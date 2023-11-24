Advertisement
Top News
Nov. 24, 2023 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: D.B. Cooper hijacks plane, disappears with ransom

On Nov. 24, 1971, a passenger who became known as "D.B. Cooper" hijacked a Northwest Airlines flight from Portland, Ore., parachuted south of Seattle with a $200,000 ransom collected from the airline -- and disappeared.

By UPI Staff
On November 24, 1971, a passenger who became known as "D.B. Cooper" hijacked a Northwest Airlines flight from Portland, Ore., parachuted south of Seattle with a $200,000 ransom collected from the airline -- and disappeared. Composite Image courtesy of the FBI
1 of 5 | On November 24, 1971, a passenger who became known as "D.B. Cooper" hijacked a Northwest Airlines flight from Portland, Ore., parachuted south of Seattle with a $200,000 ransom collected from the airline -- and disappeared. Composite Image courtesy of the FBI

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1859, Charles Darwin's On the Origin of Species was published.

Advertisement

In 1863, Union Gen. U.S. Grant launched the U.S. Civil War battle of Chattanooga in Tennessee.

In 1869, women from 21 states met in Cleveland to organize the American Women Suffrage Association.

In 1874, Joseph Glidden received a patent for barbed wire, which altered the development of ranching on the Great Plains.

In 1917, nine officers and with the Milwaukee Police Department and two civilians were killed by a bomb, believed to have been made by Gallean anarchists. Prior to the attacks on September 11, 2001, this was the single most fatal event in U.S. law enforcement history.

In 1963, Lee Harvey Oswald, accused assassin of President John F. Kennedy, was fatally shot by nightclub owner Jack Ruby in the Dallas police headquarters basement two days after Kennedy was slain.

UPI File Photo

In 1969, Apollo 12 returned to Earth with astronauts Charles Conrad Jr., Richard Gordon and Alan Bean. It was NASA's second moon-landing mission.

Advertisement

In 1971, a passenger who became known as "D.B. Cooper" hijacked a Northwest Airlines flight from Portland, Ore., parachuted south of Seattle with a $200,000 ransom collected from the airline -- and disappeared.

In 1985, Arab commandos forced an Egypt Air jetliner to Malta and began shooting passengers, fatally wounding two. Fifty-seven other people died when Egyptian commandos stormed the jet.

In 1992, the United States lowered its flag over the last U.S. base in the Philippines, ending nearly a century of military presence in its former colony.

In 1995, Irish voters passed a referendum removing a constitutional ban on divorce.

In 2007, a brigade of 5,000 U.S. troops left Diyala province in Iraq. It was considered the first significant pullback of American forces from the country.

In 2009, two men were executed in China for involvement in the country's 2008 tainted milk scandal, which sickened 300,000 infants, killing six.

File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI
Advertisement

In 2012, at least 112 people were killed in a fire that swept through a clothing factory outside Dhaka, Bangladesh.

In 2014, Cleveland police fatally shot 12-year-old Tamir Rice, who was holding a toy gun. The officers involved were not charged, but the city agreed to pay his family $6 million to settle a lawsuit.{link:

In 2021, a Georgia jury found three men guilty of murder for the killing of Ahmaud Arbery in 2020.

File Stephen B. Morton/EPA-EFE

Read More

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Friday, Nov. 24, 2023
Top News // 54 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Friday, Nov. 24, 2023
On Nov. 24, 1971, a passenger who became known as "D.B. Cooper" hijacked a Northwest Airlines flight from Portland, Ore.
China says no 'novel pathogens' in severe juvenile respiratory outbreak
World News // 1 hour ago
China says no 'novel pathogens' in severe juvenile respiratory outbreak
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- China said there are no "unusual or novel pathogens" responsible for an uptick in child pneumonia cases, the World Health Organization reported. Local media reports say Beijing hospitals have been overwhelmed with cases.
Crews cite progress in containing chemical fire at Ky. derailment site
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Crews cite progress in containing chemical fire at Ky. derailment site
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Crews fighting a chemical fire caused by a train derailment in central Kentucky are close to extinguishing the blaze and canceling an emergency evacuation order, a local official said Thursday.
Police: Probe into fiery crash at U.S.-Canada border may take 'some time'
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Police: Probe into fiery crash at U.S.-Canada border may take 'some time'
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- New York authorities investigating an incident in which a car went airborne, crashed and exploded at a U.S.-Canada border crossing said Thursday it may take "some time" to determine all the facts in the bizarre case.
3 children, 2 adults injured by man wielding knife in central Dublin
World News // 13 hours ago
3 children, 2 adults injured by man wielding knife in central Dublin
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Three children, including a 5-year-old girl who sustained serious injuries, and two adults were hospitalized Thursday after a man armed with a knife attacked them in the city center of Dublin, authorities said.
Bidens make calls to military families, visit Nantucket firehouse on Thanksgiving
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Bidens make calls to military families, visit Nantucket firehouse on Thanksgiving
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden placed Thanksgiving holiday calls to U.S. military families stationed around the world and paid a visit to a firehouse on Nantucket Island on Thursday.
IEA head: Oil, gas producers must play bigger role in reaching climate goals
World News // 15 hours ago
IEA head: Oil, gas producers must play bigger role in reaching climate goals
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- The head of the International Energy Agency said Thursday oil producers must make a stronger commitment to clean energy efforts or continue to be among the world's biggest contributors to the climate crisis.
NYC Mayor Eric Adams accused of sexual assault in 'adult survivors' suit
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
NYC Mayor Eric Adams accused of sexual assault in 'adult survivors' suit
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams faced accusations of sexual assault and battery on Thursday after being summoned in connection with a complaint filed under the provisions of New York State's Adult Survivors Act.
Rescue efforts to save India road workers from tunnel hits snag
World News // 17 hours ago
Rescue efforts to save India road workers from tunnel hits snag
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Ongoing efforts in India to free more than 40 workers trapped in a freeway tunnel for nearly two weeks hit a snag on Thursday when drilling blades were damaged and had to be replaced.
British firefighters rescue man from 'towering inferno' in dramatic operation
World News // 17 hours ago
British firefighters rescue man from 'towering inferno' in dramatic operation
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Firefighters used a crane to rescue a man from a raging inferno atop an office building Thursday in the British city of Reading, lifting him beyond the reach of the flames just in time.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

German police raid homes of Hamas members in crackdown on 'glorification of terror'
German police raid homes of Hamas members in crackdown on 'glorification of terror'
3 children, 2 adults injured by man wielding knife in central Dublin
3 children, 2 adults injured by man wielding knife in central Dublin
Crews cite progress in containing chemical fire at Ky. derailment site
Crews cite progress in containing chemical fire at Ky. derailment site
Far-right Wilders wins 'massive' and 'shocking' Dutch election
Far-right Wilders wins 'massive' and 'shocking' Dutch election
North Korea ends pact with South, will restore 'all military measures' at border
North Korea ends pact with South, will restore 'all military measures' at border
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement