earliest known U.S. death linked to the novel coronavirus took place in Kansas. The case wasn't identified, though, until mid-2021, when the victim's doctor amended their death certificate based on a review of the case. The first reported death in the United States didn't happen until Feb. 29.

In 2021, an Indonesian plane carrying 62 people crashed into the Java Sea shortly after takeoff, killing all on board.

