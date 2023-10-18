Trending
Advertisement
Top News
Oct. 18, 2023 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: BBC established in Britain

On Oct. 18, 1922, the British Broadcasting Corp. was established.

By UPI Staff
The BBC's main headquarters, Broadcasting House, is pictured on October 17, 2019, in London. The BBC was founded on October 19, 1922. File Photo by Igbofr/Wikimedia
1 of 4 | The BBC's main headquarters, Broadcasting House, is pictured on October 17, 2019, in London. The BBC was founded on October 19, 1922. File Photo by Igbofr/Wikimedia

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- On this day in history:

In 1776, the border between Maryland and Pennsylvania was established. Dubbed the "Mason-Dixon" line, it became the unofficial boundary between North and South.

Advertisement

In 1851, Moby-Dick by Herman Melville was published. A small band of Herman Melville devotees orated their way through the 135-chapter opus, which took 22 hours and 38 minutes to complete.

In 1867, the United States completed its purchase of Alaska for $7.2 million, taking possession of the territory from Russia. It would be 92 years before Alaska was admitted to the Union.

In 1898, the United States took control of Puerto Rico one year after Spain had granted self-rule to the Caribbean nation.

File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI

In 1922, the British Broadcasting Corp. was established.

In 1925, Grand Ole Opry opened in Nashville.

In 1931, Thomas Alva Edison, one of the most prolific inventors in history, died in West Orange, N.J., at the age of 84.

In 1959, the Soviet Union announced that Luna 3, an unmanned space vehicle, had taken the first pictures of the far side of the moon. In 1987, a former Mexican spy claimed his intelligence unit stole the Soviet satellite while it was on tour in Mexico in 1959, providing the United States with valuable intelligence.

Advertisement

In 1974, the jury in the Watergate cover-up trial heard a tape recording in which U.S. President Richard Nixon told aide John Dean to try to stop the Watergate burglary investigation before it implicated White House personnel.

File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

In 1991, Israel and the Soviet Union agreed to renew full diplomatic relations for the first time since 1967.

In 2002, North Korea revealed it was working on a secret nuclear weapons program. U.S. intelligence officials concluded critical equipment for it came from Pakistan.

In 2007, former Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto returned home after eight years in exile to triumphant fanfare that gave way to panic when a suicide bomber killed more than 140 people in her convoy. She wasn't hurt in that attack but was assassinated on Dec. 27 of that year in Rawalpindi.

In 2011, Gilad Shalit, a 25-year-old Israeli soldier kidnapped by the militant Palestinian group Hamas in a high-profile incident, was freed after being held for more than five years. His release came in exchange for 1,000 Palestinians who had spent years in Israeli jails.

Advertisement

In 2020, Bolivians headed to the polls, eventually electing Luis Arce to be president.

Pool Photo by Mary Altaffer/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

Pentagon: China increasing harassment of U.S., ally aircraft in Indo-Pacific
U.S. News // 24 minutes ago
Pentagon: China increasing harassment of U.S., ally aircraft in Indo-Pacific
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Chinese warplanes are increasing their harassment of U.S. and ally military aircraft in the East and South China Seas to intimidate them "into giving up their rights under international law," Pentagon officials said.
UPI Almanac for Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023
Top News // 55 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023
On Oct. 18, 1922, the British Broadcasting Corp. was established.
Venezuelan gov't, opposition agree to hold elections in 2024
World News // 2 hours ago
Venezuelan gov't, opposition agree to hold elections in 2024
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The government of Venezuela and the opposition Unitary Platform have agreed to electoral conditions for presidential elections to be held in the second half of next year.
North Carolina man accused of sending death threats to Jewish organization
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
North Carolina man accused of sending death threats to Jewish organization
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- A 64-year-old North Carolinian has been arrested and charged after sending death threats last week to a Jewish organization.
With Florida launch, SpaceX sends 22 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
With Florida launch, SpaceX sends 22 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- SpaceX sent 22 Starlink satellites toward low-Earth orbit after a successful Falcon 9 launch from Florida on Tuesday.
Biden meeting with Mideast leaders called off after deadly hospital explosion
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden meeting with Mideast leaders called off after deadly hospital explosion
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden no longer will meet with some Mideast leaders after a summit was abruptly canceled late Tuesday after a hospital in Gaza was destroyed, killing what is believed to be hundreds of Palestinians.
Hundreds feared dead in Gaza hospital blast as Israel, Hamas blame one another
World News // 11 hours ago
Hundreds feared dead in Gaza hospital blast as Israel, Hamas blame one another
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Hundreds are feared dead Tuesday after explosions rocked Gaza's Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital, where thousands of civilians had sought shelter amid Israel's fight with Hamas militants, according to local reports.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts rejects $8 billion offer from Choice Hotels
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts rejects $8 billion offer from Choice Hotels
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts jumped more than 6% in afternoon trading on Tuesday and shares of Choice Hotels fell more than 5% after Wyndham rejected an unsolicited $8 billion buyout offer from Choice Hotels. Once
In bid to be House speaker, Jim Jordan looks ahead to Wednesday's second round of voting
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
In bid to be House speaker, Jim Jordan looks ahead to Wednesday's second round of voting
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- In the first round of voting on the U.S. House floor Tuesday, Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan did not have enough votes needed to secure the speakership.
Sports leaders ask Congress to play referee on college athletes' branding
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Sports leaders ask Congress to play referee on college athletes' branding
WASHINGTON, Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Proposed congressional legislation could change the already evolving way student-athletes profit off their fame in collegiate athletics -- a $16 billion industry.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. B-52 bomber makes first-ever landing in South Korea
U.S. B-52 bomber makes first-ever landing in South Korea
In bid to be House speaker, Jim Jordan looks ahead to Wednesday's second round of voting
In bid to be House speaker, Jim Jordan looks ahead to Wednesday's second round of voting
Teen arrested in fatal airport shooting of Philadelphia police officer
Teen arrested in fatal airport shooting of Philadelphia police officer
Ukrainian Special Forces destroy 9 Russian helicopters in occupied Berdyansk
Ukrainian Special Forces destroy 9 Russian helicopters in occupied Berdyansk
Canadian aircraft harassed by Chinese jets, Ottawa says
Canadian aircraft harassed by Chinese jets, Ottawa says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement