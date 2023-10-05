Trending
Advertisement
Top News
Oct. 5, 2023 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Truman delivers 1st televised address from White House

On Oct. 5, 1947, President Harry Truman delivers the first televised White House address.

By UPI Staff
U.S. President Harry S. Truman, pictured in 1949, delivered the first televised White House address October 5, 1947. UPI File Photo
1 of 6 | U.S. President Harry S. Truman, pictured in 1949, delivered the first televised White House address October 5, 1947. UPI File Photo | License Photo

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1813, the Shawnee Indian Chief Tecumseh was killed while fighting on the side of the British during the War of 1812.

Advertisement

In 1882, Dr. Robert Goddard, "Father of American Rocketry" and a pioneer in the theoretical exploration of space, was born in Worcester, MA.

In 1918, Germany's Hindenburg Line was broken as World War I neared an end.

In 1921, the World Series is broadcast on the radio for the first time.

In 1935, Ethiopia asks the League of Nations to act against Italy to halt Italy's conquest of the country.

In 1947, President Harry Truman delivers the first televised White House address.

In 1955, the doors to the Disneyland Hotel are thrown open to the public.

In 1970, The Public Broadcasting Service, PBS, is founded.

In 1989, the Dalai Lama, who advocated non-violent struggle against Chinese domination of his homeland, Tibet, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

In 1994, authorities said 53 members of a secretive religious cult were found dead -- the victims of murder or suicide -- over a two-day period in Switzerland and Canada.

Advertisement

In 2001, Barry Bonds hit his 71st home run, most by a player in one season, breaking Mark McGwire's 1998 Major League Baseball record. The San Francisco Giants slugger finished the season with 73 homers.

File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI

In 2005, scientists announced that a form of bird flu that spread directly to humans was the real cause of a 1918 pandemic that killed an estimated 50 million people worldwide.

In 2010, Faisal Shahzad, who left an explosives-laden vehicle in New York's Times Square, planning to detonate it on a busy night, was sentenced to life in prison.

In 2011, Steve Jobs, co-founder of Apple Inc. and hailed by his colleagues as a "visionary and creative genius," died at age 56, two months after resigning as chief executive officer because he could "no longer meet [his] duties and expectations."

In 2021, Alaska's Katmai National Park & Preserve crowned bear No. 480 -- AKA Otis -- as the winner of the annual Fat Bear Week. It was 480's fourth win.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Russia may attack civilian ships in Black Sea and blame Ukraine, Britain warns
World News // 4 minutes ago
Russia may attack civilian ships in Black Sea and blame Ukraine, Britain warns
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- British intelligence is warning that Russia may attack civilian shipping vessels in the Black Sea and then lay blame on Ukraine.
UPI Almanac for Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023
Top News // 18 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023
On Oct. 5, 1947, President Harry Truman delivers the first televised White House address.
Biden family dog Commander no longer at White House following biting incidents
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden family dog Commander no longer at White House following biting incidents
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's 2-year-old German shepherd Commander no longer resides at the White House, officials said less than two weeks after the dog bit another Secreter Service agent.
California increases paid sick leave from three to five days
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
California increases paid sick leave from three to five days
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed legislation that increases annual paid sick days offered to workers from three to five.
Biden administration waives 26 federal laws to build more border wall
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden administration waives 26 federal laws to build more border wall
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- In a sharp deviation from earlier statements, the Biden administration said Wednesday it will waive 26 federal laws in a rush to build more border wall in South Texas where migrant crossings have surged in the past year.
U.S. transfers 1.1M rounds of confiscated ammunition to Ukraine
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. transfers 1.1M rounds of confiscated ammunition to Ukraine
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- The United States transferred some 1.1 million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine that were confiscated in December while en route from Iran to militant groups in Yemen.
20 GOP senators vow to block legislation that does not fund U.S. government
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
20 GOP senators vow to block legislation that does not fund U.S. government
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- With another threat of a government shutdown next month and a dozen spending bills to vote on, 20 Republican senators vowed Wednesday to block legislation that does not relate to funding the government.
Gallup: 63% of Americans support establishment of third major political party
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Gallup: 63% of Americans support establishment of third major political party
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- A majority of Americans, 63%, support the establishment of a third major political party, according to a Gallup poll conducted ahead of the ousting of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy by far-right Republicans.
Biden administration announces 'life-changing' $9B in student debt relief
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Biden administration announces 'life-changing' $9B in student debt relief
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced a new round of student loan relief Wednesday that will wipe away $9 billion in debt for 125,000 Americans, as payments restart following a three-year break during the pandemic.
MacArthur Foundation's new Genius Grant Fellows embrace creativity in art, science
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
MacArthur Foundation's new Genius Grant Fellows embrace creativity in art, science
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- The MacArthur Foundation has announced the 2023 MacArthur Genius Grant Fellows, each of whom will receive an $80,000 no-strings attached grant.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

20 GOP senators vow to block legislation that does not fund U.S. government
20 GOP senators vow to block legislation that does not fund U.S. government
Trump lashes out at DA as he returns to court for third day of $250 million civil fraud case
Trump lashes out at DA as he returns to court for third day of $250 million civil fraud case
Texas Republican says he'll nominate Trump for House speaker
Texas Republican says he'll nominate Trump for House speaker
NYC student sentenced to a year in Dubai prison freed
NYC student sentenced to a year in Dubai prison freed
Florida death row inmate Michael Zack expresses love, regret before execution
Florida death row inmate Michael Zack expresses love, regret before execution
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement