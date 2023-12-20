Trending
Dec. 20, 2023 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Louis and Clark guide Sacagawea dies at 24

On Dec. 20, 1812, Sacagawea, the Indian woman who helped guide the Lewis and Clark Expedition, died.

By UPI Staff
On December 20, 1812, Sacagawea, the Indian woman who helped guide the Lewis and Clark Expedition, died.

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1803, the United States formally took over territory acquired from France in the Louisiana Purchase.

In 1860, South Carolina becomes the first state to secede from the United States.

In 1956, a Montgomery, Ala., public bus boycott officially ended but not until it had given a major boost to the civil rights struggle in the South. The boycott had been called in reaction to the Dec. 1, 1955, arrest of Rosa Parks, an African-American woman, for refusing to give up her bus seat to a white man.

Visitors to the St. Paul AME church in Montgomery, Ala., on October 29, 2005, line up to make a brief tour of a replica of the bus where Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat to a white male passenger in December of 1955. File Photo by John Dickerson/UPI
In 1968, the so-called Zodiac Killer killed his first two confirmed victims -- David Faraday, 17, and Betty Lou Jensen -- in Vallejo, Calif. He would go on to kill at least five people, though he took credit for three dozen deaths.

In 1987, a passenger ferry struck by an oil tanker sank in the Philippines and nearly 1,600 people died in what was called the century's worst peacetime maritime disaster.

In 1989, the United States invaded Panama to oust Manuel Noriega and install the duly elected civilian government.

In 1990, Eduard Shevardnadze abruptly resigned as Soviet foreign minister, warning that a "dictatorship is coming." The Soviet Union formally broke up a year later and Shevardnadze became leader of his native Georgia.

In 1995, 160 people were killed when an American Airlines 757 crashed into a mountain shortly before it was scheduled to land in Cali, Colombia.

In 1995, NATO assumed peacekeeping duties in Bosnia-Herzegovina at the close of the Bosnian War.

In 1998, a Houston woman, Nkem Chukwu, gave birth to seven babies after delivering the first of her octuplets 12 days earlier. The six girls and two boys were the only known set of octuplets to be born alive in the United States. The smallest baby, a girl, died a week later.

In 2001, Argentine President Fernando de la Rua resigned amid mass protests.

File Photo by Joel Rennich/UPI

In 2007, Queen Elizabeth II became the oldest monarch in British history, outliving her great-great grandmother, Queen Victoria, who lived 81 years, seven months, four weeks and one day. Queen Elizabeth II died in 2022 at age 96 years and 140 days.

In 2007, two paintings, including one by Pablo Picasso called Portrait of Suzanne Bloch, were stolen from the Sao Paulo Museum of Art in Brazil. The paintings were recovered in January 2008.

In 2011, the Kepler, NASA's orbiting space observatory, discovered two Earth-size planets outside the solar system but scientists said both orbit too close to a sun-like star to have water on the surface.

In 2014, two New York police officers were killed execution-style while sitting in their patrol vehicle. The shooter had posted threatening messages on social media against police and in support of Eric Garner and Michael Brown, both killed by police.

In 2015, a landslide at an industrial park in Shenzhen, China, toppled dozens of buildings and killed 73 people. The disaster was caused by construction waste.

In 2017, the U.S. Congress passed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, the first major overhaul of the U.S. tax code in 30 years. The legislation slashed corporate taxes permanently from 35 percent to 21 percent and temporarily cut the top income tax bracket from 39.6 percent to 37 percent.

In 2019, President Donald Trump signed a bill creating White Sands National Park in New Mexico.

In 2022, the Taliban announced a ban on women in Afghanistan attending universities.

File Photo by Jalil Rezayee/EPA-EFE

Latest Headlines

Rep. Kevin McCarthy formally submits House resignation
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Rep. Kevin McCarthy formally submits House resignation
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has formally submitted his resignation from Congress, ending the Republican lawmaker's near 20-year political career.
Colorado Supreme Court disqualifies Donald Trump from 2024 ballot
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Colorado Supreme Court disqualifies Donald Trump from 2024 ballot
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- The Colorado Supreme Court has barred Donald Trump from appearing on the state's ballot in 2024, in a ruling Tuesday that states the former president is not eligible due to the 14th Amendment's insurrectionist ban.
Donald Trump to appear on North Carolina's primary ballot after complaint tossed
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Donald Trump to appear on North Carolina's primary ballot after complaint tossed
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump will appear on North Carolina's ballot for the 2024 primary, after state elections officials dismissed a complaint Tuesday that sought to disqualify him from running for the White House.
U.S. deploys sanctions, unseals indictment targeting Iran's drone industry
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. deploys sanctions, unseals indictment targeting Iran's drone industry
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- The United States took aim at Tehran's drone industry Tuesday, deploying sanctions and unsealing an indictment that target a procurement network present in Iran, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Indonesia.
CDC calls COVID-19 variant JN.1 'fastest-growing' strain in U.S.
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
CDC calls COVID-19 variant JN.1 'fastest-growing' strain in U.S.
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that the COVID-19 variant JN.1, which is a descendant of this summer's BA.2.86, is currently the fastest-growing variant in the United States.
U.N. Security Council delays vote on Gaza cease-fire resolution
World News // 20 hours ago
U.N. Security Council delays vote on Gaza cease-fire resolution
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- The U.N. Security Council was set to convene in New York on Tuesday morning to vote on a new resolution calling for a cease-fire in the 10th week of the war between Israel and Hamas.
Minnesota panel unveils new state flag design
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Minnesota panel unveils new state flag design
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Minnesota is ready to unfurl a new state flag, as the State Emblems Redesign Commission on Tuesday selected its final design.
U.S. officials stress Houthi threats to commercial shipping will be stopped
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
U.S. officials stress Houthi threats to commercial shipping will be stopped
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- U.S. officials say commercial shipping threats posed by Houthi militants in the Red Sea are unacceptable and will be stopped by a newly formed multinational military initiative.
Dozens arrested protesting Israel-Gaza war inside U.S. Capitol rotunda
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Dozens arrested protesting Israel-Gaza war inside U.S. Capitol rotunda
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Dozens of protesters were arrested Tuesday inside the U.S. Capitol rotunda, as they called for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war, according to Capitol Police who said the group entered the building as a tour group.
South leads U.S. population growth to pre-pandemic levels
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
South leads U.S. population growth to pre-pandemic levels
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- This year, the United States saw its largest population gain since before the pandemic, with states in the South leading the growth, the U.S. Census Bureau reported Tuesday.
