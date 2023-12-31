Advertisement
Dec. 31, 2023 / 3:00 AM / Updated Dec. 31, 2018 at 1:07 PM

On This Day: Roberto Clemente, 4 others die in plane crash

On Dec. 31, 1972, Pittsburgh Pirates great Roberto Clemente and four other people died in a plane crash en route to deliver supplies to Nicaragua.

By UPI Staff
Pittsburgh Pirates fans look at the engravings at the Roberto Clemente statue next to the center field gate at PNC Park in Pittsburgh on October 1, 2013. On December 31, 1973, Pittsburgh Pirates great Roberto Clemente and died in a plane crash en route to deliver supplies to earthquake-stricken Nicaragua. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI
Pittsburgh Pirates fans look at the engravings at the Roberto Clemente statue next to the center field gate at PNC Park in Pittsburgh on October 1, 2013. On December 31, 1973, Pittsburgh Pirates great Roberto Clemente and died in a plane crash en route to deliver supplies to earthquake-stricken Nicaragua. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1862, the Union ironclad ship USS Monitor sank off Cape Hatteras, N.C., during a storm. Sixteen members of the crew were lost.

In 1879, Thomas Edison gave the first public demonstration of his incandescent lamp -- in Menlo Park, N.J.

In 1929, Guy Lombardo and his Royal Canadians did their first New Year's Eve broadcast from the Roosevelt Grill in New York City.

In 1947, America's favorite Western movie couple, singing cowboy Roy Rogers and co-star Dale Evans, were married.

In 1968, the Soviet Union tested its supersonic airliner, the TU-144, months before the Anglo-French Concorde.

In 1972, Pittsburgh Pirates great Roberto Clemente and four other people died in a cargo plane crash en route to deliver supplies to earthquake-stricken Nicaragua. The plane crashed into the Atlantic Ocean shortly after takeoff from Puerto Rico.

In 1983, the court-ordered breakup of the American Telephone and Telegraph Co. took effect.

In 1983, a bloodless military coup overthrew Nigerian President Shehu Shagari's government, replacing him with Maj. Gen. Muhammadu Buhari.

In 1985, fire broke out on a chartered DC-3 aircraft and it crashed in northeastern Texas, killing rock singer Rick Nelson, his fiancee and five band members.

In 1988, the Chicago Bears defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 20-12 in the so-called "Fog Bowl," when thick fog shrouded Chicago's Soldier Field.

In 1994, Russian forces launched a full air and ground attack on Grozny, the capital city of the rebel republic of Chechnya.

In 1997, the Algerian government announced that more than 400 people had been massacred by Islamic extremists during the last nine days of December.

In 1999, Panama assumed full control of the Panama Canal.

In 1999, Boris Yeltsin resigned as president of Russia, leaving Vladimir Putin acting president.

In 2004, authorities in Buenos Aires reported at least 175 deaths and hundreds of injuries in a fire at a crowded nightclub. A government official said, "Only two exits were open; the others were tied up with wire. These young people were doomed in a death trap."

In 2006, Romania and Bulgaria joined the European Union, increasing its membership to 27 countries.

In 2014, Beji Caid Essebsi becomes Tunisia's first freely elected president. The country's Parliament ousted him 18 months later with a vote of no confidence.

In 2019, the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission in China first reported a cluster of cases of pneumonia. Epidemiologists later identified the cause of the diseases as a novel coronavirus. The COVID-19 pandemic killed more than 1.7 million people across the globe in 2019.

In 2020, the historic Brexit trade agreement with the European Union entered legal force in Britain just hours before the official end of the transition period.

In 2022, Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who led the Roman Catholic Church from 2005 until his unexpected resignation in 2013, died at his residence following several days of declining health. He was 95.

