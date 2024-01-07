Advertisement
Top News
Jan. 7, 2024 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Clinton impeachment trial opens in Senate

On Jan. 7, 1999, U.S. President Bill Clinton's impeachment trial opened in the Senate. He was acquitted.

By UPI Staff
U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice William Rhenquist is sworn in to preside over the Senate trial of President Bill Clinton, January 7, 1999, in the Senate chamber. UPI File Photo
1 of 5 | U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice William Rhenquist is sworn in to preside over the Senate trial of President Bill Clinton, January 7, 1999, in the Senate chamber. UPI File Photo | License Photo

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1927, commercial trans-Atlantic telephone service between New York and London was inaugurated.

Advertisement

In 1931, as the Great Depression was getting underway, a report to U.S. President Herbert Hoover estimated that 4 million to 5 million Americans were out of work.

In 1953, U.S. President Harry Truman announced that the United States had developed the hydrogen bomb.

In 1979, the Cambodian government of Pol Pot was overthrown.

In 1980, the U.S. government authorized $1.5 billion in loans for Chrysler Corp.

In 1989, Japan's Emperor Hirohito died at the age of 88.

In 1993, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency released a long-awaited report that classified environmental tobacco smoke as a carcinogen.

File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI

In 1999, U.S. President Bill Clinton's impeachment trial opened in the Senate. He was acquitted.

Advertisement

In 2003, U.S. President George W. Bush proposed a tax-cut package of $670 billion over 10 years.

In 2015, Islamist terrorists stormed the Paris office of Charlie Hebdo, killing 12 members of the satirical publication's staff. French President Francois Hollande described it as "an act of exceptional barbarism."

In 2019, Amazon reached a market capitalization of $797 billion to become the world's most valuable company for the first time over Microsoft and Apple.

In 2023, the House of Representatives elected Republican Kevin McCarthy to be speaker after 15 rounds of voting, the most number of ballots needed to select the leadership role since 1860, when it took 44 to elect Willian Pennington.

File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Sunday, Jan, 7, 2024
Top News // 27 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Sunday, Jan, 7, 2024
On Jan. 7, 1999, U.S. President Bill Clinton's impeachment trial opened in the Senate. He was acquitted.
Trump campaigns in Iowa with sharp lead on Republican rivals
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Trump campaigns in Iowa with sharp lead on Republican rivals
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump hit the campaign trail in Iowa over the weekend with a devastating lead on his opponents and just over a week until the state's Republican caucus.
Alaska Airlines clears 18 737 Max-9 aircraft for service after grounding fleet
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Alaska Airlines clears 18 737 Max-9 aircraft for service after grounding fleet
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Alaska Airlines on Saturday cleared 18 Boeing 737-9 Max-9 airliners to return to service while investigators examine the rest of the fleet to determine why a fuselage side panel blew out mid-flight.
Biden accepts invitation to deliver State of the Union address on March 7
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Biden accepts invitation to deliver State of the Union address on March 7
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Saturday accepted an invitation from House Speaker Mike Johnson to deliver his State of the Union address on March 7.
Wife of donor who called for Harvard president's firing faces plagiarism accusations
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Wife of donor who called for Harvard president's firing faces plagiarism accusations
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The wife of a billionaire donor who accused former Harvard President Claudine Gay of plagiarism and called for her resignation now faces her own plagiarism accusations.
Calif. hit-and-run driver kills woman, injures 3 others near Disneyland
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Calif. hit-and-run driver kills woman, injures 3 others near Disneyland
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A woman died and three others were injured in a pair of hit-and-run accidents caused by the same driver near Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., according to police.
Former Colo. officer gets 14 months in prison over death of Elijah McClain
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Former Colo. officer gets 14 months in prison over death of Elijah McClain
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A former Colorado police officer has been sentenced to 14 months in prison and four years probation for his role in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain, an unarmed Black man.
North Korea fires shells near South Korean islands for a second day
World News // 12 hours ago
North Korea fires shells near South Korean islands for a second day
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- North Korea fired artillery shells near two South Korean islands for a second straight day Saturday, but the shells were fewer in number and landed in waters above the Northern Limit Line, officials said.
FBI arrests trio of Jan. 6 fugitives in Florida on 3rd anniversary of attack
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
FBI arrests trio of Jan. 6 fugitives in Florida on 3rd anniversary of attack
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The FBI announced Saturday it has arrested three fugitives in Florida charged in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
Pentagon: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was hospitalized on New Year's Day
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Pentagon: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was hospitalized on New Year's Day
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was hospitalized on New Year's Day following surgery, although the Department of Defense has only recently confirmed the news.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Third batch of Epstein documents reveals unsettling details
Third batch of Epstein documents reveals unsettling details
U.S. kills terrorist leader in Baghdad airstrike, angering Iraq
U.S. kills terrorist leader in Baghdad airstrike, angering Iraq
Wife of donor who called for Harvard president's firing faces plagiarism accusations
Wife of donor who called for Harvard president's firing faces plagiarism accusations
Analysts: Hezbollah reluctant to fall into Israel's all-out war trap in Lebanon
Analysts: Hezbollah reluctant to fall into Israel's all-out war trap in Lebanon
Jeffrey Epstein court documents unsealed naming Prince Andrew, former U.S. presidents
Jeffrey Epstein court documents unsealed naming Prince Andrew, former U.S. presidents
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement