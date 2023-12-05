Trending
Advertisement
Top News
Dec. 5, 2023 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Nelson Mandela dies at 95

On Dec. 5, 2013, Nelson Mandela, who spent 27 years in prison and helped end apartheid in South Africa, died in Johannesburg at the age of 95.

By UPI Staff
On December 5, 2013, Nelson Mandela, who spent 27 years in prison and helped end apartheid in South Africa, died in Johannesburg at the age of 95. File Photo by Charlie Shoemaker/UPI
1 of 5 | On December 5, 2013, Nelson Mandela, who spent 27 years in prison and helped end apartheid in South Africa, died in Johannesburg at the age of 95. File Photo by Charlie Shoemaker/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 5 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1776, the first scholastic fraternity in America, Phi Beta Kappa, was organized at William and Mary College in Virginia.

Advertisement

In 1848, U.S. President James Polk confirmed the discovery of gold in California, leading to the "gold rush" of 1848 and '49.

In 1933, prohibition of liquor in the United States was repealed when Utah became the 36th state to ratify the 21st Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

In 1945, five U.S. Navy Avenger torpedo-bombers disappeared on a routine flight in the area of the Atlantic known as the Bermuda Triangle. Fourteen airmen on the planes were lost and 13 others in a search plane killed.

In 1955, in one of the early civil rights actions in the South, African Americans declared a boycott of city buses in Montgomery, Ala., demanding seating on an equal basis with white people. The boycott was prompted by the arrest of Rosa Parks, a black woman who refused to give up her bus seat to a white man.

UPI File Phot
Advertisement

In 1988, a UPI poll of U.S. newspaper and broadcast editors named President-elect George H.W. Bush and incoming first lady Barbara Bush as male and female newsmakers of the year.

In 1993, Rafael Caldera Rodriguez was elected president of Venezuela.

In 2001, factions in war-shaken Afghanistan agreed on an interim government, naming Hamid Karzai as their new leader.

In 2002, U.S. Sen. Strom Thurmond, R-S.C., celebrated his 100th birthday on Capitol Hill. Thurmond, who retired the following year, had served in the Senate since 1954, making him both the longest-serving and oldest member of Congress. He died June 27, 2003.

File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI

In 2008, former NFL star O.J. Simpson was sentenced to up to 33 years in prison for holding up two sports memorabilia dealers at gunpoint in a Las Vegas hotel. He was released in October 2017.

In 2009, an explosion and fire ignited by fireworks killed 156 people and injured dozens of others at a Russian nightclub in the Urals.

Advertisement

In 2013, Nelson Mandela, who spent 27 years in prison and helped end apartheid in South Africa, died in Johannesburg at the age of 95. "He is now resting. He is now at peace," President Jacob Zuma said. "Our nation has lost its greatest son. Our people have lost a father."

In 2014, NASA successfully test launched its Orion spacecraft, its hope for the future of manned space travel and an eventual trip to Mars.

In 2017, the International Olympic Committee banned the entire Russian Olympic team from the 2018 Winter Games in South Korea over a doping scandal. Select Russian olympians were allowed to participate under the team name "Olympic athletes from Russia."

In 2022, construction began in Australia on the Square Kilometre Array, which is expected to produce the highest-resolution -- and fastest -- images in all of astronomy. A second phase of the project, which is headquartered at the Jodrell Bank Observatory in Britain, will include construction in South Africa.

Read More

Latest Headlines

As fighting resumes, U.N. calls on Israel to avoid worsening 'catastrophic situation' in Gaza
World News // 28 minutes ago
As fighting resumes, U.N. calls on Israel to avoid worsening 'catastrophic situation' in Gaza
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Top United Nations officials are calling on Israel to avoid taking actions that would worsen "the already catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza."
UPI Almanac for Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023
Top News // 52 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023
On Dec. 5, 2013, Nelson Mandela, who spent 27 years in prison and helped end apartheid in South Africa, died in Johannesburg at the age of 95.
Arlington, Va., home explodes as police serve search warrant
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Arlington, Va., home explodes as police serve search warrant
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- A home in Arlington, Va., exploded Monday night as police officers were attempting to execute a search warrant at the residence where a suspect had earlier fired several flares, authorities said.
Harvard, MIT, UPenn presidents to testify at House hearing on campus anti-Semitism
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Harvard, MIT, UPenn presidents to testify at House hearing on campus anti-Semitism
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- The presidents of Harvard, MIT and the University of Pennsylvania will answer to House lawmakers on Tuesday in Washington, D.C., at a hearing on surging anti-Semitism on college campuses.
Special counsel opposes Hunter Biden's request to subpoena Trump in gun case
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Special counsel opposes Hunter Biden's request to subpoena Trump in gun case
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- The special counsel investigating Hunter Biden on federal gun charges has asked the judge overseeing the case to reject last month's request by the president's son to subpoena former President Donald Trump.
Virgin Galactic shares tumble after Richard Branson announces no further investment
World News // 4 hours ago
Virgin Galactic shares tumble after Richard Branson announces no further investment
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Virgin Galactic's stock plummeted more than 17% on Monday after founder and British billionaire Richard Branson announced he would no longer invest in the commercial space travel company.
Zelensky to address senators Tuesday as Congress considers Ukraine funding
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Zelensky to address senators Tuesday as Congress considers Ukraine funding
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine will speak to U.S. senators via secure video as part of a classified briefing on the war in Europe on Tuesday, Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer said.
Four Republican candidates qualify for fourth GOP presidential debate
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Four Republican candidates qualify for fourth GOP presidential debate
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Wednesday's fourth 2024 Republican presidential primary debate in Alabama will shrink to four candidates, the Republican National Committee announced Monday.
L.A. district attorney charges man in slayings of 4 people over 4-day span
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
L.A. district attorney charges man in slayings of 4 people over 4-day span
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Los Angeles authorities on Monday charged a 33-year-old man with the fatal shootings of three homeless people and another victim he allegedly encountered at a vehicle charging station.
23andMe admits 6.9 million customers' ancestry, personal data hacked
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
23andMe admits 6.9 million customers' ancestry, personal data hacked
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Hackers stole ancestry and personal data from 6.9 million customers of genetic testing lab 23andMe, according to updated numbers Monday, after the company first disclosed the data leak in early October.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

On This Day: Chicago police kill 2 Black Panthers -- Mark Clark, Fred Hampton
On This Day: Chicago police kill 2 Black Panthers -- Mark Clark, Fred Hampton
N.Y. court denies Trump's bid for expedited review of gag order in fraud trial
N.Y. court denies Trump's bid for expedited review of gag order in fraud trial
Daughter 'shocked' after fugitive father confesses to 1969 bank robbery on his deathbed
Daughter 'shocked' after fugitive father confesses to 1969 bank robbery on his deathbed
Man in custody after police warn of possible serial killer targeting homeless people
Man in custody after police warn of possible serial killer targeting homeless people
Pro-Palestinian protesters force American Museum of Natural History to barricade its doors
Pro-Palestinian protesters force American Museum of Natural History to barricade its doors
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement