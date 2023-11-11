Advertisement
Top News
Nov. 11, 2023 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Harding dedicates Tomb of the Unknowns

On Nov. 11, 1921, U.S. President Warren Harding dedicated the Tomb of the Unknowns at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

By UPI Staff
President Warren Harding presides over the burial of an unknown soldier at Arlington National Cemetery on November 11, 1921. File Photo courtesy of the Library of Congress
1 of 6 | President Warren Harding presides over the burial of an unknown soldier at Arlington National Cemetery on November 11, 1921. File Photo courtesy of the Library of Congress

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1831, Nat Turner, who led fellow slaves on a bloody uprising in Virginia, was hanged. Turner, an educated minister, believed he was chosen by God to lead people out of slavery.

Advertisement

In 1889, Washington was admitted to the union as the 42nd state.

In 1918, World War I ended with the signing of the Armistice of November 11, 1918, in a railroad car in a forest in France.

In 1921, U.S. President Warren Harding dedicated the Tomb of the Unknowns at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. It is commonly called the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Many countries have similarly named memorials.

File Photo by Molly Riley/UPI

In 1938, Kate Smith first performed "God Bless America" on her weekly radio show. The song had been written for her by Irving Berlin. Smith, whose song helped sell millions of dollars in war bonds, received the Medal of Freedom in 1982.

In 1982, the space shuttle Columbia blasted off on the first commercial space mission.

Advertisement

In 1987, U.S. President Ronald Reagan nominated Judge Anthony Kennedy to the U.S. Supreme Court after Judge Douglas Ginsburg withdrew his nomination and Judge Robert Bork was rejected by the Senate. Kennedy joined the court in February 1988.

File Photo by Olivier Douliery/UPI

In 1989, an estimated 1 million East Germans poured into reopened West Germany for a day of celebration, visiting and shopping. Most returned home.

In 1992, the Church of England broke the tradition of a male-only clergy when it voted to allow the ordination of women as priests.

In 2000, a cable car taking skiers up an Austrian mountain caught fire, killing 155 people. Twelve people survived the Kaprun disaster, which happened while the car was inside a tunnel.

In 2004, Yasser Arafat, the longtime Palestinian leader whose career ranged from terrorist to diplomat, a key figure in the forever smoldering Middle East, died in a Paris hospital after several days in a coma. He was 75.

In 2005, Harvard-educated Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, dubbed the "Iron Lady," claimed electoral victory and became the first woman president of Liberia.

Advertisement

In 2019, the Australian states of New South Wales and Queensland declared states of emergency as deadly wildfires ripped through the country. The 2019-20 bushfire season burned 46 million acres, destroyed more than 9,300 buildings and caused nearly 500 deaths.

In 2020, all of Hong Kong's pro-democracy lawmakers resigned together to protest a new law by China that allowed for the removal of "unpatriotic" sitting legislators.

File Photo by Jerome Favre/EPA-EFE

Read More

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023
Top News // 28 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023
On Nov. 11, 1921, U.S. President Warren Harding dedicated the Tomb of the Unknowns at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.
Brewing rainstorm along U.S. Gulf Coast may snap exceptional drought
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Brewing rainstorm along U.S. Gulf Coast may snap exceptional drought
Soon after rain from one storm dwindles in parts of the Gulf Coast states, a new storm will develop, and that could be good news for drought relief, forecasters say.
Moody's changes U.S. credit outlook to negative as shutdown looms
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Moody's changes U.S. credit outlook to negative as shutdown looms
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Moody's Investors Service lowered its outlook of the nation's debt from stable to negative on Friday, saying the risks to the country's fiscal strength have increased with higher interest rates and rising debt costs.
Columbia University suspends 2 pro-Palestinian student groups demanding Israel cease-fire
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Columbia University suspends 2 pro-Palestinian student groups demanding Israel cease-fire
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Columbia University suspended two pro-Palestinian student organizations -- Students for Justice in Palestine and Jewish Voice for Peace -- for repeatedly holding unauthorized campus events.
Creative director for fashion house Moschino dies 9 days into new role
World News // 10 hours ago
Creative director for fashion house Moschino dies 9 days into new role
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Italian fashion designer Davide Renne, the newly appointed creative director of Moschino and former head of women's wear at Gucci, died suddenly, just nine days after starting his new role.
VA extends Parkinson's benefits to families of service members who were at Camp Lejeune
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
VA extends Parkinson's benefits to families of service members who were at Camp Lejeune
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- The Department of Veterans' Affairs announced Friday that it will cover the cost of Parkinson's Disease treatment for the families of veterans who served at Camp Lejeune between 1953 and 1987.
Omaha police arrest suspect in alleged sexual assault of former U.S. Sen. Martha McSally
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Omaha police arrest suspect in alleged sexual assault of former U.S. Sen. Martha McSally
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Omaha police arrested a suspect Friday in the alleged Wednesday sexual assault of former Arizona Sen. Martha McSally as she jogged along the Missouri River in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Frontier Airlines flights disrupted by bomb threat, 'strange odor' that sickens crew
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Frontier Airlines flights disrupted by bomb threat, 'strange odor' that sickens crew
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- A hazmat team responded to a Frontier Airlines plane Thursday night to test for possible poisonous gas after the crew fell sick from what they described as a "strange odor" on a Denver to San Antonio flight.
N.Y. Rep. Elise Stefanik files ethics complaint against Trump fraud trial judge
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
N.Y. Rep. Elise Stefanik files ethics complaint against Trump fraud trial judge
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y. Friday filed an ethics complaint against Judge Arthur Engoron, the judge who ruled that defendants Donald Trump and the Trump Organization committed years of systematic business fraud.
Australian PM Anthony Albanese announces partnership with Pacific nation of Tuvalu
World News // 13 hours ago
Australian PM Anthony Albanese announces partnership with Pacific nation of Tuvalu
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese addressed climate change and announced a new partnership with the small Pacific nation of Tuvalu, during the Pacific Islands Forum this week in the Cook Islands.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

N.Y. Rep. Elise Stefanik files ethics complaint against Trump fraud trial judge
N.Y. Rep. Elise Stefanik files ethics complaint against Trump fraud trial judge
Steve Wozniak released from Mexico City hospital after suffering a stroke
Steve Wozniak released from Mexico City hospital after suffering a stroke
GOP lawmakers, Michigan Right To Life sue to block voter-approved abortion rights
GOP lawmakers, Michigan Right To Life sue to block voter-approved abortion rights
U.S. Congress to be shown 'highly graphic' video of Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas
U.S. Congress to be shown 'highly graphic' video of Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas
Judge denies motion to delay Donald Trump's classified documents trial
Judge denies motion to delay Donald Trump's classified documents trial
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement