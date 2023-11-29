Trending
Advertisement
Top News
Nov. 29, 2023 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: U.N. votes to partition Palestine, creates independent Israel

On Nov. 29, 1947, the United Nations voted for the partition of Palestine and the creation of the independent Jewish state of Israel.

By UPI Staff
Members of the Jewish Agency delegation, Nahum Goldman, David Horovitz, Emanuel Neumann and Rabbi Wolf Gold, study a map of proposed partition of Palestine at United Nations interim headquarters on November 12, 1947. On November 29, 1947, the United Nations voted for the partition of Palestine and the creation of the independent Jewish state of Israel. File Photo courtesy of the United Nations
1 of 6 | Members of the Jewish Agency delegation, Nahum Goldman, David Horovitz, Emanuel Neumann and Rabbi Wolf Gold, study a map of proposed partition of Palestine at United Nations interim headquarters on November 12, 1947. On November 29, 1947, the United Nations voted for the partition of Palestine and the creation of the independent Jewish state of Israel. File Photo courtesy of the United Nations

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1877, Thomas Edison demonstrated a hand-cranked phonograph that recorded sound on grooved metal cylinders. Edison shouted verses of "Mary Had a Little Lamb" into the machine, which played back his voice.

Advertisement

In 1890, the first Army-Navy football game was played. Navy won 24-0.

In 1929, U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Richard Byrd and three crewmen became the first people to fly over the South Pole.

In 1935, Nobel Prize-winning physicist Erwin Schrödinger published his famous thought experiment dubbed "Schrödinger's cat," to illustrate a paradox of quantum mechanics.

In 1947, despite strong Arab opposition, the United Nations voted for the partition of Palestine and the creation of the independent Jewish state of Israel.

In 1963, U.S. President Lyndon Johnson appointed the Warren Commission to investigate the assassination of President John Kennedy.

In 1981, actor Natalie Wood drowned while on a boat trip to Santa Catalina Island, Calif.

In 1986, movie icon Cary Grant died of a stroke at the age of 82.

UPI File Photo
Advertisement

In 1989, Romanian Olympic gymnastic hero Nadia Comaneci fled to Hungary. She eventually reached the United States.

In 1990, the U.N. Security Council passed a resolution authorizing "all necessary means," including military force, against Iraq if it didn't withdraw from Kuwait by Jan. 15, 1991.

In 1991, a dust storm in Coalinga, Calif., triggered a massive pileup by more than 250 vehicles on Interstate 5, killing 15 people and injuring more than 100.

In 1994, voters in Norway rejected a proposal to join the European Union.

In 2001, George Harrison, lead guitarist of the Beatles, died of cancer. He was 58.

File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI

In 2011, Dr. Conrad Murray was sentenced to four years in prison for an involuntary manslaughter conviction in the death of Michael Jackson. He was released on parole Oct. 28, 2013.

In 2012, the United Nations voted 138-9, with 31 abstentions, to give Palestinians non-member observer status.

In 2021, Twitter founder Jack Dorsey announced his resignation as CEO of the social media platform He was replaced by Parag Agrawal, who was ousted in October 2022 upon Elon Musk's purchase of the company.

Advertisement

In 2022, 46% of people in England and Wales described themselves as Christian in a census survey, the first time that figure represented less than half the populations of the two countries.

File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

Biden Labor nominee stalls in Senate as Manchin, Menendez vote with Republicans
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden Labor nominee stalls in Senate as Manchin, Menendez vote with Republicans
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Two Democrats voted with Republicans in the Senate on Tuesday to block José Javier Rodríguez, President Joe Biden's nominee to serve as assistant secretary of the Labor Department, from advancing.
Atlantic hurricane season ranks 4th for most-named storms in a year
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Atlantic hurricane season ranks 4th for most-named storms in a year
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, which officially comes to a close on Thursday, stirred up a fourth-place ranking when it comes to most-named storms in a year.
Billionaire Charlie Munger, Warren Buffet's right hand man, dies at 99
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Billionaire Charlie Munger, Warren Buffet's right hand man, dies at 99
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Charlie Munger, a billionaire who became Warren Buffet's most trusted adviser at Berkshire Hathaway, is dead at 99.
U.S. Capitol Christmas tree illuminated during holiday ceremony
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. Capitol Christmas tree illuminated during holiday ceremony
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- The U.S. Capitol Christmas tree was lit up Tuesday night in a holiday tradition led by House Speaker Mike Johnson, after the National Christmas tree near the White House toppled over in gusty winds.
Jewish groups sue UC Berkeley over 'unchecked' anti-Semitism
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Jewish groups sue UC Berkeley over 'unchecked' anti-Semitism
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Two Jewish groups are suing the University of California system, UC Berkeley and school administrators for what they call a "longstanding, unchecked spread of anti-Semitism" at the UC Berkeley School of Law.
ACLU, Lambda Legal sue Iowa over ban on LGBTQ+ teaching, explicit books
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
ACLU, Lambda Legal sue Iowa over ban on LGBTQ+ teaching, explicit books
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- The American Civil Liberties Union and Lambda Legal filed a lawsuit Tuesday in federal court against the state of Iowa over a newly implemented education law that bans LGBTQ+ instruction and books with sexual content.
Jimmy Carter, dignitaries memorialize Rosalynn Carter
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Jimmy Carter, dignitaries memorialize Rosalynn Carter
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- A tribute was held Tuesday in Atlanta for Rosalynn Carter during a second day of memorials across Georgia to honor the former first lady's life and legacy before her burial on Wednesday.
Supreme Court may allow second chance for some who face deportation
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Supreme Court may allow second chance for some who face deportation
WASHINGTON, Nov. 28 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court heard oral arguments Tuesday in a case that could impact immigrants who face deportation.
Convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh sentenced to 27 years for financial crimes
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh sentenced to 27 years for financial crimes
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Convicted double murderer and disgraced ex-lawyer Alex Murdaugh was sentenced Tuesday to 27 years in South Carolina state prison for financial crimes, as part of a plea agreement.
Senate Judiciary Committee grapples with how to address gun crisis in U.S.
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Senate Judiciary Committee grapples with how to address gun crisis in U.S.
WASHINGTON, Nov. 28 (UPI) -- After passing bipartisan gun legislation last year, senators clashed over the next steps in addressing gun violence during a hearing Tuesday morning.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jimmy Carter, dignitaries memorialize Rosalynn Carter
Jimmy Carter, dignitaries memorialize Rosalynn Carter
On This Day: Jeffrey Dahmer beaten to death by fellow prisoner
On This Day: Jeffrey Dahmer beaten to death by fellow prisoner
Lawsuits target first religious public charter school in U.S.
Lawsuits target first religious public charter school in U.S.
North Korea claims spy satellite photographed White House, Pentagon
North Korea claims spy satellite photographed White House, Pentagon
Former WWE wrestler Tammy Sytch sentenced to 17 years in deadly DUI crash
Former WWE wrestler Tammy Sytch sentenced to 17 years in deadly DUI crash
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement