Trending
Advertisement
Top News
Nov. 23, 2023 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Hijacked Ethiopian Airlines flight crashes

On Nov. 23, 1996, a hijacker forced Ethiopian Airlines Flight 961 to fly until it ran out of fuel. The aircraft crashed into the sea, killing 125 of the 175 people on board.

By UPI Staff
On November 23, 1996, a hijacker forced Ethiopian Airlines Flight 961, pictured in May 1996, to fly until it ran out of fuel. The aircraft crashed into the sea, killing 125 of the 175 people on board. File Photo by Aero Icarus/Wikimedia
1 of 5 | On November 23, 1996, a hijacker forced Ethiopian Airlines Flight 961, pictured in May 1996, to fly until it ran out of fuel. The aircraft crashed into the sea, killing 125 of the 175 people on board. File Photo by Aero Icarus/Wikimedia

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1889, the first jukebox was placed in service in the Palais Royal Saloon in San Francisco.

Advertisement

In 1890, the independent Grand Duchy of Luxembourg was separated from the Netherlands.

In 1919, the first play-by-play football game broadcast by radio in the United States described Texas A&M's 7-0 shutout of the University of Texas.

In 1936, a revamped Life magazine made its debut with a focus on photojournalism.

In 1940, Romania signed the Tripartite Pact, joining the Axis powers of Germany, Italy and Japan in World War II.

In 1943, the U.S. Marines took control of the Gilbert Islands from Japanese forces following a fierce 76-hour battle.

File Photo by USMC/UPI

In 1945, evidence presented during the Nuremberg Trials detailed a meeting between Adolf Hitler and Japanese Foreign Minister Yosuke Matsuoka where they discussed German-Japanese co-operation in a war against the United States eight months before Pearl Harbor.

Advertisement

In 1963, in a radio and TV broadcast the day after President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas, President Lyndon Johnson said: "John Fitzgerald Kennedy, 35th president of the United States, has been taken from us by an act which outrages decent men everywhere. He upheld the faith of our fathers, which is freedom for all men. He broadened the frontiers of that faith, and backed it with the energy and the courage which are the mark of the nation he led. A man of wisdom, strength and peace, he molded and moved the power of our nation in the service of a world of growing liberty and order. All who love freedom will mourn his death."

In 1980, an earthquake in the Naples, Italy region killed more than 3,000 people.

In 1996, a hijacker forced Ethiopian Airlines Flight 961 to fly until it ran out of fuel. The aircraft crashed into the sea, killing 125 of the 175 people on board.

In 2004, in a disputed Ukraine election, the day after opposition leader Viktor Yushchenko declared himself the winner, officials determined that Kremlin-backed Prime Minister Viktor Yanukovych was the real winner.

Advertisement

File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI

In 2008, U.S. President-elect Barack Obama nominated Timothy Geithner to be treasury secretary and selected former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers as the head of the White House Economic Council.

In 2010, South Korean officials said North Korea bombarded the South's Yeonpyeong Island, killing two civilians and two marines and injuring 18 other people in an apparent effort to discourage upcoming U.S.-South Korea joint military exercises.

In 2012, a day after Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi issued a decree stating his decisions weren't subject to review or appeal, police in Cairo used tear gas on thousands of protesters accusing him of making a despotic power grab.

In 2022, six people were killed and six others were hospitalized after a gunman opened fire at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Va. Shooter Andre Marcus Bing, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, left a suicide note saying he had been "harassed" by co-workers, that he "was led by Satan" and that his parents didn't pay enough attention to him.

Advertisement

File Photo by Shawn Thew/EPA-EFE

Read More

Latest Headlines

Ohio's Bill Johnson leaves Congress to lead Youngstown State University
U.S. News // 8 minutes ago
Ohio's Bill Johnson leaves Congress to lead Youngstown State University
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Rep. Bill Johnson, R-Ohio has announced his retirement from the House and will become president of Youngstown State University.
North Korea ends pact with South, will restore 'all military measures' at border
World News // 24 minutes ago
North Korea ends pact with South, will restore 'all military measures' at border
SEOUL, Nov. 23 (UPI) -- North Korea said Thursday that it was completely withdrawing from an inter-Korean military agreement one day after Seoul scrapped part of the deal in response to Pyongyang's satellite launch.
UPI Almanac for Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023
Top News // 26 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023
On Nov. 23, 1996, a hijacker forced Ethiopian Airlines Flight 961 to fly until it ran out of fuel. The aircraft crashed into the sea, killing 125 people.
Ron DeSantis PAC CEO resigns
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Ron DeSantis PAC CEO resigns
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- The head of the largest super PAC supporting Florida Gov. Ron Desantis's bid for president has quit. Chris Jankowski, CEO of Never Back Down, said his resignation was effective immediately.
Scammers don't take break for holidays, experts warn
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Scammers don't take break for holidays, experts warn
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Scammers see the holiday season as prime time to part you from your money. And with advanced technologies, like artificial intelligence, readily available, it's easier than ever.
Israel-Hamas hostage release, Gaza cease-fire on hold until Friday
World News // 7 hours ago
Israel-Hamas hostage release, Gaza cease-fire on hold until Friday
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The cease fire and hostage release has been delayed until at least Friday, Israel's National Security Council Chairman Tzachi Hanegbi said.
'No indication of terrorist attack' in deadly Rainbow Bridge explosion, N.Y. Gov. Hochul says
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
'No indication of terrorist attack' in deadly Rainbow Bridge explosion, N.Y. Gov. Hochul says
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul worked to "dial down the temperature" Wednesday, saying there's no indication of a terrorist attack after two people died in an explosion on the Rainbow Bridge.
House ethics committee declines to investigate Rep. Jamaal Bowman over fire alarm
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
House ethics committee declines to investigate Rep. Jamaal Bowman over fire alarm
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The House Ethics Committee has declined to initiate an investigation of Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., who was charged with a misdemeanor violation for pulling a fire alarm during a key Congressional vote in September.
Will new Atlantic storm form as end of hurricane season nears?
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Will new Atlantic storm form as end of hurricane season nears?
The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season runs through Nov. 30, and AccuWeather meteorologists say there is a chance for a storm to form in the central part of the basin prior to the season's official end.
IDF says it destroyed 400 Hamas tunnels ahead of start of truce deal
World News // 17 hours ago
IDF says it destroyed 400 Hamas tunnels ahead of start of truce deal
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Israel said its troops continued to battle Hamas in northern Gaza overnight, uncovering and destroying many more tunnels ahead of a four-day truce agreed to on Wednesday coming into effect.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

14th Amendment case against Donald Trump heading to Colorado Supreme Court
14th Amendment case against Donald Trump heading to Colorado Supreme Court
'No indication of terrorist attack' in deadly Rainbow Bridge explosion, N.Y. Gov. Hochul says
'No indication of terrorist attack' in deadly Rainbow Bridge explosion, N.Y. Gov. Hochul says
Philadelphia shooting leaves 2 dead and 5 in critical condition
Philadelphia shooting leaves 2 dead and 5 in critical condition
New Mexico Air Force Base issues 'all clear' after active shooter lock down
New Mexico Air Force Base issues 'all clear' after active shooter lock down
IDF says it destroyed 400 Hamas tunnels ahead of start of truce deal
IDF says it destroyed 400 Hamas tunnels ahead of start of truce deal
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement