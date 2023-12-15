Trending
Dec. 15, 2023 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: APA removes homosexuality from list of mental illnesses

On Dec. 15, 1973, the American Psychiatric Association reversed its longstanding position and declared that being gay isn't a mental illness.

By UPI Staff
Spectators kiss from a window while watching parade-goers move down the parade route at the 2023 NYC Pride March on June 25, 2023, in New York City. On December 15, 1973, the American Psychiatric Association reversed its longstanding position and declared that being gay isn't a mental illness. File Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1791, the Bill of Rights, comprising the first 10 amendments to the U.S. Constitution, took effect.

In 1890, Sioux Indian leader Sitting Bull was killed in a skirmish with U.S. soldiers along the Grand River in South Dakota.

In 1939, the film version of Gone with the Wind premiered in Atlanta.

In 1945, U.S. Gen. Douglas MacArthur ordered an end to state Shintoism in Japan, a key belief of which was that the emperor was a divine being. Because the U.S. government supported freedom of religion, though, it did not place an outright ban on the religion.

In 1961, Adolf Eichmann, the Nazi SS officer regarded as the architect of the World War II Holocaust, was condemned to death by an Israeli war crimes tribunal.

File Photo courtesy of the National Photo Collection of Israel

In 1973, John Paul Getty III is found alive at a gas station outside of Naples, Italy, more than four months after he was kidnapped.

In 1973, the American Psychiatric Association reversed its longstanding position and declared that being gay isn't a mental illness.

In 1990, in a landmark right-to-die case, a Missouri judge cleared the way for the parents of Nancy Cruzan to remove their daughter from life-support systems.

In 1992, Salvadorans celebrated the formal end to their country's 12-year civil war.

In 1993, British Prime Minister John Major and Irish Prime Minister Albert Reynolds issued a "framework for lasting peace" in Northern Ireland.

In 1997, 85 people were killed in the crash of a Tajik Airlines charter jetliner in the United Arab Emirates.

In 2001, the leaning Tower of Pisa reopened after a decadelong restoration effort.

In 2011, the United States formally ended its long military mission in Iraq in a solemn ceremony at Baghdad's international airport. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta declared the war was over. It had begun in 2003.

File Photo by Dale Greer/U.S. Air Force

In 2014, Man Haron Monis took 18 people hostage inside a Lindt Cafe in Sydney, Australia. The standoff, which lasted 16 hours, finally ended when police raided the cafe the next morning. Monis and two hostages died in the ordeal.

In 2017, 16-year-old Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi was recorded slapping and kicking an Israeli soldier in the West Bank after forces shot her younger cousin the head for throwing rocks. She was arrested days later and sentenced to eight months in prison.

In 2022, thousands of nurses in Britain went on strike, demanding higher wages. The strike led hospitals to cancel tens of thousands of non-critical medical procedures.

File Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE

UPI Almanac for Friday, Dec. 15, 2023
On Dec. 15, 1973, the American Psychiatric Association reversed its longstanding position and declared that being gay isn't a mental illness.
