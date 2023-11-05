Advertisement
Top News
Nov. 5, 2023 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Fort Hood shooting leaves 13 dead

On Nov. 5, 2009, Maj. Nidal Malik Hasan, 39, killed 13 people, including 10 military personnel, and injured 31 others in a shooting frenzy at the Fort Hood Army post in Texas. He was found guilty and sentenced to death in 2013.

By UPI Staff
Soldier's crosses -- boots, rifles and helmets -- sit on the podium at the memorial service for the 12 soldiers and one civilian killed at Fort Hood U.S Army Post near Killeen, Texas, on November 10, 2009. File Photo by Tannen Maury/Pool
1 of 7 | Soldier's crosses -- boots, rifles and helmets -- sit on the podium at the memorial service for the 12 soldiers and one civilian killed at Fort Hood U.S Army Post near Killeen, Texas, on November 10, 2009. File Photo by Tannen Maury/Pool | License Photo

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1605, Guy Fawkes and fellow conspirators attempted to blow up the English Parliament and failed. They were captured, tried and beheaded.

In 1854, combined British-French forces scored a decisive victory over the Russians in the Crimea.

In 1872, suffragist Susan B. Anthony, in defiance of the law, voted for the first time. She is later fined $100.

File Photo by Library of Congress/UPI

In 1912, Democrat Woodrow Wilson was elected 28th president of the United States, defeating incumbent William Howard Taft and former President Theodore Roosevelt.

In 1916, an armed confrontation in Everett, Wash., between members of the Industrial Workers of the World union and local police resulted in what's become known as the Everett Massacre.

In 1930, the first commercial television broadcast was aired.

In 1940, U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt was re-elected to an unprecedented third term. He won a fourth term in 1944.

In 1968, Republican Richard Nixon was elected 37th president of the United States, defeating Democrat Hubert Humphrey.

In 1968, Shirley Chisholm became the first African-American woman elected to Congress, representing New York's 12th Congressional District as a Democrat. She served seven terms in office.

In 1979, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini denounced the U.S. Embassy in Tehran as a "center of spying and plotting." Hours earlier Iranian students seized the compound taking 52 American diplomats and citizens hostage sparking a crisis that would last 444 days and bring down the presidency of Jimmy Carter.

File Photo by Mohammad Kheirkhah/UPI

In 1990, an Egyptian-born gunman, apparently acting alone, assassinated Meir Kahane, the U.S. native who founded the militant Jewish Defense League.

In 1991, the body of British media mogul Robert Maxwell was found in the Atlantic Ocean off the Canary Islands.

In 1996, U.S. President Bill Clinton was re-elected, defeating Republican challenger Bob Dole.

In 2006, former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein was sentenced to death for his role in the 1982 Dujail Massacre which resulted in the deaths of more than 140 Shitte Muslims.

In 2007, Google unveiled the beta version of the Android mobile operating system. The first commercial version of the software was released in September 2008.

In 2009, Maj. Nidal Malik Hasan, 39, killed 13 people, including 10 military personnel, and injured 31 others in a shooting frenzy at the Fort Hood Army post in Texas. He was found guilty and sentenced to death in 2013.

In 2017, a gunman opened fire at a Baptist church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, killing 26 people, including an unborn child. A civilian shot the gunman, who escaped and later died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

In 2018, Voyager 2 left the heliosphere and entered interstellar space, becoming the second man-made object to do so.

Voyager 2 took close-up photos of Neptune in August 1989, three decades before leaving the heliosphere. File Photo courtesy of NASA

