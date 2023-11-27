Advertisement
Top News
Nov. 27, 2023 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Plane crash near Madrid airport kills 181

On Nov. 27, 1983, a crippled Colombian jumbo jet crashed in flames on approach to the Madrid, Spain, airport, killing 181 people and injuring 11.

By UPI Staff
On November 27, 1983, a crippled Avianca jumbo jet, similar to the one pictured, crashed in flames on approach to the Madrid, Spain, airport, killing 181 people and injuring 11. File Photo by Michel Gilliand/Wikimedia
1 of 6 | On November 27, 1983, a crippled Avianca jumbo jet, similar to the one pictured, crashed in flames on approach to the Madrid, Spain, airport, killing 181 people and injuring 11. File Photo by Michel Gilliand/Wikimedia

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1901, the U.S. War Department authorized creation of the Army War College to instruct commissioned officers. It was built in Leavenworth, Kan.

Advertisement

In 1924, the first Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade took place in New York.

In 1940, two months after Gen. Ion Antonescu seized power in Romania and forced King Carol II to abdicate, more than 60 aides of the exiled king, including Nicolae Iorga, a former minister and acclaimed historian, were executed.

File Photo courtesy the Germany Federal Archive

In 1970, a man with a knife attempted to injure Pope Paul VI at Manila Airport in the Philippines.

In 1978, a disgruntled former San Francisco official shot and killed Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk, the first openly gay official elected in California.

In 1983, a crippled Colombian jumbo jet crashed in flames on approach to the Madrid, Spain, airport, killing 181 people and injuring 11. Among those killed were several notable literary figures invited to a meeting in Colombia, including Mexican novelist Jorge Ibargüengoitia, Peruvian novelist Manuel Scorza and Argentine writer Marta Traba.

Advertisement

In 1989, Virginia certified Douglas Wilder as the first elected U.S. African-American governor by a margin of 0.38 percent of the vote.

In 1992, a fire destroyed parts of the Hofburg Palace in Vienna, Austria, threatening the famous Lipizzaner stallions.

In 2003, U.S. President George W. Bush arrived in Iraq under the cover of darkness in a surprise visit to U.S. forces in Baghdad. The president mingled with troops gathered in a hangar for Thanksgiving dinner and joined the serving line, dishing out corn and sweet potatoes. Bush's 2 1/2 hour stay marked the first time a U.S. president traveled to Iraq.

File Photo by Roger Williams/UPI

In 2020, prominent Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was assassinated near Tehran.

In 2022, Mauna Loa, one of the five volcanoes that form Hawaii's Big Island, erupted for the first time in 38 years. Lava flowed for more than two weeks and caused more than $1.5 million in damage.

File Photo by Bruce Omori/Paradise Helicopters/EPA-EFE
Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Monday, Nov. 27, 2023
Top News // 45 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Monday, Nov. 27, 2023
On Nov. 27, 1983, a crippled Colombian jumbo jet crashed in flames on approach to the Madrid, Spain, airport, killing 181 people and injuring 11.
Shooting in Winnipeg leaves three people dead, two in critical condition
World News // 6 hours ago
Shooting in Winnipeg leaves three people dead, two in critical condition
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Police are investigating a shooting early Sunday that left three people dead and two others critically injured in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, police said.
Third round of hostages and prisoners released, Gaza truce could be extended
World News // 16 hours ago
Third round of hostages and prisoners released, Gaza truce could be extended
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Hamas has released 14 Israeli hostages and three foreign nationals in exchange for Israel's freeing of 39 Palestinian prisoners, officials reported.
A Southern California man video taped himself shooting and killing a homeless person
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
A Southern California man video taped himself shooting and killing a homeless person
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- A man in Southern California charged with felony manslaughter for shooting and killing a homeless man captured the incident on video, according to the Orange County district attorney.
NOAA report says declining snowpack means worldwide food disruptions
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
NOAA report says declining snowpack means worldwide food disruptions
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Human-caused climate change resulting in higher average temperatures has caused a global decline in snowfall, according to a new analysis from NOAA.
Shooting in Sierra Leone's main jail prompts nationwide curfew
World News // 10 hours ago
Shooting in Sierra Leone's main jail prompts nationwide curfew
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Sierra Leone's president declared a nationwide curfew Sunday after gunmen attacked the military's main and largest barracks in the West African nation's capital and then overran detention centers, including a prison.
Erdoğan speaks with Iranian leader; criticism of Israel by NATO nations grows
World News // 11 hours ago
Erdoğan speaks with Iranian leader; criticism of Israel by NATO nations grows
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke Sunday with his Iranian counterpart, President Ebrahim Raisi, about the war in Gaza as international criticism of Israel continues to grow.
Palestinian students studying at U.S. universities shot in Vermont
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Palestinian students studying at U.S. universities shot in Vermont
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Three students from Palestine who are studying at universities in the United States were shot in Vermont, including one shot in the back, Saturday night.
Netanyahu visits Gaza, marking first such trip by Israeli leader since 2005
World News // 12 hours ago
Netanyahu visits Gaza, marking first such trip by Israeli leader since 2005
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Israel's embattled leader Benjamin Netanyahu, facing criticism from his own citizens about his handling of the war in Gaza, visited the occupied territory Sunday in body armor and a tactical helmet.
Majority of Israelis support enshrining full equality for non-Jewish citizens
World News // 12 hours ago
Majority of Israelis support enshrining full equality for non-Jewish citizens
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- A majority of Israelis support enshrining equality for non-Jewish citizens, who are considered by some to be treated as separate and unequal in Israel under laws passed by the Knesset in recent years.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Palestinian students studying at U.S. universities shot in Vermont
Palestinian students studying at U.S. universities shot in Vermont
Drug kingpin with El Chapo ties shot dead in Los Angeles
Drug kingpin with El Chapo ties shot dead in Los Angeles
A Southern California man video taped himself shooting and killing a homeless person
A Southern California man video taped himself shooting and killing a homeless person
World's largest iceberg drifting freely, headed for South Atlantic Ocean
World's largest iceberg drifting freely, headed for South Atlantic Ocean
Israeli software company opens Hamas.com propaganda site
Israeli software company opens Hamas.com propaganda site
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement