Advertisement
Top News
Oct. 21, 2023 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Kateri Tekakwitha becomes 1st Native American saint

On Oct. 21, 2012, Pope Benedict XVI canonized Kateri Tekakwitha as the first Native American to become a saint.

By UPI Staff
A woman holds a painting representing Kateri Tekakwitha in St. Peter's Square in the Vatican City on October 21, 2012. Pope Benedict XVI canonized Tekakwitha as the first Native American saint. File Photo by Stefano Spaziani/UPI
1 of 4 | A woman holds a painting representing Kateri Tekakwitha in St. Peter's Square in the Vatican City on October 21, 2012. Pope Benedict XVI canonized Tekakwitha as the first Native American saint. File Photo by Stefano Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1805, in one of history's greatest naval battles, the British fleet under Adm. Horatio Nelson defeated the combined French-Spanish fleet at Trafalgar off the coast of Spain.

Advertisement

In 1879, after 14 months of experiments, Thomas Edison invented the first practical electric incandescent lamp.

In 1948, Western Allies decided to withdraw their condemnation of Russia as a threat to peace on the condition that the Berlin blockade was lifted, accepting a small-nation formula as a "hopeful basis" for solving the Berlin crisis.

In 1959, rocket designer Wernher von Braun and his team were transferred from the U.S. Army to the newly created National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

UPI File Photo

In 1959, the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum opened in New York City. The building, designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, is considered one of the finest examples of architecture in the 20th century.

In 1966, an avalanche of coal slag cascaded down a Welsh mountainside, burying a school in the town of Aberfan and killing 148 people, mostly young students.

Advertisement

In 1983, Grenada's newly installed military rulers sought to consolidate control as 1,900 Marines steamed toward the Cuban-backed island following a week-old coup that left as many as 15 people dead.

In 1991, Beirut University professor Jesse Turner, a hostage since January 1987, was released by his captors in Lebanon.

In 1994, Rosario Ames, wife of confessed spy Aldrich Ames, was sentenced to 63 months in prison for collaborating with him.

In 1999, the National Park Service redesignated the Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Monument as a national park in Colorado.

In 2004, the most senior soldier accused in the Abu Ghraib prison abuse scandal in Iraq, Staff Sgt. Ivan "Chip" Frederick, was sentenced to eight years in prison. He was released on parole in 2007.

File photo by Hugo Infante/UPI

In 2011, U.S. President Barack Obama announced the United States would withdraw all troops from Iraq at the end of the year and engage in a "normal relationship" with the nation. "After nearly nine years," Obama said, "America's war in Iraq will be over."

Advertisement

In 2012, Pope Benedict XVI canonized Kateri Tekakwitha as the first Native American to become a saint.

In 2021, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died after a prop gun handled by actor Alec Baldwin went off on the set of the movie Rust in New Mexico.

Read More

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023
Top News // 43 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023
On Oct. 21, 2012, Pope Benedict XVI canonized Kateri Tekakwitha as the first Native American to become a saint.
Mid-Atlantic, New England states get rain this weekend before harsh cold next week
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Mid-Atlantic, New England states get rain this weekend before harsh cold next week
A developing nor'easter will kick up cold winds following rounds of rain for the mid-Atlantic and New England this weekend.
Judge temporarily lifts Trump gag order in special counsel Jack Smith's federal case
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Judge temporarily lifts Trump gag order in special counsel Jack Smith's federal case
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Friday temporarily lifted a partial gag order she placed on former President Donald Trump in his election interference case.
Judge fines Trump $5,000 over gag order violation in New York fraud trial
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Judge fines Trump $5,000 over gag order violation in New York fraud trial
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- A Manhattan Supreme Court judge on Friday fined former President Donald Trump $5,000 for violating a gag order placed on him during his civil fraud trial in New York.
2 American hostages freed by Hamas in Gaza praised for 'strength and bravery'
World News // 13 hours ago
2 American hostages freed by Hamas in Gaza praised for 'strength and bravery'
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Two American women abducted by Hamas nearly two weeks ago in Israel are safe and receiving medical care Friday after being released, U.S. President Joe Biden and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced.
Hurricane Tammy to deliver potentially flooding rains across Lesser Antilles
World News // 2 days ago
Hurricane Tammy to deliver potentially flooding rains across Lesser Antilles
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- As Hurricane Tammy moves toward the Leeward Islands throughout the day Friday, forecasters are warning of rainfall and flooding over much of the Lesser Antilles later in the evening.
House Republicans drop Jim Jordan as nominee for House speaker
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
House Republicans drop Jim Jordan as nominee for House speaker
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- House Republicans voted by secret ballot Friday to drop Rep. Jim Jordan as their candidate for speaker after he lost three rounds of votes to be elected to the position.
Empty Shabbat tables symbolize Israelis held hostage in Gaza
World News // 12 hours ago
Empty Shabbat tables symbolize Israelis held hostage in Gaza
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- In Tel Aviv and other Israeli communities on Friday, families of those held hostage by Hamas in Gaza set up empty Shabbat tables set for more than 200, symbolizing the missing.
Ex-Trump lawyer Kenneth Chesebro pleads guilty in Georgia election conspiracy case
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Ex-Trump lawyer Kenneth Chesebro pleads guilty in Georgia election conspiracy case
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Attorney Kenneth Chesbro Friday pleaded guilty to one felony count of conspiracy in the Georgia 2020 election subversion conspiracy case. He was one of fellow-defendant and former president Donald Trump's lawyers.
Maryland judge fatally shot; police search for suspect
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Maryland judge fatally shot; police search for suspect
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Maryland law enforcement is looking for a 49-year-old man in connection with the shooting death of a Washington County judge on Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

DOJ asks court to reject Trump's claim of immunity in election case
DOJ asks court to reject Trump's claim of immunity in election case
House Republicans drop Jim Jordan as nominee for House speaker
House Republicans drop Jim Jordan as nominee for House speaker
Maryland judge fatally shot; police search for suspect
Maryland judge fatally shot; police search for suspect
U.S. Navy destroyer shoots down missiles, drones heading north toward Israel
U.S. Navy destroyer shoots down missiles, drones heading north toward Israel
Judge temporarily lifts Trump gag order in special counsel Jack Smith's federal case
Judge temporarily lifts Trump gag order in special counsel Jack Smith's federal case
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement