Advertisement
Top News
Oct. 30, 2023 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Chicago commuter train crash kills 45

On Oct. 30, 1972, two commuter trains crashed in Chicago, killing 45 people and injuring more than 300.

By UPI Staff
On October 30, 1972, two commuter trains crashed in Chicago, killing 45 people and injuring more than 300. File Photo courtesy of the National Transportation Safety Board
1 of 5 | On October 30, 1972, two commuter trains crashed in Chicago, killing 45 people and injuring more than 300. File Photo courtesy of the National Transportation Safety Board

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1534, the Act of Supremacy, making King Henry VIII head of the Church of England, is passed by Parliament.

Advertisement

In 1817, Simon Bolivar established the independent government of Venezuela.

In 1864, "Last Chance Gulch" delivered gold for four prospectors in Montana and the town of Helena was born.

In 1918, the Ottoman Empire signed an armistice with the Allies, ending the First World War in the Middle East and bringing about the dismantling of the more than 600-year-old kingdom.

In 1938, Orson Welles triggered some radio listeners to panic with a realistic dramatization of a martian invasion, based on H.G. Wells' War of the Worlds.

In 1953, National Security Council Paper No. 162/2 is signed by President Dwight Eisenhower. The top secret document affirmed that the nuclear arsenal of the United States was to be maintained and expanded in an effort to counter the Soviet Union.

In 1961, the massive, 50 megaton hydrogen bomb Tsar Bomba was detonated by the Soviet Union over Novaya Zemlya.

In 1972, two commuter trains crashed in Chicago, killing 45 people and injuring more than 300. It was the country's worst rail disaster in 14 years and it wouldn't be eclipsed for another two decades.

Advertisement

In 1974, Muhammad Ali and George Foreman slugged it out in Kinshasa, Zaire (now the Democratic Republic of the Congo), in The Rumble in the Jungle.

Muhammad Ali (R) rocks George Foreman with a hard right during their heavyweight title bout on October 30, 1974, in Kinshasa, Zaire. Ali knocked Foreman out in the 8th round to regain his heavyweight crown. File Photo by Mike Feldman/UPI

In 1975, with dictator Francisco Franco near death, Prince Juan Carlos assumed power in Spain. Franco died three weeks later.

In 1983, the Rev. Jesse Jackson announced plans to become the first African American to mount a full-scale campaign for the Democratic Party presidential nomination in the United States.

File Photo by Joe Mahoney/UPI

In 1995, by a narrow margin, Quebec voters decided to remain a part of Canada.

In 1997, Violet Palmer became the first woman to officiate an NBA game

In 2005, Indian authorities sent army divers to look for people trapped in a derailed train near Veligonda during massive flooding. Officials said 112 died in the train wreck and another 100 in floods.

Advertisement

In 2008, the U.S. gross domestic product dropped 0.3 percent, government officials said. It was the first decrease in the GDP in 17 years.

In 2009, U.S. President Barack Obama announced he would end the U.S. travel and immigration restrictions on people infected with HIV, the virus that causes AIDS.

In 2010, security screening of cargo and air passengers in the United States, Britain and Canada was stepped up after bombs were found in packages from Yemen to two Chicago synagogues.

In 2018, notorious Boston mob boss James "Whitey" Bulger was found dead at high-security USP Hazelton one day after he was transferred to the Brockton Mills, W.Va., prison. A medical examiner said he died from blunt-force injuries to his head -- likely from a fellow prisoner beating him with a prison lock inside a sock.

In 2020, a 7-magnitude earthquake in the Aegean Sea rocked Turkey and Greece, killing some 119 people and leaving 15,000 homeless.

File Photo by Erdem Sahin/EPA-EFE

Read More

Latest Headlines

NGO: More children killed in Gaza 3-week war than in global conflicts annually
World News // 1 hour ago
NGO: More children killed in Gaza 3-week war than in global conflicts annually
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- More children have been reportedly killed in Gaza amid Israel's three-week war against Hamas then in all combined global conflicts during each of the last three years, according to Save the Children.
Judge reinstates gag order on Donald Trump in election interference case
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Judge reinstates gag order on Donald Trump in election interference case
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Sunday ordered a gag order be reinstated on Donald Trump, barring the former president from publicly discussing the federal case accusing him of trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
Mexico death toll climbs to 43 days after Otis swept across Acapulco
World News // 7 hours ago
Mexico death toll climbs to 43 days after Otis swept across Acapulco
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- 43 people are reported dead and the death toll is likely to rise as crews sift through the rubble caused by Hurricane Otis, a Category 5 storm that slammed Guerrero state along Mexico's southern Pacific coast.
NYPD hate crime task force seeks woman who slapped pro-Palestinian man
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
NYPD hate crime task force seeks woman who slapped pro-Palestinian man
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Investigators with the New York Police Department's hate crime task force are seeking a woman who slapped a pro-Palestinian man during a protest march on Saturday.
Biden reminds Netanyahu to prioritize civilian life in phone call
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Biden reminds Netanyahu to prioritize civilian life in phone call
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden held a phone call Sunday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in which he reiterated the need to prioritize human life amid the war with Hamas.
Norway calls Israel response 'disproportionate' in latest remarks from a NATO nation
World News // 11 hours ago
Norway calls Israel response 'disproportionate' in latest remarks from a NATO nation
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store called Israel's response to the attack by the Hamas militia earlier this month "disproportionate" in what marks the latest of such remarks from a NATO member.
IDF bombs near Al-Quds Hospital as officials refute claims it harbored Hamas
World News // 13 hours ago
IDF bombs near Al-Quds Hospital as officials refute claims it harbored Hamas
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- The Israeli Defense Forces bombed near the Al-Quds Hospital in the West Bank on Sunday as some refuted Israel's claim the hospital was being used as a "military command center."
Head of PLO meets with German ambassador as Turkey responds to Israel 'slander'
World News // 13 hours ago
Head of PLO meets with German ambassador as Turkey responds to Israel 'slander'
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- The head of the Palestine Liberation Organization, the internationally recognized government of Palestine, met Sunday with German Ambassador Deike Potzel as Turkish diplomats responded to "slander" from Israel.
2 dead, 19 injured in shooting outside Florida nightclub
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
2 dead, 19 injured in shooting outside Florida nightclub
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Two people died and 19 others were injured during a street fight between two groups in Tampa's historic Ybor City district, police said.
Israeli Police arrest 'influencer' on terrorism charges amid crackdown on support of Hamas
World News // 14 hours ago
Israeli Police arrest 'influencer' on terrorism charges amid crackdown on support of Hamas
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- An actress from Nazareth was arrested on terrorism charges for posts she made on social media as Israeli Police crack down on people expressing support for Hamas, which Israel considers to be a terrorist organization.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Israeli Police arrest 'influencer' on terrorism charges amid crackdown on support of Hamas
Israeli Police arrest 'influencer' on terrorism charges amid crackdown on support of Hamas
Head of PLO meets with German ambassador as Turkey responds to Israel 'slander'
Head of PLO meets with German ambassador as Turkey responds to Israel 'slander'
2 dead, 19 injured in shooting outside Florida nightclub
2 dead, 19 injured in shooting outside Florida nightclub
IDF bombs near Al-Quds Hospital as officials refute claims it harbored Hamas
IDF bombs near Al-Quds Hospital as officials refute claims it harbored Hamas
Wisconsin police respond after live cluster bomblet donated to Goodwill
Wisconsin police respond after live cluster bomblet donated to Goodwill
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement