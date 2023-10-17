Trending
Oct. 17, 2023 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: OAPEC announces oil embargo, sparks energy crisis

On Oct. 17, 1973, the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries declared an oil embargo on countries supporting Israel in its war with Egypt, Syria and Jordan.

By UPI Staff
A gas station sign tells customers it's out of gas on January 29, 1974, amid an energy crisis. On October 17, 1973, the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries declared an oil embargo on countries supporting Israel in its war with Egypt, Syria and Jordan. File Photo by Warren K. Leffler/U.S. Library of Congress
A gas station sign tells customers it's out of gas on January 29, 1974, amid an energy crisis. On October 17, 1973, the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries declared an oil embargo on countries supporting Israel in its war with Egypt, Syria and Jordan. File Photo by Warren K. Leffler/U.S. Library of Congress

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1931, gangster Al Capone was convicted of income tax evasion. It took jurors four days to decide whether the mobster had cheated the Internal Revenue Service out of $215,000.

In 1933, German-born theoretical physicist Albert Einstein fled Nazi Germany, settling in the United States and becoming an American citizen in 1940.

In 1945, Juan Peron became dictator of Argentina. He remained in power for 11 years before being overthrown.

In 1949, British steamer Anhui reported taking fire from Communist China's army as it sailed for Hong Kong with 1,400 passengers aboard. Ship's officers said the vessel was under fire for 15 minutes, resulting in three dead and 25 injured.

In 1964, reconnaissance flights made by the U-2 played a role in obtaining for the United States advance information on Red China's first nuclear blast.

In 1965, following a two-year run that saw more than 51 million people walk through its gates, the 1964/1965 New York World's Fair closed its doors. With a theme of "Peace Through Understanding," the fair was a showcase for science and technology and lives on in the Unisphere, a 12-story high model of the world which dominates Flushing Meadow.

In 1973, the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries declared an oil embargo on countries supporting Israel in its war with Egypt, Syria and Jordan. The ensuing energy crisis drove up gasoline prices and created a shortage in the United States, prompting long lines at the pump.

In 1979, Mother Teresa of Calcutta, a Roman Catholic nun who cared for the sick and poor, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

In 1986, Congress passed a landmark immigration bill, the first U.S. law authorizing penalties for employers who hire undocumented immigrants.

In 1989, the most powerful California earthquake since the legendary tremblor of 1906 struck the San Francisco Bay area at the evening rush hour. At least 63 people were killed and hundreds of others injured.The quake hit just before the scheduled start of Game 3 of the World Series in San Francisco between the Giants and the Oakland A's.

File Photo by Rod Lamkey/UPI

In 2001 the U.S. Congress closed for security sweeps after 321 staff members and police officers tested positive for exposure to anthrax.

In 2010, at least 60 people died and 50 others were hurt in violence that preceded special parliamentary elections in Karachi, Pakistan.

In 2017, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces said it cleared Raqqa, the Islamic State's de facto Syrian capital, of all militant fighters. The Second Battle of Raqqa had begun June 6, 2017.

In 2020, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern won a landslide victory for a second term.

File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI

