Trending
Advertisement
Top News
Dec. 2, 2023 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Monroe Doctrine proclaimed in State of the Union

On Dec. 2, 1823, during his annual address to the U.S. Congress, President James Monroe proclaimed a new U.S. foreign policy initiative that became known as the "Monroe Doctrine."

By UPI Staff
On December 2, 1823, during his annual address to the U.S. Congress, President James Monroe, pictured here in ca. 1820-22, proclaimed a new U.S. foreign policy initiative that became known as the "Monroe Doctrine." Image by Gilbert Stuart/Metropolitan Museum of Art/Wikimedia
1 of 8 | On December 2, 1823, during his annual address to the U.S. Congress, President James Monroe, pictured here in ca. 1820-22, proclaimed a new U.S. foreign policy initiative that became known as the "Monroe Doctrine." Image by Gilbert Stuart/Metropolitan Museum of Art/Wikimedia

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1804, Napoleon crowned himself emperor of France.

Advertisement

In 1823, during his annual address to the U.S. Congress, President James Monroe proclaimed a new U.S. foreign policy initiative that became known as the "Monroe Doctrine."

In 1859, abolitionist John Brown was hanged for his raid on the federal arsenal at Harper's Ferry, W.Va.

In 1927, the Model A Ford was introduced as the successor to the Model T. The price of a Model A roadster was $395.

In 1942, the Atomic Age was born when scientists demonstrated the first self-sustaining nuclear chain reaction at a laboratory below the stands at the University of Chicago football stadium.

In 1954, the U.S. Senate voted 65-22 to condemn Sen. Joseph R. McCarthy, R-Wis., for conduct unbecoming a senator. The condemnation, which was equivalent to a censure, related to McCarthy's controversial investigation of alleged communists in the U.S. government, military and civilian society.

In 1961, Fidel Castro disclosed he was a communist, acknowledging he concealed the fact until he solidified his hold on Cuba.

UPI File Photo
Advertisement

In 1970, the Environmental Protection Agency was formed with Indianapolis lawyer William Ruckelshaus as its administrator.

In 1980, President Jimmy Carter signed the Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act, establishing, among other things, the Gates of the Arctic National Park and Preserve, Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve, the Katmai National Park and Preserve, Kenai Fjords National Park, Kobuk Valley National Park, Lake Clark National Park and Preserve, and Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve.

In 1982, retired dentist Barney Clark, 62, became the first person to receive a permanent artificial heart. He survived 112 days.

In 1993, Colombian drug trafficker Pablo Escobar was killed in a shootout with police and soldiers in the Colombian city of Medellin.

In 2001, U.S. forces in Afghanistan captured John Walker Lindh, 20, a U.S. citizen from San Anselmo, Calif., found fighting with the Taliban.

In 2001, energy company Enron filed for bankruptcy, sparking one of the biggest corporate scandals in U.S. history. The Houston-based company was found to have fraudulent accounting practices.

Former Enron CEO Ken Lay listens to a Senate Committee hearing on the down fall of the Enron energy company on February 12, 2002. File Photo by Michael Kleinfeld/UPI
Advertisement

In 2015, Syed Farook and his wife Tashfeen Malik, attacked a social services facility in Southern California killing 14 before leading police in a running gun battle in which they were killed.

In 2016, a fire broke out an Oakland, Calif., warehouse killing 36 people. The Ghost Ship warehouse, which was being used for artist studios and dwellings, was hosting a concert at the time of the fire.

In 2020, Britain became the first Western nation to approve a COVID-19 vaccine, one developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

File Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE

Read More

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023
On Dec. 2, 1823, during his annual address to the U.S. Congress, President James Monroe proclaimed a new U.S. foreign policy initiative that became known as the "Monroe Doctrine."
South Korea to develop stealth submarines
World News // 8 hours ago
South Korea to develop stealth submarines
SEOUL, Dec. 1 (UPI) -- South Korea, which is still technically at war with North Korea, is planning to develop stealth submarines.
Respiratory illnesses in China not caused by new virus, CDC director testifies
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Respiratory illnesses in China not caused by new virus, CDC director testifies
In testimony provided Thursday to members of Congress, the head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that a surge in respiratory illnesses in China is not being fueled by a new virus.
Weekend storm to dish wintry weather to parts of Midwest, Northeast
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Weekend storm to dish wintry weather to parts of Midwest, Northeast
A second storm to affect the Midwest and Northeast during the latter part of the weekend could have people swapping their umbrellas for snow shovels, meteorologists say.
Donald Trump defense attorney says Georgia trial would be election interference
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Donald Trump defense attorney says Georgia trial would be election interference
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Donald Trump's defense attorney in the Fulton County, Ga., election subversion case said Friday that his trial will not move forward if he is elected.
In marking World AIDS Day, White House notes successes, future challenges
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
In marking World AIDS Day, White House notes successes, future challenges
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The White House reaffirmed its commitment to combating HIV/AIDS and cited progress on the 35th annual World AIDS Day. 
In North Dakota, anthrax infections in cattle on rise
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
In North Dakota, anthrax infections in cattle on rise
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A new case of anthrax has been discovered in North Dakota cattle, bringing the total number of animals known to be affected this year up to 25, according to the North Dakota Department of Agriculture.
Ex-Olympic gold medalist swimmer Klete Keller faces sentencing for Jan. 6 riot
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Ex-Olympic gold medalist swimmer Klete Keller faces sentencing for Jan. 6 riot
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Klete Keller, a two-time gold medalist former Olympic swimmer, was scheduled to be sentenced Friday for obstruction of an official proceeding in the Jan. 6 U.S. capitol insurrection.
Wolf-hybrid pet kills Alabama baby
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Wolf-hybrid pet kills Alabama baby
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- An exotic wolf-hybrid pet killed an Alabama baby at a home in Chelsea, Ala., Mayor Tony Picksimer confirmed Friday.
House votes to expel Rep. George Santos amid fraud scandal
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
House votes to expel Rep. George Santos amid fraud scandal
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Republican Rep. George Santos of New York faces a vote Friday that threatens to remove him from Congress more than a month after he pleaded not guilty to multiple federal fraud charges.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Wolf-hybrid pet kills Alabama baby
Wolf-hybrid pet kills Alabama baby
Donald Trump defense attorney says Georgia trial would be election interference
Donald Trump defense attorney says Georgia trial would be election interference
Appeals court rules Donald Trump is not immune from Jan. 6 civil lawsuits
Appeals court rules Donald Trump is not immune from Jan. 6 civil lawsuits
Palestinian Health Ministry says 32 killed in Gaza as temporary cease-fire collapses
Palestinian Health Ministry says 32 killed in Gaza as temporary cease-fire collapses
House votes to expel Rep. George Santos amid fraud scandal
House votes to expel Rep. George Santos amid fraud scandal
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement