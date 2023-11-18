Advertisement
Top News
Nov. 18, 2023 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Joseph P. Kennedy dies at 81

On Nov. 18, 1969, Kennedy clan patriarch, Joseph P. Kennedy, died at his Hyannis Port home at the age of 81.

By UPI Staff
Sen. Edward Kennedy (L) attends the opening baseball game of the world series at Fenway Park in Boston on October 4, 1967, with his father, Joseph P. Kennedy (C), and his brother Sen. Robert F. Kennedy. The elder Kennedy died November 18, 1969. UPI File Photo
1 of 4 | Sen. Edward Kennedy (L) attends the opening baseball game of the world series at Fenway Park in Boston on October 4, 1967, with his father, Joseph P. Kennedy (C), and his brother Sen. Robert F. Kennedy. The elder Kennedy died November 18, 1969. UPI File Photo | License Photo

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1883, the United States adopted Standard Time and set up four zones -- Eastern, Central, Mountain and Pacific.

In 1928, Mickey Mouse appeared for the first time, with Walt Disney doing the voice of his soon-to-be-famous creation, in Steamboat Willie, the first fully synchronized sound cartoon produced. The beloved character's birthday is regularly celebrated at Disneyland and Disney World.

In 1936, the fascist governments of Germany and Italy recognized rebel Gen. Francisco Franco as leader of Spain amid the Spanish Civil War. Franco ruled the country until he died in 1975.

In 1961, weary of ordering a full-scale deployment of troops, President John F. Kennedy sends 18,000 military advisers to South Vietnam.

In 1963, push-button telephones made their debut.

File Photo by Pete Marovich/UPI

In 1969, Kennedy clan patriarch, Joseph P. Kennedy, died at his Hyannis Port home at the age of 81.

In 1978, more than 900 people died in a mass suicide-murder led by the Rev. Jim Jones at the People's Temple commune in Guyana following the slaying of U.S. Rep. Leo Ryan, D-Calif. It was the worst tragedy of its kind in modern history.

File Photo by Nancy Wong/Wikimedia

In 1987, a fire under a wooden escalator in London's King's Cross subway station killed 30 people and injured dozens others. Debris under the escalator caused the blaze.

In 1991, the Lebanese Shiite Muslim faction Islamic Jihad freed Church of England envoy Terry Waite and U.S. professor Thomas Sutherland. Waite had been held for nearly five years, Sutherland for more than six.

In 1999, 12 people died in the collapse of the Aggie Bonfire at Texas A&M University. It was a tradition at the school to construct the bonfire before A&M played Texas in football.

In 2004, Britain outlawed fox hunting in England and Wales.

In 2019, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States will no longer consider Israeli settlements in the West Bank a violation of international law.

In 2021, a New York judge granted exonerations for Muhammad A. Aziz and Khalil Islam, two men wrongfully convicted of killing civil rights leader Malcom X in 1965.

File Photo by CurtisMeans/UPI

