Trending
Advertisement
Top News
Dec. 28, 2023 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Iowa becomes 29th state in U.S.

On Dec. 28, 1846, Iowa was admitted into the United States as the 29th state.

By UPI Staff
State Highway 92 runs through rural Keokuk County, Iowa, named for a Sac Indian chief, August 6. Iowa is the crossroads of agriculture and presidential politics with its first-in-the-nation caucuses. On Dec. 28, 1846, Iowa was admitted into the United States as the 29th state. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI
1 of 6 | State Highway 92 runs through rural Keokuk County, Iowa, named for a Sac Indian chief, August 6. Iowa is the crossroads of agriculture and presidential politics with its first-in-the-nation caucuses. On Dec. 28, 1846, Iowa was admitted into the United States as the 29th state. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1065, Westminster Abbey was consecrated. Nearly all British monarchs since then have been crowned in coronation ceremonies at the church, including the most recent, King Charles III on May 6, 2023.

Advertisement

In 1832, John Calhoun, at odds with U.S. President Andrew Jackson, became the first U.S. vice president to resign.

In 1846, Iowa was admitted into the United States as the 29th state.

In 1869, a group of tailors in Philadelphia staged the first Labor Day ceremonies in the United States.

File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

In 1895, French film pioneers Auguste Lumiere and Louis Lumiere showed the first commercial motion pictures at a Paris cafe.

In 1908, an earthquake in the Messina area of southern Italy killed at least 80,000 people. Some estimates put the death toll upwards of 200,000.

In 1950, advancing Chinese troops crossed the 38th Parallel, dividing line between North and South Korea, to help the communist North Koreans fight U.S.-led U.N. forces.

Advertisement

In 1981, the United States' first test-tube baby, Elizabeth Jordan Carr, was born in a Norfolk, Va., hospital.

In 1985, warring Lebanese Muslim and Christian leaders signed a peace agreement backed by Syria.

In 1991, Time magazine named CNN founder Ted Turner man of the year.

In 2007, Nepal's interim parliament voted to abolish its monarchy and became a federal democratic republic. King Gyanendra was formally deposed May 28, 2008.

File Photo by Sagarkca11/Wikimedia

In 2012, a 23-year-old woman who was gang-raped on a bus in New Delhi died at a hospital in Singapore. The attack by six men on the woman and her boyfriend caused outrage and protests throughout India.

In 2012, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law banning American parents from adopting Russian children.

In 2014, Indonesia AirAsia Flight QZ8501 crashed into the Java Sea, killing 155 passengers and seven crew. Searchers found the aircraft and bodies floating in the sea two days after it disappeared.

Advertisement

In 2015, Japan and South Korea reached a deal to settle the issue of "comfort women," sex slave victims forced to serve in Japanese military brothels during World War II. Tokyo issued a formal apology and agreed to pay $8.3 million.

In 2019, a car bomb rocked Somalia's capital of Mogadishu, killing more than 80 people and injuring 125 others.

File Photo by Said Yusuf Warsame/EPA-EFE

Read More

Latest Headlines

GOP expands impeachment probe into Hunter Biden's defiance of subpoenas
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
GOP expands impeachment probe into Hunter Biden's defiance of subpoenas
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- House Republicans have expanded their impeachment inquiry into whether President Joe Biden was involved in the decision made by his son, Hunter Biden, to defy congressional subpoenas to sit for deposition.
UPI Almanac for Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023
On Dec. 28, 1846, Iowa was admitted into the United States as the 29th state.
Gaston Glock, inventor of the firearm that bears his name, dies at 94
World News // 2 hours ago
Gaston Glock, inventor of the firearm that bears his name, dies at 94
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Gaston Glock, the inventor of the firearm that bears his last name, has died at the age of 94, according to his company.
Herb Kohl, former U.S. senator and Milwaukee Bucks owner, dies at 88
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Herb Kohl, former U.S. senator and Milwaukee Bucks owner, dies at 88
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Herb Kohl, former U.S. senator and Milwaukee Bucks owner, has died at the age of 88 following a brief illness.
Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert switches districts
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert switches districts
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Republican Lauren Boebert announced Wednesday that she is switching districts to run for re-election in a more conservative congressional district.
Colorado GOP appeals to U.S. Supreme Court to keep Trump on state ballot
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Colorado GOP appeals to U.S. Supreme Court to keep Trump on state ballot
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Colorado Republicans asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday to overturn a recent state court ruling that disqualifies former President Donald Trump from appearing on the 2024 ballot.
Democrat mayors call on Biden for help amid migrant surge they blame on Texas
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Democrat mayors call on Biden for help amid migrant surge they blame on Texas
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The mayors of New York, Chicago and Denver on Wednesday renewed their calls for federal assistance to address the surge in asylum seekers entering their cities.
U.S. announces $250 million in Ukraine military aid as funds run out
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. announces $250 million in Ukraine military aid as funds run out
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced an additional $250 million in military aid for Ukraine on Wednesday, as U.S. funding for the country's nearly two-year war against Russia runs out.
New study says social media made billions off teens, children in 2022
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
New study says social media made billions off teens, children in 2022
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The nation's leading social media platforms generated almost $11 billion in combined ad revenues from U.S. users under age 18 in2022, according to Harvard University's T.H. Chan School of Public Health.
Tom Foty, veteran UPI journalist and CBS News Radio anchor, dies at 77
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Tom Foty, veteran UPI journalist and CBS News Radio anchor, dies at 77
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Tom Foty, former executive editor of UPI Radio and longtime CBS News Radio Washington, D.C., anchor and reporter, died unexpectedly Tuesday at the age of 77.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Police: Missing pregnant teenager, boyfriend believed to be found dead
Police: Missing pregnant teenager, boyfriend believed to be found dead
Appeals court throws out ex-Rep. Jeffrey Fortenberry's conviction
Appeals court throws out ex-Rep. Jeffrey Fortenberry's conviction
Iran says Israel killed high-ranking IRGC member in Syria
Iran says Israel killed high-ranking IRGC member in Syria
Special counsel's filing seeks to bar Trump from blaming others for Jan. 6 Capitol attack
Special counsel's filing seeks to bar Trump from blaming others for Jan. 6 Capitol attack
TSA stops woman from boarding Christmas Eve flight with loaded gun
TSA stops woman from boarding Christmas Eve flight with loaded gun
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement