Advertisement
Top News
Dec. 26, 2023 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Earthquake devastates Iran, kills tens of thousands

On Dec. 26, 2003, more than 26,000 people were killed and thousands injured when an earthquake struck the ancient city of Bam in southeastern Iran.

By UPI Staff
A woman mourns December 27, 2003, one day after an earthquake, as bodies await burial in Bam, a city about 630 miles southeast of Tehran, Iran. File Photo by Ali Khaligh/UPI
1 of 5 | A woman mourns December 27, 2003, one day after an earthquake, as bodies await burial in Bam, a city about 630 miles southeast of Tehran, Iran. File Photo by Ali Khaligh/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1776, American forces under Gen. George Washington, having crossed the Delaware River on Christmas night, defeated Hessian mercenary troops fighting for the British at the Battle of Trenton, N.J.

Advertisement

In 1908, Jack Johnson, with a 14th-round KO of Tommy Burns in Australia, became the first African-American to win the world heavyweight boxing title.

In 1917, President Woodrow Wilson signed an order giving the federal government control over operation of U.S. railroads for the duration of World War I.

In 1935, Shenandoah National Park was established in northern Virginia.

In 1966, the first Kwanzaa, created by Maulana Karenga, was observed. The seven-day holiday celebrates African and African-American history and culture.

File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

In 1972, Harry S. Truman, 33rd president of the United States, died at age 88.

In 1990, Nancy Cruzan, the focus of a right-to-die case that went to the U.S. Supreme Court, died in a Missouri hospital.

Advertisement

In 1996, child beauty queen JonBenet Ramsey, 6, was found slain in a basement room of her family's Boulder, Colo., home.

In 2003, more than 34,000 people were killed and thousands injured when an earthquake struck the ancient city of Bam in southeastern Iran.

In 2003, the death toll was reported at 135 after a Boeing 727 crash in the West African country of Benin.

In 2004, an earthquake-triggered tsunami raced across the Indian Ocean with 40-foot-high waves slamming into India, Thailand, Indonesia and several other countries, killing at least 225,000 people and leaving thousands injured. It was one of the world's worst natural disasters.

File Photo by Jon Gesch/U.S. Navy

In 2006, Gerald R. Ford, 38th president of the United States, died at his home in Rancho Mirage, Calif., at the age of 93.

In 2012, China opened the world's longest high-speed railway connecting Beijing to the southern city of Guangzhou.

In 2019, the sun and moon gave Earth its final solar eclipse of the decade, viewable across parts of Indonesia, southern India, Oman and Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement

In 2021, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the theologian and human rights activist who helped end apartheid in South Africa, died in Cape Town. He was 90.

File Photo by Charlie Shoemaker/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023
Top News // 28 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023
On Dec. 26, 2003, more than 26,000 people were killed and thousands injured when an earthquake struck the ancient city of Bam in southeastern Iran.
Russia has completed delivery of nuclear weapons to Belarus, Lukashenko says
World News // 1 hour ago
Russia has completed delivery of nuclear weapons to Belarus, Lukashenko says
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Russia has completed its delivery of nuclear weapons to Belarus, according to its president, Alexander Lukashenko.
Ukraine celebrates Christmas on Dec. 25 for first time
World News // 3 hours ago
Ukraine celebrates Christmas on Dec. 25 for first time
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- The people of Ukraine celebrated Christmas on Dec. 25 for the first time, as the country continues to separate itself from Russia.
U.S. conducts retaliatory airstrikes on Iran-backed targets in Iraq
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. conducts retaliatory airstrikes on Iran-backed targets in Iraq
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- The United States on Monday conducted retaliatory airstrikes on facilities used by Iran-backed militants in Iraq over their recent attacks targeting U.S military in Iraq and Syria, U.S. officials said.
Iran says Israel killed high-ranking IRGC member in Syria
World News // 4 hours ago
Iran says Israel killed high-ranking IRGC member in Syria
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- An Israeli airstrike in Syria killed a high-ranking member of Iran's elite Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, according to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who vowed retribution.
Thief breaks into Ore. mineral museum, makes off with gold on display
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Thief breaks into Ore. mineral museum, makes off with gold on display
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- A burglar broke into a natural history museum near Portland, Ore., shattered a display case and made off "numerous" items containing gold on Christmas Eve, local authorities say.
Man charged with DUI in crash near O'Hare Airport that killed stepdaughter
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Man charged with DUI in crash near O'Hare Airport that killed stepdaughter
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- A Chicago-area man stands charged with aggravated driving under the influence on Monday after making an initial court appearance in connection with a fatal rollover car crash last week near O'Hare Airport.
King Charles calls for protection of people, environment in Christmas address
World News // 13 hours ago
King Charles calls for protection of people, environment in Christmas address
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Britain's King Charles III on Monday urged listeners to "protect each other" as well as the Earth's environment in his second annual Christmas address as the country's monarch. 
1 dead, 3 injured in Christmas Eve shooting at Colorado Springs mall
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
1 dead, 3 injured in Christmas Eve shooting at Colorado Springs mall
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- One person is dead and three more are wounded after a Christmas Eve shooting at a mall in Colorado Springs, Colo., authorities said.
Navalny found at Arctic penal colony after weeks of no contact
World News // 14 hours ago
Navalny found at Arctic penal colony after weeks of no contact
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Russian dissident Alexei Navalny is being housed in an Arctic penal colony, his spokeswoman announced Monday, nearly three weeks after his family said they last knew of his whereabouts.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

On This Day: Pope unveils new-style nativity
On This Day: Pope unveils new-style nativity
Trump asks appeals court to drop election interference case
Trump asks appeals court to drop election interference case
Man charged with DUI in crash near O'Hare Airport that killed stepdaughter
Man charged with DUI in crash near O'Hare Airport that killed stepdaughter
Christmas Day blizzards, ice storms to snarl travel in northern Plains
Christmas Day blizzards, ice storms to snarl travel in northern Plains
Police continue search for suspect in deadly Florida mall shooting
Police continue search for suspect in deadly Florida mall shooting
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement