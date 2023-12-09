Trending
Advertisement
Top News
Dec. 9, 2023 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Senate report on CIA calls torture tactics 'deeply flawed'

On Dec. 9, 2014, a U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee report said the CIA's interrogation of terror suspects after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks was more brutal than it told the White House or public. The so-called "CIA torture report" called CIA tactics "deeply flawed."

By UPI Staff
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., speaks to reporters after delivering a speech on the Senate Intelligence Committee's report on the CIA's interrogation techniques in the U.S. Capitol on December 9, 2014. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
1 of 6 | Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., speaks to reporters after delivering a speech on the Senate Intelligence Committee's report on the CIA's interrogation techniques in the U.S. Capitol on December 9, 2014. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1907, the first Christmas Seals to raise money to fight tuberculosis went on sale in the post office in Wilmington, Del.

Advertisement

In 1955, two weeks of bloody student uprisings against President Fulgencio Batista appeared to follow the pattern of the student riots that deposed Cuban Dictator Gerardo Machado 22 years ago. Batista would remain in power four more years before losing power to Fidel Castro.

In 1974, White House aide John Ehrlichman's Watergate trial began in which he testified that U.S. President Richard Nixon was responsible for a coverup.

UPI File Photo

In 1987, the First Palestinian Intifada against Israeli occupation in Gaza and the West Bank. Palestinians protested and rioted after an Israeli Defense Forces truck struck a civilian vehicle, killing four Palestinians.

In 1990, Lech Walesa won Poland's first direct presidential vote.

In 1992, British Prime Minister John Major announced the formal separation of Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

Advertisement

In 1992, some 1,700 U.S. Marines landed in Somalia to secure the airfield, port and U.S. Embassy in Mogadishu and restore order to the conflict- and famine-stricken country.

In 2002, United Airlines, which said it was losing $22 million a day, filed for bankruptcy.

File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI

In 2008, federal agents arrested Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich on corruption charges in a scheme involving the sale of Illinois' open Senate seat vacated by President-elect Barack Obama.

In 2014, a U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee report said the CIA's interrogation of terror suspects after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks was more brutal than it told the White House or public. The so-called "CIA torture report" called CIA tactics "deeply flawed."

In 2017, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi declared that the country's forces completely liberated the nation from the Islamic State militant group.

In 2019, the volcano on New Zealand's Whakaari Island -- also known as White Island -- erupted, killing 22 people and injuring another 25.

Advertisement

In 2021, former reality TV star Josh Duggar, who found fame with a TLC series about his large family, 19 Kids and Counting, was convicted on two criminal counts for receiving and possessing child pornography. In May 2022, he was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison.

File Photo courtesy of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office

Read More

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023
Top News // 46 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023
On Dec. 9, 2014, a Senate Intelligence Committee report said the CIA's interrogation of terror suspects was more brutal than it told the White House or public.
Biden administration urges housing providers to stock overdose reversal drugs
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden administration urges housing providers to stock overdose reversal drugs
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Friday urged local housing providers and community development groups across the country to help the federal government expand access to naloxone and other opioid overdose drugs.
Citing civil rights violations, Massachusetts files charges against neo-Nazi group
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Citing civil rights violations, Massachusetts files charges against neo-Nazi group
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Massachusetts authorities on Friday filed civil charges against an avowed neo-Nazi group they say has engaged in "violent, threatening and intimidating conduct" against the LGBTQ+ community and immigrants.
Biden announces $3B to "fast-track" nation's first high-speed rail line
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Biden announces $3B to "fast-track" nation's first high-speed rail line
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Friday announced $8.2 billion in federal funds for new rail projects, including $3 billion for nation's first high-speed system between Nevada and California.
Israel continues push into Gaza, where rockets launch to target Tel Aviv
World News // 12 hours ago
Israel continues push into Gaza, where rockets launch to target Tel Aviv
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Intense ground fighting continued Friday in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, where Israel Defense Forces have encountered some of the toughest Hamas resistance yet.
6 teens involved in beheading of French teacher convicted, sentenced
World News // 9 hours ago
6 teens involved in beheading of French teacher convicted, sentenced
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Six middle school students tried for their involvement in the 2020 beheading of French history teacher Samuel Paty were found guilty by a Paris juvenile court on Friday, with most receiving suspended sentences.
Pew: More Americans disapprove of Biden's handling of Gaza crisis than approve it
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Pew: More Americans disapprove of Biden's handling of Gaza crisis than approve it
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Americans are divided on Joe Biden's response to Israel-Gaza conflict with more disapproving of the president's response than approving of it, according to the Pew Research Center.
Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley sentenced to life with no parole
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley sentenced to life with no parole
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- A Michigan teen who pleaded guilty last year to killing four of his classmates in a 2021 school shooting faces life in prison without parole when a judge hands down the sentence on Friday.
Honeywell to buy Global Access Solutions from Carrier in $4.95 billion cash deal
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Honeywell to buy Global Access Solutions from Carrier in $4.95 billion cash deal
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Carrier Global Corporation said Friday it plans to sell its Global Access Solutions security business to Honeywell for $4.95 billion. Honeywell confirmed the deal in an all-cash transaction.
D.C. appeals court mostly upholds Trump gag order in federal elections subversion case
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
D.C. appeals court mostly upholds Trump gag order in federal elections subversion case
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- A Washington, D.C., appeals court Friday mostly upheld a gag order in Donald Trump's federal election subversion case but narrowed it to exclude Special Counsel Jack Smith.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

6 teens involved in beheading of French teacher convicted, sentenced
6 teens involved in beheading of French teacher convicted, sentenced
Lori Daybell arraigned in 2019 death of fourth husband
Lori Daybell arraigned in 2019 death of fourth husband
Biden announces $3B to "fast-track" nation's first high-speed rail line
Biden announces $3B to "fast-track" nation's first high-speed rail line
Prince Harry loses early fight against Mail on Sunday publisher
Prince Harry loses early fight against Mail on Sunday publisher
Former police chief sentenced to 11 years for role in Jan. 6 riot
Former police chief sentenced to 11 years for role in Jan. 6 riot
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement