Nov. 19 (UPI) -- On this date in history: In 1863, U.S. President Abraham Lincoln delivered the Gettysburg Address on a Civil War battlefield in Pennsylvania. Advertisement

In 1932, Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow carried out the first of their series of bank robberies. The notorious gangsters would meet their end four years later.

In 1939, U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt laid the cornerstone for his presidential library at Hyde Park, N.Y. During the ceremony, he taunted reporters with the suggestion he might run for a third term.

In 1954, the first automatic toll collection machine went into service at the Union Toll Plaza on New Jersey's Garden State Parkway.

In 1969, Apollo 12 landed on the moon. Astronauts Pete Conrad and Alan Bean become the third and fourth humans to walk the on the moon.

In 1985, President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev met for the first time in Geneva, Switzerland.

In 1995, in a close presidential runoff election in Poland, former Communist Party leader Aleksander Kwasniewski defeated incumbent Lech Walesa.

In 1997, Bobbi McCaughey gave birth to septuplets in Des Moines, Iowa, the first time seven babies had been born and survived.

In 1998, impeachment hearings against President Bill Clinton were initiated by the United States House of Representatives.

In 2002, the U.S. Senate voted overwhelmingly to create a Cabinet-level Homeland Security Department in the largest government reorganization in more than 50 years.

In 2005, Prince Albert II formally became ruler of Monaco, assuming the throne of his late father, Prince Rainier.

In 2018, Japanese authorities arrested Nissan Motors Chairman Carlos Ghosn on charges he understated his income by about $44 million. He was removed from the board in 2019.

In 2022, a gunman opened fire at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., killing five people and injuring another 25. The shooter, Anderson Lee Aldrich pleaded guilty to five counts of murder and was sentenced to five consecutive life terms in prison.

