Nov. 21, 2023 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Rebecca Latimer Felton becomes first female U.S. senator

On Nov. 21, 1922, Rebecca Latimer Felton of Georgia takes the oath of office, becoming the first female United States senator. Her appointment was of a temporary nature, as she served just 24 hours.

By UPI Staff
Sen. Rebecca Felton of Georgia is pictured at her desk in Washington, D.C. On October 3, 1922, Mrs. Felton was chosen to fill the seat left vacant following the premature death of Sen. Thomas E. Watson, becoming the first woman to serve in the United States Senate. She was sworn in on November 21, 1922, and served 24 hours. Photo by National Photo Company/Library of Congress/UPI
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1783, in Paris, Jean de Rozier and the Marquis d'Arlandes made the first free-flight ascent in a balloon.

In 1877, Thomas Edison announced his invention of the phonograph.

In 1916, the HMHS Britannic, originally built as a passenger liner and later pressed into service as a hospital ship during World War I, was sunk by a naval mine. Thirty people died and 1,035 survived.

In 1938, Nazi forces occupied western Czechoslovakia and declared its people German citizens.

In 1974, the U.S. Congress passed the Freedom of Information Act over President Gerald Ford's veto.

In 1985, Jonathan Jay Pollard, a civilian U.S. Navy intelligence analyst and Jewish American, was arrested on charges of illegally passing classified U.S. security information about Arab nations to Israel. Pollard, sentenced to life in prison, was released on November 20, 2016.

File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
In 1991, U.S. President George H.W. Bush signed the Civil Rights Act of 1991, making it easier for workers to sue in job discrimination cases.

In 2005, General Motors Corp., the world's biggest carmaker, announced it was cutting its payroll by 30,000 employees and would be shutting down all or parts of a dozen plants.

In 2006, Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki announced a restoration of diplomatic ties with Syria after 24 years of strained relations.

File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

In 2012, a cease-fire was announced after eight days of fighting that officials said killed about 130 Palestinians and six Israelis. Hundreds of people were injured. Israeli Defense Minister Ehud Barak said he held Hamas responsible to keep the truce.

In 2013, the U.S. Senate made a historic rules change that weakened the power of the filibuster, which opposition parties have used to slow or derail presidential nominations. The change cut the number of votes needed for approval of executive and most judicial nominees from 60 votes to 51. Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid of Nevada said the action was taken because Americans "believe the Senate is broken -- and I believe they are right."

In 2021, six people were killed and dozens others injured after a car plowed into the Waukesha Christmas Parade in Wisconsin. The driver, Darrell Brooks, received six consecutive life sentences.

In 2022, a 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck near Cianjur on the island of West Java, Indonesia, killing more than 325 people.

File Photo by Adi Weda/EPA-EFE

Indonesia condemns attack on Gazan hospital that killed 12
World News // 22 minutes ago
Indonesia condemns attack on Gazan hospital that killed 12
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Indonesia's foreign minister condemned on Tuesday an attack on a hospital in the Gaza Strip as a "violation of international humanitarian law" and called on other nations to step up pressure on Israel.
North Korea warns Japan of impending spy satellite launch
World News // 28 minutes ago
North Korea warns Japan of impending spy satellite launch
SEOUL, Nov. 21 (UPI) -- North Korea notified Tokyo of its plans to launch a satellite as soon as Wednesday, Japan's Coast Guard said Tuesday, marking the third attempt this year by the isolated regime to place a spy satellite into orbit.
UPI Almanac for Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023
On Nov. 21, 1922, Rebecca Latimer Felton of Georgia takes the oath of office, becoming the first female United States senator.
Three people killed, several wounded in separate shootings
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Three people killed, several wounded in separate shootings
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Two shootings in different states left three people dead and several more injured Monday night, and a suspected gunman in one of the incidents is still at large.
Tornadoes, power outages wallop Southeast
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Tornadoes, power outages wallop Southeast
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- As many as 3,000 people in Mississippi were without power late Monday night after intense storms pushed through the state, according to Entergy Mississippi. 2,700 were in Copiah County.
Navy aircraft with 9 crew members crashes into water off Hawaii
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Navy aircraft with 9 crew members crashes into water off Hawaii
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- A large U.S. Navy plane with nine crew members on board overshot its runway in Hawaii on Monday and crashed into the water, according to military officials who said there were no casualties.
Minnesota city punished for discrimination in employee alcohol abuse case
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Minnesota city punished for discrimination in employee alcohol abuse case
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has resolved a discrimination claim with a Minnesota town involving an employee who sought treatment for alcohol abuse disorder.
Utah man arrested, charged with threatening pro-Palestinian group
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Utah man arrested, charged with threatening pro-Palestinian group
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- A Utah man has been arrested and charged with making repeated death threats against a Palestinian rights organization, the Department of Justice announced Monday.
Senate subcommittee issues subpoenas over Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen ticket sales debacle
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Senate subcommittee issues subpoenas over Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen ticket sales debacle
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- A Senate subcommittee issued a subpoena Monday to Live Nation and its Ticketmaster subsidiary, as part of an ongoing investigation into ticket prices and fees following last year's Taylor Swift concert sales debacle.
Weather for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade could be repeat of last year
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Weather for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade could be repeat of last year
The weather for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will be almost an exact copy of last year's conditions when temperatures were in the 40s F at the start of the parade and rose into the lower 50s F by the afternoon.
California man sentenced to 700 years for sexual assaults on boys while serving as nanny
California man sentenced to 700 years for sexual assaults on boys while serving as nanny
Authorities release image of arson suspect in L.A. I-10 freeway fire
Authorities release image of arson suspect in L.A. I-10 freeway fire
Bishop Carlton Pearson, former megachurch pastor labeled as heretic, dies at 70
Bishop Carlton Pearson, former megachurch pastor labeled as heretic, dies at 70
Dozens killed in U.S. transgender violence 'epidemic,' report says
Dozens killed in U.S. transgender violence 'epidemic,' report says
Japanese company confirms its ship seized by Yemeni rebels opposed to Israel
Japanese company confirms its ship seized by Yemeni rebels opposed to Israel
