Trending
Advertisement
Top News
Oct. 6, 2023 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Attack on Israel marks start of Yom Kippur War

On Oct. 6, 1973, Egypt and Syria launched a coordinated attack against Israel on Yom Kippur. This conflict, which would last 19 days, would become known as the Yom Kippur War.

By UPI Staff
Israeli soldiers lay flowers at a war memorial center in Israel on the anniversary of the Yom Kippur War between Israel and, Syria and Egypt which began October 6, 1973. File Photo by Orel Cohen/UPI
1 of 4 | Israeli soldiers lay flowers at a war memorial center in Israel on the anniversary of the Yom Kippur War between Israel and, Syria and Egypt which began October 6, 1973. File Photo by Orel Cohen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1853, Antioch College opened in Yellow Springs, Ohio, as the first non-sectarian school to offer equal opportunity for both men and women.

Advertisement

In 1889, Thomas Edison debuts his first motion picture.

In 1908, Austria-Hungary annexes Bosnia-Herzegovina, dual provinces in Europe's Balkan region which were formerly under the control of the Ottoman Empire, sparking a crisis.

In 1927, The Jazz Singer starring Al Jolson, Hollywood's legendary "first talkie," premiered in New York, ushering in the era of sound and a subsequent end of the silents.

In 1945, the Curse of the Billy Goat was placed on the Chicago Cubs when Billy Sianis and his pet billy goat were ejected from Wrigley Field during Game 4 of the World Series because his pet goat's strong odor. The curse ended in 2016, when the Cubs won the World Series.

File Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI

In 1973, Egypt and Syria, attempting to win back territory lost during the third Arab-Israeli war, launched a coordinated attack against Israel on Yom Kippur, the holiest day on the Jewish calendar. This conflict, which would last 19 days, would become known as the Yom Kippur War.

Advertisement

In 1979, Pope John Paul II becomes the first pontiff to visit the White House.

In 1981, Egyptian President Anwar Sadat was assassinated as he reviewed a military parade in Cairo.

In 1991, Elizabeth Taylor walked down the aisle for the eighth time when she married Larry Fortensky. Though she had eight weddings, the actor had seven grooms; she married Richard Burton twice.

In 2001, Cal Ripken Jr. retired after a baseball career with the Baltimore Orioles that included playing in a record 2,632 consecutive games.

File Photo by Chris Corder/UPI

In 2004, a U.S. weapons inspector said Iraq began destroying its illicit weapons in 1991 and had none by 1996, seven years before the United States invaded. A report determined that 12 years of international sanctions had succeeded in disarming the country of weapons of mass destruction.

In 2017, the tropical storm that would later increase in intensity to Hurricane Nate entered the Gulf of Honduras. The storm made landfall in two days later in Louisiana and resulted in nearly 50 deaths in Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama and the United States.

Advertisement

In 2018, Brett Kavanaugh took the oath of office to become a justice on the Supreme Court after a contentious confirmation process in which he was accused of sexual misconduct.

In 2021, the World Health Organization recommended the wide rollout of the world's first malaria vaccine for children after a two-year pilot program showed promising results.

In 2022, a former police officer attacked and killed 36 people -- including 24 children -- in Nong Bua Lamphu province, mostly at a childcare center. The perpetrator, Panya Khamrab, carried out the attack with a gun, knife and vehicle, before killing himself. It was the worst mass murder by a single person in Thailand's history.

File courtesy of the Ruamkatanyu Foundayion/EPA-EFE

Read More

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Friday, Oct. 6, 2023
Top News // 26 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Friday, Oct. 6, 2023
On Oct. 6, 1973, Egypt and Syria launched a coordinated attack against Israel on Yom Kippur. This conflict, which would last 19 days, would become known as the Yom Kippur War.
NYC subway shooter Frank James sentenced to life in prison
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
NYC subway shooter Frank James sentenced to life in prison
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Frank James, who pleaded guilty to wounding 10 people on a New York City subway car in a terrorist attack during the morning rush hour of April of last year, has been sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison.
Georgia judge denies Sidney Powell bid to dismiss her Trump election interference case
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Georgia judge denies Sidney Powell bid to dismiss her Trump election interference case
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- A state judge in Georgia denied a request from Sidney Powell to dismiss the case against her as part of the sweeping indictment returned against former President Donald Trump.
Texas Republican says Trump endorses Rep. Jim Jordan for House speaker
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Texas Republican says Trump endorses Rep. Jim Jordan for House speaker
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Rep. Troy Nehls, a Texas Republican who earlier this week said he intended to nominate Donald Trump for House speaker, said that he has spoken to the former president who is endorsing Rep. Jim Jordan for the job.
Legendary Chicago Bears linebacker Dick Butkus dies at age 80
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Legendary Chicago Bears linebacker Dick Butkus dies at age 80
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Dick Butkus, legendary Hall of Fame middle linebacker for the Chicago Bears in the 1960s and early '70s, died at the age of 80, his family and the NFL team confirmed Thursday.
Trump files motion to temporarily dismiss lawsuit against former attorney Michael Cohen
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trump files motion to temporarily dismiss lawsuit against former attorney Michael Cohen
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Donald Trump filed a motion Thursday to dismiss his lawsuit against his former attorney Michael Cohen without prejudice, a type of dismissal that allows the case to be refiled.
Vice President Harris, others commemorate life of Sen. Dianne Feinstein
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Vice President Harris, others commemorate life of Sen. Dianne Feinstein
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- At least 1,500 guests were invited to Sen. Dianne Feinstein's memorial service Thursday in San Francisco. They include Vice President Kamala Harris, Rep. Nancy Pelosi and Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer.
Cornel West leaves Green Party, says he will seek presidency as independent candidate
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Cornel West leaves Green Party, says he will seek presidency as independent candidate
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Progressive intellectual Cornel West said on Thursday that he will run as an independent for president after moving from the People's Party and the Green Party.
Federal court picks Alabama congressional map with new potential swing district
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Federal court picks Alabama congressional map with new potential swing district
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- A special federal three-judge panel has chosen a new congressional map in Alabama after previous versions drawn by Republican state lawmakers diluted the power of Black voters and were struck down.
U.S. shoots down Turkish drone as Turkey conducts strikes in Syria
World News // 10 hours ago
U.S. shoots down Turkish drone as Turkey conducts strikes in Syria
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. military shot down a Turkish drone over the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces-controlled zone in Northeast Syria's Al-Hasaka province Thursday, according to multiple media reports citing anonymous sources.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

20 GOP senators vow to block legislation that does not fund U.S. government
20 GOP senators vow to block legislation that does not fund U.S. government
In N.Y. civil fraud case, defendant says Trump responsible for accuracy of financial records
In N.Y. civil fraud case, defendant says Trump responsible for accuracy of financial records
Biden administration waives 26 federal laws to build more border wall
Biden administration waives 26 federal laws to build more border wall
Trump cites 'presidential immunity' in motion to dismiss election interference case
Trump cites 'presidential immunity' in motion to dismiss election interference case
Biden family dog Commander no longer at White House following biting incidents
Biden family dog Commander no longer at White House following biting incidents
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement