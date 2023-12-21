Trending
Advertisement
Top News
Dec. 21, 2023 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: 'Gangnam Style' hits record 1B views on YouTube

On Dec. 21, 2012, PSY's video for his hit song, "Gangnam Style," became the first to hit 1 billion views on YouTube.

By UPI Staff
South Korean rapper PSY performs at Hot 99.5's Jingle Ball 2012 at the Patriot Center in Fairfax, Va., on December 11, 2012. On December 21, 2012, his video for "Gangnam Style" became the first to hit 1 billion views on YouTube. File Photo by Molly Riley/UPI
1 of 7 | South Korean rapper PSY performs at Hot 99.5's Jingle Ball 2012 at the Patriot Center in Fairfax, Va., on December 11, 2012. On December 21, 2012, his video for "Gangnam Style" became the first to hit 1 billion views on YouTube. File Photo by Molly Riley/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1620, the Pilgrims arrived at Plymouth, Mass., following a 63-day voyage from England aboard the Mayflower.

Advertisement

In 1864, Union Gen. William T. Sherman completed his Civil War "march to the sea" across the South and arrived in Savannah, Ga.

In 1913, the first crossword puzzle in an American newspaper appeared in The New York Sunday World.

In 1937, Walt Disney's Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, the first full-length animated feature film, premiered in Los Angeles.

In 1958, three months after a new French Constitution was approved, Charles de Gaulle was elected the first president of the Fifth Republic by a sweeping majority of voters.

UPI File Photo

In 1968, Apollo 8, the first manned voyage to orbit the moon, was launched. Apollo 11 was the first mission to put astronauts on the moon's surface.

In 1975, the notorious terrorist Carlos the Jackal led a raid on a meeting of OPEC oil ministers in Vienna. German and Arab terrorists stormed in with machine guns, killed three people and took 63 others hostage, including 11 oil ministers. The hostages were later freed.

Advertisement

In 1980, wealthy socialite Martha "Sunny" Crawford von Bulow was found comatose in her Newport, R.I., mansion. Her husband, Claus von Bulow was convicted of attempted murder in a trial that garnered worldwide attention. His conviction was later overturned.

In 1988, Pan Am Flight 103 exploded and crashed in Lockerbie, Scotland, killing everyone aboard and 11 people on the ground for a total death toll of 270.

File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI

In 1990, a boat carrying about 100 U.S. sailors involved in Operation Desert Shield capsized off the Israeli coast. Twenty-one people died.

In 1991, 11 former Soviet republics declared an end to the Soviet Union and forged a commonwealth that guaranteed independence.

In 1992, 54 people were killed when a chartered jetliner carrying 340 people on a holiday to southern Portugal crashed in bad weather.

In 2009, the U.S. government set a 3-hour limit on the time airlines can keep passengers waiting on a plane without giving them food or letting them off the aircraft.

Advertisement

In 2012, PSY's video for his hit song, "Gangnam Style," became the first to hit 1 billion views on YouTube. Even before the milestone, the South Korean rapper's song was the most-watched video on the website.

In 2020, President-elect Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer-BioNTech.

File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023
Top News // 21 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023
On Dec. 21, 2012, PSY's video for his hit song, "Gangnam Style," became the first to hit 1 billion views on YouTube.
U.N. Security Council again delays vote on Gaza cease-fire
World News // 1 hour ago
U.N. Security Council again delays vote on Gaza cease-fire
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The U.N. Security Council has again delayed a vote on a resolution concerning the war between Israel and Hamas to allow nations more time to come to an agreement on language calling for a stop in the fighting.
Man stopped with bullet-filled diaper at LaGuardia Airport
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Man stopped with bullet-filled diaper at LaGuardia Airport
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Transportation Security Administration officers stopped a man Wednesday at New York City's LaGuardia Airport with more than a dozen 9mm bullets concealed in a disposable diaper inside his carry-on luggage.
Malaysia bans ships from Israeli firm Zim over Palestine conflict
World News // 3 hours ago
Malaysia bans ships from Israeli firm Zim over Palestine conflict
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Malaysia has banned Israeli ships over the country's war on occupied Palestine, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced Wednesday.
Texas flies immigrants to Chicago in expansion of Gov. Greg Abbott's busing plan
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Texas flies immigrants to Chicago in expansion of Gov. Greg Abbott's busing plan
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Texas flew out more than 120 immigrants from El Paso to Chicago on Tuesday as part of Gov. Greg Abbott's policy of transporting recently arrived migrants to Democratic-led cities he has described as sanctuaries.
Ireland launches human rights challenge against British Troubles legacy act
World News // 15 hours ago
Ireland launches human rights challenge against British Troubles legacy act
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The Irish government decided Wednesday to file an inter-state case against the British government arguing that provisions of the Northern Ireland Act 2023 violate the European Convention on Human Rights.
Judge orders Giuliani to immediately start paying defamed election workers
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Judge orders Giuliani to immediately start paying defamed election workers
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- A pair of former Georgia election workers may immediately seek the nearly $150 million owed to them by Rudy Giuliani in defamatory recompense, a federal judge ruled Wednesday.
Lincoln Memorial vandalized with 'Free Gaza'
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Lincoln Memorial vandalized with 'Free Gaza'
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., was vandalized with the message "Free Gaza" amid Israel's ongoing war on occupied Palestine, reports said Wednesday.
More than 300,000 units of popular air fryers recalled for burn hazard
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
More than 300,000 units of popular air fryers recalled for burn hazard
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- More than 300,000 units of two popular air fryers have been recalled after three people reported being burned after the machines broke.
U.S. announces charges against alleged Hezbollah member in 1994 bombing
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
U.S. announces charges against alleged Hezbollah member in 1994 bombing
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- An alleged member of Hezbollah is facing terrorism charges for allegedly helping plan a bombing in Buenos Aires in 1994.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

On This Day: Lewis and Clark guide Sacagawea dies at 24
On This Day: Lewis and Clark guide Sacagawea dies at 24
Rep. Kevin McCarthy formally submits House resignation
Rep. Kevin McCarthy formally submits House resignation
Rep. Scott Perry ordered to disclose nearly 1,700 documents in Jan. 6 investigaiton
Rep. Scott Perry ordered to disclose nearly 1,700 documents in Jan. 6 investigaiton
Pilot, photographer killed in television news helicopter crash in New Jersey
Pilot, photographer killed in television news helicopter crash in New Jersey
Judge orders Giuliani to immediately start paying defamed election workers
Judge orders Giuliani to immediately start paying defamed election workers
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement