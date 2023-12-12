Trending
Advertisement
Top News
Dec. 12, 2023 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: London train collision kills 35

On Dec. 12, 1988, three trains collided in London, killing 35 people, Britain's worst railway accident in 21 years.

By UPI Staff
On December 12, 1988, three trains collided in London, killing 40 people, Britain's worst railway accident in 21 years. File Photo by Ben Brooksbank/Wikimedia Commons
1 of 8 | On December 12, 1988, three trains collided in London, killing 40 people, Britain's worst railway accident in 21 years. File Photo by Ben Brooksbank/Wikimedia Commons

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- In this date in history:

In 1870, Joseph Hayne Rainey of South Carolina was sworn in as the first Black American to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Advertisement

In 1901, Italian physicist and radio pioneer Guglielmo Marconi sent the first radio transmission across the Atlantic Ocean.

In 1913, two years after it was stolen from the Louvre Museum in Paris, Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa was recovered in a Florence, Italy, hotel room.

In 1917, the Rev. Edward J. Flanagan, a 31-year-old Irish priest, opened the doors to Boys Town, a home for troubled and neglected children in Omaha. He lived by the adage, "There is no such thing as a bad boy." It graduated its first class of girls in 1983.

In 1937, Japanese warplanes sank the USS Panay, a U.S. gunboat, in China as part of the Sino-Japanese War. The incident killed three people.

In 1968, Arthur Ashe became the first Black American to be ranked No. 1 in tennis in the United States.

In 1975, Sara Jane Moore said she willfully tried to kill U.S. President Gerald Ford. She was sentenced to life in prison but released Dec. 31, 2007.

Advertisement

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

In 1980, a U.S. oil tycoon spent $5 million at auction for a notebook written by Leonardo da Vinci. The 36 pages of notes featured "remarkably illegible right-to-left writing" and was "illustrated with marginal sketches of a technical nature."

In 1985, the crash of Arrow Air Flight 1285, a military charter, on takeoff from Gander, Newfoundland, killed all 256 people aboard, including 248 U.S. soldiers.

In 1988, three trains collided in London, killing 35 people, Britain's worst railway accident in 21 years.

In 2000, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 5-4 it was reversing the ruling of the Florida Supreme Court allowing hand recount of votes in Florida, in effect ensuring the Republican Texas Gov. George W. Bush would win the presidency over former Vice President Al Gore.

File Photo by Joe Mitchell/UPI

In 2015, Saudis elected women to municipal councils for the first time in Saudi Arabian history.

In 2019, a project to map the topography of land beneath Antarctica's ice sheet revealed the world's deepest land canyon underneath Denman Glacier.

Advertisement

In 2022, a shootout in Wieambilla, Queensland, Australia, left two police officers and a bystander dead. After a 6-hour siege, authorities killed the three alleged shooters.

File Photo by Jono Searle/EPA-EFE

Read More

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023
Top News // 3 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023
On Dec. 12, 1988, three trains collided in London, killing 35 people, Britain's worst railway accident in 21 years.
2 ex-Afghan politicians sanctioned as Biden admin. attacks int'l corruption
U.S. News // 24 minutes ago
2 ex-Afghan politicians sanctioned as Biden admin. attacks int'l corruption
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- The United States has blacklisted two former Afghan politicians and 44 associated companies on accusations of perpetrating a corruption scheme that stole millions of dollars from U.S. government-funded contracts.
EU imposes fresh sanctions over Russia's use of Iranian drones in Ukraine war
World News // 1 hour ago
EU imposes fresh sanctions over Russia's use of Iranian drones in Ukraine war
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- European lawmakers have imposed fresh Iran-related sanctions over the country's involvement in the development and production of drones used by Russia in its war a
CENTCOM: Norwegian-flagged tanker attacked in Red Sea
World News // 2 hours ago
CENTCOM: Norwegian-flagged tanker attacked in Red Sea
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- A missile launched from a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen struck a commercial oil tanker in the Red Sea where there has been an increase in attacks by the Iran-backed rebels over Israel's war against Hamas.
Texas Supreme Court rules against pregnant woman as she leaves state to obtain abortion
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Texas Supreme Court rules against pregnant woman as she leaves state to obtain abortion
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- The Texas Supreme Court ruled Monday against a pregnant woman, who sued to get an emergency abortion over a severe fetal abnormality, hours after she left the state to terminate her pregnancy.
Hong Kong sees record-low turnout for 'Patriots Only' election
World News // 22 hours ago
Hong Kong sees record-low turnout for 'Patriots Only' election
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Hong Kong's first district elections, purged of opposition politicians under an overhaul of the elections system, saw a record-low voter turnout of 27.5%, according to official election data.
Biden marks Hanukkah amid rising anti-Semitism, war in Gaza
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden marks Hanukkah amid rising anti-Semitism, war in Gaza
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Monday night marked the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah by reaffirming his commitment to the safety of the Jewish people and Israel's right to exist as an independent Jewish state.
Ex-Rep. George Santos in plea negotiations, federal prosecutors say
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Ex-Rep. George Santos in plea negotiations, federal prosecutors say
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Former Rep. George Santos -- who was expelled from Congress as he faces 23 federal fraud charges -- is in talks to strike a plea deal, prosecutors disclosed in a court filing Monday.
UAW files unfair labor practices complaints against Honda, Hyundai, Volkswagen
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
UAW files unfair labor practices complaints against Honda, Hyundai, Volkswagen
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- The United Auto Workers Union announced Monday it has filed unfair labor practices complaints against Honda Motor Co. Ltd. in Indiana, Hyundai Motor Co. in Alabama and Volkswagen AG in Tennessee.
Hunter Biden seeks dismissal of gun case, says charges politically motivated
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Hunter Biden seeks dismissal of gun case, says charges politically motivated
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Lawyers for Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden's son, on Monday sought to have gun charges dismissed, accusing the special prosecutor in the case of caving in to Republican political pressure.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Netanyahu warns of 'beginning of the end' for Hamas, urges surrender
Netanyahu warns of 'beginning of the end' for Hamas, urges surrender
Wisconsin secretary of state demands 'fake' Trump elector be cast from office
Wisconsin secretary of state demands 'fake' Trump elector be cast from office
Texas legislator John Whitmire rolls to landslide win in Houston mayoral race
Texas legislator John Whitmire rolls to landslide win in Houston mayoral race
Police detain 'person of interest' in killing of Detroit synagogue president
Police detain 'person of interest' in killing of Detroit synagogue president
Montana woman arrested for driving into religious group; FBI reviewing case
Montana woman arrested for driving into religious group; FBI reviewing case
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement