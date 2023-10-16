Advertisement
Top News
Oct. 16, 2023 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Plane carrying Reps. Boggs, Begich disappears in Alaska

On Oct. 16, 1972, a light plane carrying U.S. House Democratic leader Hale Boggs and fellow Democratic Rep. Nick Begich was reported missing.

By UPI Staff
House Democratic leader Hale Boggs of Louisiana (L) appears with Rep. Nick Begich, D-Alaska, on October 15, 1972, one day before the two disappeared along with two others during a flight from Anchorage to Juneau. All four men were declared dead December 29, 1972. File Photo by Robert Musgrave/Carl Albert Research and Studies Center
1 of 8 | House Democratic leader Hale Boggs of Louisiana (L) appears with Rep. Nick Begich, D-Alaska, on October 15, 1972, one day before the two disappeared along with two others during a flight from Anchorage to Juneau. All four men were declared dead December 29, 1972. File Photo by Robert Musgrave/Carl Albert Research and Studies Center

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1701, Yale University was founded.

Advertisement

In 1793, following her conviction for treason, French Queen Marie Antoinette, wife of Louis XVI, was beheaded on the Place de la Revolution.

In 1859, abolitionist John Brown led a raid on the federal arsenal at Harper's Ferry, Va. He was later convicted of treason and hanged.

In 1875, Brigham Young University was founded in Provo, Utah.

In 1916, the nation's first birth-control clinic was opened in New York by Margaret Sanger and two other women. Officials shut down the clinic 10 days later.

In 1934, about 100,000 men and women belonging to the communist Red Party in China began what would later be called The Long March. The followers of Mao Zedong marched some 6,000 miles fleeing the Nationalist forces.

Advertisement

File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI

In 1946, at Nuremberg, Germany, 10 high-ranking Nazi officials were executed by hanging for World War II war crimes. Hermann Goering, founder of the Gestapo and chief of the German air force, was to have been among them but killed himself in his cell the night before.

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy was informed that reconnaissance photographs, collected by a U-2 spy plane two days earlier, had revealed the presence of missile bases in Cuba. This would mark the start of the most fraught 13 days of the 20th century, the beginning of the Cuban Missile Crisis.

In 1964, China detonated its first atomic bomb.

In 1968, American track and field athletes Tommie Smith and John Carlos raised their fists in the Black Power salute during the medal ceremony for the 200-meter dash at the Mexico City Olympics. Smith said the gesture was meant to show that "we are black and we are proud of it."

In 1972, a light plane carrying U.S. House Democratic leader Hale Boggs of Louisiana, fellow Democratic Rep. Nick Begich of Alaska and his aide Russell Brown and pilot Don Jonz was reported missing on a flight from Anchorage to Juneau in Alaska. The plane was never found.

Advertisement

In 1973, North Vietnamese diplomat Le Duc Tho and Henry Kissinger, U.S. national security adviser, were jointly awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for their Paris negotiations that led to a Vietnam War cease-fire agreement. Le Duc Tho refused to accept the award, saying ''peace has not yet been established.''

In 1978, Karol Jozef Wojtyla was elected pope and took the name John Paul II.

UPI File Photo

In 1984, black Anglican Bishop Desmond Tutu of South Africa won the Nobel Peace Prize for his struggle against apartheid.

In 1987, 18-month-old Jessica McClure was rescued from an abandoned well in Texas, 58 hours after she first fell into it. Her ordeal captured national attention and she came to be known affectionately as "Baby Jessica."

In 1991, police said George Hennard shot and killed 23 people and then took his own life after driving his pickup truck through the front window of Luby's Cafeteria in Killeen, Texas. At the time, it was the deadliest mass shooting by a single gunman in U.S. history.

Advertisement

In 2003, the U.N. Security Council unanimously passed a resolution endorsing a U.S.-led multinational force in Iraq.

In 2011, British race car driver Dan Wheldon, 33-year-old two-time winner of the Indianapolis 500, died after a 15-car pileup at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

In 2013, all 44 people aboard a Lao Airlines plane died after the ATR twin-turbo crashed just before landing at its destination in Pakse, Laos.

In 2021, NASA launched its Lucy spacecraft on a 12-year mission to visit eight mysterious Trojan asteroids, which orbit Jupiter.

File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

Illinois man charged with murdering boy, injuring mother in anti-Muslim attack
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Illinois man charged with murdering boy, injuring mother in anti-Muslim attack
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- A 71-year-old Chicago-area landlord has been charged with a hate crime on accusations of fatally stabbing a 6-year-old boy and wounding his 32-year-old mother over their Muslim faith and the ongoing war in Israel.
U.S. says Egypt-Gaza border crossing to reopen as aid waits to enter Palestinian enclave
World News // 3 hours ago
U.S. says Egypt-Gaza border crossing to reopen as aid waits to enter Palestinian enclave
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- The Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza will be reopened, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday amid anticipation of an Israeli ground invasion of the Palestinian enclave where fears of a catastroph
Voters to elect either first female president or youngest president in Ecuador
World News // 8 hours ago
Voters to elect either first female president or youngest president in Ecuador
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- The polls are open in Ecuador's history-making presidential election that will see either the country's first female president elected or its youngest president ever.
Wounded Philadelphia police officer released from hospital days after airport shooting
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Wounded Philadelphia police officer released from hospital days after airport shooting
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia police officer who was wounded in a shooting at the Philadelphia International Airport on Thursday has been released from the hospital.
North Carolina deputies seize 5 pounds of fentanyl in record-setting bust
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
North Carolina deputies seize 5 pounds of fentanyl in record-setting bust
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in North Carolina say they have seized 5 pounds of fentanyl in a record-setting drug bust carried out during a raid in the state's mountainous western region.
Voting closes in Poland for election that could impact EU, support for Ukraine
World News // 10 hours ago
Voting closes in Poland for election that could impact EU, support for Ukraine
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Poles headed to the ballot box Sunday in a closely watched election as the conservative ruling Law and Justice party sought a third term and voters weighed in on a referendum on European immigration policy.
Republican Landry wins election to succeed Democrat Edwards as La. governor
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Republican Landry wins election to succeed Democrat Edwards as La. governor
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry has been elected the 57th governor of Louisiana, succeeding Democrat Gov. John Bel Edwards, official results showed Sunday.
Iran warns Israel's actions in Gaza could trigger wider war
World News // 12 hours ago
Iran warns Israel's actions in Gaza could trigger wider war
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Iranian leaders on Sunday issued stark warnings that the deaths of Palestinian civilians in Gaza could trigger a "wider war" in the Middle East unless Israel curbs its retaliatory measures against Hamas.
Twin earthquakes kill at least 1, injure more than 100 in Afghanistan
World News // 13 hours ago
Twin earthquakes kill at least 1, injure more than 100 in Afghanistan
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Afghanistan was again rocked by earthquakes on Sunday, killing at least one person and injuring more than 100 others.
Iranian filmmaker and wife found stabbed to death in Tehran
World News // 14 hours ago
Iranian filmmaker and wife found stabbed to death in Tehran
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Iranian filmmaker Dariush Mehrjui and his wife Vahideh Mohammadifar were found stabbed to death in their home in the suburbs of Tehran, the official IRNA news agency confirmed Sunday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Critically ill gymnastics legend Mary Lou Retton making 'remarkable progress'
Critically ill gymnastics legend Mary Lou Retton making 'remarkable progress'
Iranian filmmaker and wife found stabbed to death in Tehran
Iranian filmmaker and wife found stabbed to death in Tehran
Iran warns Israel's actions in Gaza could trigger wider war
Iran warns Israel's actions in Gaza could trigger wider war
Watch live: Latest Navy fast-attack submarine named after 'Father of the Nuclear Navy'
Watch live: Latest Navy fast-attack submarine named after 'Father of the Nuclear Navy'
Palestinian death toll surpasses 2,300; clashes erupt along Israel-Lebanon border
Palestinian death toll surpasses 2,300; clashes erupt along Israel-Lebanon border
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement