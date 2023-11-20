Advertisement
Nov. 20, 2023 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: First module of ISS launched

On Nov. 20, 1998, Zarya, the first module that would make up the International Space Station, was launched from Kazakhstan.

By UPI Staff
Astronaut Jerry L. Ross takes a picture during a 7-hour, 21-minute spacewalk aboard Space Shuttle Endeavor, December 8, 1998, while in orbit to connect the Zarya control module to Unity. On November 20, 1998, Zarya, the first module that would make up the International Space Station, was launched from Kazakhstan. File Photo by Jerry L. Ross/NASA
Astronaut Jerry L. Ross takes a picture during a 7-hour, 21-minute spacewalk aboard Space Shuttle Endeavor, December 8, 1998, while in orbit to connect the Zarya control module to Unity. On November 20, 1998, Zarya, the first module that would make up the International Space Station, was launched from Kazakhstan. File Photo by Jerry L. Ross/NASA

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1789, New Jersey became the first state to ratify the Bill of Rights.

In 1910, the Plan de San Luis Potosi was issued by Francisco I. Madero calling for the overthrow of the Mexican government led by Porfirio Diaz. This marked the beginning of the 10-year Mexican Revolution.

In 1945, 24 German leaders went on trial at Nuremberg before the International War Crimes Tribunal.

In 1947, Princess Elizabeth, the future Queen Elizabeth II of England, married Philip Mountbatten.

UPI File Photo

In 1969, the Occupation of Alcatraz began as Native American activists seized control of the island prison. It took 19 months to remove the activists from the rock.

In 1975, Generalissimo Francisco Franco of Spain died.

In 1986, the World Health Organization announced a coordinated global effort against AIDS. WHO said there were 34,448 reported cases of AIDS worldwide.

In 1992, fire erupted at Windsor Castle, Queen Elizabeth's official residence west of London, causing much damage. The queen and Prince Andrew helped save priceless artworks and other valuables kept in the castle.

In 1998, Zarya, the first module that would make up the International Space Station, was launched from Kazakhstan.

In 2007, Ian Smith, the former Rhodesian prime minister who led his South African white-minority government through a violence-wracked era until the end of white rule in 1979, died at 88 after a long illness.

In 2009, Hamid Karzai was sworn in, to begin his second five-year term as president of Afghanistan vowing his army would have full control of the country's security by the time he left office.

File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI

In 2012, Church of England elders, in a close vote, decided not to allow women to become bishops.

In 2014, President Barack Obama took executive action to grant temporary legal status to millions of undocumented immigrants. His order created the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals and Deferred Action for Parents of Americans programs.

In 2019, Britain's Prince Andrew announced plans to step back from his public duties as a member of the royal family after facing criticism for his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In 2022, President Joe Biden turns 80, becoming the first octogenarian to serve in the United States' highest office.

File Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI

