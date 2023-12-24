Advertisement
Top News
Dec. 24, 2023 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Coolidge lights first national Christmas tree

On Dec. 24, 1923, President Calvin Coolidge lit the first national Christmas tree on the White House lawn.

By UPI Staff
On December 24, 1923, President Calvin Coolidge lit the first national Christmas tree on the White House lawn. File Photo courtesy of the National Photo Company Collection
1 of 5 | On December 24, 1923, President Calvin Coolidge lit the first national Christmas tree on the White House lawn. File Photo courtesy of the National Photo Company Collection

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1814, the Treaty of Ghent was signed by representatives of the United States and Britain, ending the War of 1812.

Advertisement

In 1851, the Library of Congress and part of the Capitol building in Washington were destroyed by fire.

In 1865, a group of Confederate veterans met in Pulaski, Tenn., to form a secret society they called the Ku Klux Klan.

File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI

In 1871, Giuseppe Verdi's opera "Aida" premiered in Cairo. It had been commissioned to commemorate the opening of the Suez Canal.

In 1906, Reginald A. Fessenden, a Canadian-born radio inventor, broadcast the first musical program, a female singer's violin-accompanied "O Holy Night," from Brant Rock, Mass. He had discovered the superheterodyne principle, the basis for modern radio receivers.

In 1909, Miss Jean L. Clemens, younger daughter of Mark Twain, was found dead in a bath tub at the home of her father. Miss Clemens' cause of death is believed to have been the result of an epileptic convulsion.

Advertisement

In 1923, President Calvin Coolidge lit the first national Christmas tree on the White House lawn. Members of the First Congregational Church sang carols and the Marine band performed.

In 1942, German rocket engineers launched the first surface-to-surface guided missile.

In 1943, President Frankin D. Roosevelt named Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower as supreme commander of the Allied forces.

In 1979, the Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan, kicking off the nine-year Soviet-Afghan War.

In 1983, officials said one of the United States' severest early-season cold waves in history had claimed nearly 300 lives.

In 1990, the bells of St. Basil's Cathedral in Moscow rang to celebrate Christmas for the first time since the 1924 death of Lenin.

File Photo by Sergei Shakhidzanyan/UPI

In 1992, President George H.W. Bush pardoned former Defense Secretary Caspar Weinberger for his role in the Iran-Contra affair.

In 1994, gunmen seized Air France Flight 8969 as it prepared to leave Algiers for Paris, killing three hostages. The hostage takers were killed and remaining hostages freed two days later.

Advertisement

In 1997, a French court convicted the international terrorist known as Carlos the Jackal of the 1975 killings of three men in Paris and sentenced him to life in prison. The terrorist, whose real name is Ilich Ramirez Sanchez, was given a third life sentence in 2017.

In 2005, Hwang Woo-suk, a South Korean scientist whose research on stem cells and cloning won him international acclaim, resigned after admitting he fabricated his groundbreaking paper in which he said he created stem cell colonies from 11 patients.

In 2021, a fire that consumed a river ferry in Bangladesh killed at least 40 people and left dozens injured. Investigators blamed a fault in the boat's engine.

File Photo courtesy of EPA-EFE/STR

Read More

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023
On Dec. 24, 1923, President Calvin Coolidge lit the first national Christmas tree on the White House lawn.
Goya Foods marks holidays with 250K-pound donation to Texas families
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Goya Foods marks holidays with 250K-pound donation to Texas families
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Goya Foods, the largest Hispanic-owned food company in the United States, says it has donated 250,000 pounds of food to families and individuals in need during the holidays throughout Texas.
S.F. jury finds homeless man not guilty of assaulting ex-city fire commissioner
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
S.F. jury finds homeless man not guilty of assaulting ex-city fire commissioner
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- A San Francisco jury has agreed with a homeless man who claimed he was acting in self defense when he struck a former city fire commissioner with a pipe during a street encounter in April.
Wis. Supreme Court tosses out GOP-drawn district maps as unconstitutional
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Wis. Supreme Court tosses out GOP-drawn district maps as unconstitutional
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Wisconsin's Supreme Court has struck down legislative district maps drawn up the state's GOP majority, ruling they violate the constitutional requirement for "contiguous territory."
Police videos show concern over mental health, danger posed by Maine shooter
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Police videos show concern over mental health, danger posed by Maine shooter
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- A pair of police dashcam videos released this week reveal local authorities in Maine were aware of the threat posed by mass shooter Robert Card more than a month before he killed 18 people.
Ukraine's Air Force claims to shoot down 3 Russian Su-34 fighters
World News // 16 hours ago
Ukraine's Air Force claims to shoot down 3 Russian Su-34 fighters
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Ukraine's military leaders claimed Saturday they have shot down three Russian fighter jets on the southern front, marking a first in the 22-month-old war between the countries.
2 Colorado paramedics found guilty of negligent homicide in Elijah McClain death
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
2 Colorado paramedics found guilty of negligent homicide in Elijah McClain death
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Two Colorado paramedics have been found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain, who died from heart failure after being injected with ketamine during a medical intervention.
Iran's Khamenei calls on Muslim nations to block shipping to Israel
World News // 17 hours ago
Iran's Khamenei calls on Muslim nations to block shipping to Israel
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Iran's supreme leader on Saturday urged Muslim countries to prevent vital supplies from reaching Israel as the United States accused his country of "deep involvement" in attacks by Yemeni rebels against shipping.
On This Day: Japan's ex-PM Hideki Tojo executed
U.S. News // 1 day ago
On This Day: Japan's ex-PM Hideki Tojo executed
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- On Dec. 23, 1948, former Prime Minister Hideki Tojo and six other Japanese war leaders were hanged in Tokyo under sentence of the Allied War Crimes Commission.
UPI Almanac for Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023
Top News // 1 day ago
UPI Almanac for Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023
On Dec. 23, 1948, former Prime Minister Hideki Tojo and six other Japanese war leaders were hanged in Tokyo under sentence of the Allied War Crimes Commission.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Border Patrol agents intercept stinkbug-infested cargo at Dallas-Fort Worth airport
Border Patrol agents intercept stinkbug-infested cargo at Dallas-Fort Worth airport
On This Day: Japan's ex-PM Hideki Tojo executed
On This Day: Japan's ex-PM Hideki Tojo executed
Iran's Khamenei calls on Muslim nations to block shipping to Israel
Iran's Khamenei calls on Muslim nations to block shipping to Israel
Judge orders Giuliani to immediately start paying defamed election workers
Judge orders Giuliani to immediately start paying defamed election workers
Ukraine's Air Force claims to shoot down 3 Russian Su-34 fighters
Ukraine's Air Force claims to shoot down 3 Russian Su-34 fighters
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement