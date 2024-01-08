Advertisement
Top News
Jan. 8, 2024 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: 6 killed, 13 injured including Rep. Giffords in shooting

On Jan. 8, 2011, six people were killed and 13 others, including U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, D-Ariz., were injured when a gunman armed with a semiautomatic pistol opened fire at a political meeting in Tucson.

By UPI Staff
Pima County, Ariz., Sheriff's deputies stand guard at the entranceway to the assassination site one day after a gunman shot and killed six people incuding U.S District Judge John Roll and critically injured U.S Rep. Gabrielle Giffords in Tucson on January 8, 2011. File Photo by Gary C. Caskey
1 of 4 | Pima County, Ariz., Sheriff's deputies stand guard at the entranceway to the assassination site one day after a gunman shot and killed six people incuding U.S District Judge John Roll and critically injured U.S Rep. Gabrielle Giffords in Tucson on January 8, 2011. File Photo by Gary C. Caskey | License Photo

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1790, U.S. President George Washington gave the first State of the Union address.

Advertisement

In 1815, the forces of U.S. Gen. Andrew Jackson decisively defeated the British in the Battle of New Orleans, the closing engagement of the War of 1812.

In 1867, the U.S. Congress approved legislation that allowed black African Americans to vote in the District of Columbia.

In 1889, US patent #395,791 is issued to Herman Hollerith for his "Art of Compiling Statistics," a punched card calculator. In 1896, Hollerith founded The Tabulating Machine Company, one of four companies consolidated to form International Business Machines Corporation, or IBM.

In 1918, U.S. President Woodrow Wilson delivered his Fourteen Points during a speech to a joint session of the U.S. Congress.

File Photo by Library of Congress/UPI
Advertisement

In 1961, Algerians voted in favor of the French referendum on Algerian self-determination, part of French President Charles de Gaulle's peace proposals, sweeping aside opposition and delivering him the vote of confidence he had demanded.

In 1964, President Lyndon B. Johnson declared a "War on Poverty" in the United States during his first State of the Union address.

In 1978, Harvey Milk became the first openly gay elected official in California when he was sworn in to San Francisco's Board of Supervisors.

In 1987, Kay Orr was inaugurated in Lincoln, Neb., as the nation's first woman Republican governor.

In 1989, a British Midland Airways jet crashed near a major highway in Kegworth, England, after both engines caught fire and the pilot tried to make an emergency landing, killing 46 people.

In 1991, Pan American World Airways filed for bankruptcy. The company, founded in 1927, would cease operations 11 months later.

In 1992, President George H.W. Bush, during a state visit to Tokyo, vomited on the lap of Japanese Prime Minister Kiichi Miyazawa after coming down with the flu.

In 1993, thousands of people gathered at Elvis Presley's Graceland mansion in Memphis to purchase the first issue of a stamp honoring the "King of Rock 'n' Roll" on what would have been his 58th birthday.

Advertisement

In 1997, a report by University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center scientists concluded that exposure to a combination of chemicals was linked to Gulf War Syndrome, responsible for the various ailments reported by veterans of the 1991 conflict.

In 2002, U.S. President George W. Bush signed the No Child Left Behind Act into law.

File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

In 2007, Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez announced he would nationalize the nation's telecommunications and electric power industries controlled by U.S. companies.

In 2011, six people were killed and 13 others, including U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, D-Ariz., were injured when a gunman armed with a semiautomatic pistol opened fire at a political meeting in Tucson. The shooter, Jared Loughner, 22, was sentenced to life in prison.

In 2016, Mexican authorities captured Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, the Sinaloa drug cartel kingpin who led police on a months-long manhunt after escaping from prison.

In 2018, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced extreme weather events inflicted a record-setting financial toll on the United States in 2017, with hurricanes and wildfires causing a total of $306 billion in damage.

Advertisement

In 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the duke and duchess of Sussex, announced they were stepping back from their roles as senior members of the British royal family. The couple stopped official engagements in March 2020 and moved to North America.

In 2021, Twitter permanently suspended President Donald Trump's personal account "due to the risk of further incitement of violence" after an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

File Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

China accuses Britain of spying; detains foreign national
World News // 25 minutes ago
China accuses Britain of spying; detains foreign national
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- China on Monday said it has uncovered a British espionage plot involving a foreign national who used their position as the head of an overseas consulting agency to steal state secrets for MI6.
UPI Almanac for Monday, Jan. 8, 2024
Top News // 57 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Monday, Jan. 8, 2024
On Jan. 8, 2011, six people were killed and 13 others, including U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, D-Ariz., were injured in a Tucson shooting.
Congress secures 'topline' 2024 spending deal as shutdown deadline looms
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Congress secures 'topline' 2024 spending deal as shutdown deadline looms
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- House Republicans and Senate Democrats have agreed on the amount of money the U.S. government will spend for the rest of this year, putting Congress on the path toward preventing a government shutdown.
Blinken meets Qatari leader in trip aimed at containing Israel-Hamas conflict
World News // 4 hours ago
Blinken meets Qatari leader in trip aimed at containing Israel-Hamas conflict
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza "could easily metastasize," causing more insecurity and suffering, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Sunday.
Officials rankled over delayed reports of Austin's hospitalization
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Officials rankled over delayed reports of Austin's hospitalization
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Officials say there will be reviews of the policies on how the president and public are notified about emergency medical situations of staff following Defense Secretary's hospitalization.
Radio giant Audacy files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Radio giant Audacy files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Following years of declining ad spending, American radio and podcasting giant Audacy announced Sunday that it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
Alaska Airlines passengers describe 'loud pop' after panel separates mid-flight
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Alaska Airlines passengers describe 'loud pop' after panel separates mid-flight
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Terrified passengers report a pop and rushing wind aboard an Alaska Airlines flight that was forced to make an emergency landing shortly after takeoff when part of the fuselage fell off.
Officials identify 11-year-old boy killed in Iowa school shooting
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Officials identify 11-year-old boy killed in Iowa school shooting
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Officials have identified an 11-year-old boy who was killed in a school shooting in rural Iowa as Ahmir Jollif, known as "Smiley" in his home and a whirlwind of activity, according to his mother.
California court blocks concealed weapons ban
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
California court blocks concealed weapons ban
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- A California court has blocked a new law banning people from carrying firearms in most public places as a court case challenging the law continues.
Global protests continue calling for cease-fire amid Israel's war on Hamas
World News // 12 hours ago
Global protests continue calling for cease-fire amid Israel's war on Hamas
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Protests continued across the world over the first weekend in 2024 amid Israel's war on Hamas.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Third batch of Epstein documents reveals unsettling details
Third batch of Epstein documents reveals unsettling details
Florida woman jailed on murder charges since 2022 is pregnant
Florida woman jailed on murder charges since 2022 is pregnant
Wife of donor who called for Harvard president's firing faces plagiarism accusations
Wife of donor who called for Harvard president's firing faces plagiarism accusations
Officials identify 11-year-old boy killed in Iowa school shooting
Officials identify 11-year-old boy killed in Iowa school shooting
Israel conducts airstrike on car carrying Al-Jazeera journalist
Israel conducts airstrike on car carrying Al-Jazeera journalist
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement