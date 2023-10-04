Trending
Advertisement
Top News
Oct. 4, 2023 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Plane crashes into Amsterdam apartment building

On Oct. 4, 1992, at least 43 people were killed when an El Al 747 cargo plane crashed into an apartment building on the outskirts of Amsterdam.

By UPI Staff
On October 4, 1992, at least 43 people were killed when an El Al 747 cargo plane crashed into an apartment building on the outskirts of Amsterdam. File Photo by Jos Wiersema/Wikimedia
1 of 7 | On October 4, 1992, at least 43 people were killed when an El Al 747 cargo plane crashed into an apartment building on the outskirts of Amsterdam. File Photo by Jos Wiersema/Wikimedia

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1876, the Agricultural and Mechanical College of Texas, now Texas A&M, opened. It was the first public higher education institution in Texas.

Advertisement

In 1883, the Orient Express train made its first run, originating in Paris, at Gare de l'Est, and ending in Giurgiu, Romania, with stops in Munich and Vienna.

In 1895, the U.S. Open men's golf tournament was first contested. It was won by Horace Rawlins.

In 1927, artist Gutzon Borglum begins sculpting Mount Rushmore. It would take 14 years to complete, with work on the monument finishing in 1941. Despite the difficult nature of the project, there were no worker fatalities.

File Photo by Ron Sachs/UPI

In 1957, the Soviet Union launched the first man-made space satellite, Sputnik 1. The Soviet's successful launch caught America by surprise and was the spark which ignited the Space Race.

In 1965, Pope Paul VI arrived at Kennedy International Airport in New York on the first visit by a pope to the United States.

Advertisement

In 1976, Earl Butz resigned as U.S. agriculture secretary, with an apology for what he called the "gross indiscretion" of uttering a racist remark.

In 1989, Art Shell was hired by the Oakland Raiders as the first black head coach in the modern National Football League.

In 1991, the United States and 23 other countries signed an agreement banning mineral and oil exploration in Antarctica for 50 years.

In 1992, at least 43 people were killed when an El Al 747 cargo plane crashed into an apartment building on the outskirts of Amsterdam. It's believed the actual death toll could be considerably higher because many undocumented immigrants lived in the building and weren't counted among the missing.

In 1993, U.S. President Bill Clinton ordered several hundred more U.S. troops to Somalia on the second day the Battle of Mogadishu.

File Photo by L. Mark/UPI

In 2001, a Siberian Airlines jetliner exploded and plunged into the Black Sea, killing all 64 passengers and 12 crew members. The United States said evidence indicated the plane had been hit by a missile fired during a Ukrainian military training exercise.

Advertisement

In 2004, SpaceShipOne, the first privately funded rocket to reach the edge of space, flew to an altitude above 62 miles over the California desert.

In 2006, WikiLeaks.org was created by Julian Assange as a depository for leaked documents and other classified materials.

In 2010, a sludge reservoir burst in Hungary, sending 200 million gallons of toxic mud onto the roads of three villages, killing seven people, injuring 150 others and driving hundreds from their homes.

In 2022, New York Yankees' Aaron Judge set a new single-season home run record for the American League with his 62nd homer of the 2022 season. He broke the 61-home run record set by Roger Maris in 1961.

File Photo by Matt Pearce/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

Police search for suspect after 5 wounded in shooting at Morgan State University
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Police search for suspect after 5 wounded in shooting at Morgan State University
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- The Baltimore Police Department said Tuesday night it is responding to an "active shooter situation" near Morgan State University.
UPI Almanac for Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023
On Oct. 4, 1992, at least 43 people were killed when an El Al 747 cargo plane crashed into an apartment building on the outskirts of Amsterdam.
U.S. targets Chinese companies, nationals in fentanyl trafficking crackdown
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. targets Chinese companies, nationals in fentanyl trafficking crackdown
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- The United States has targeted Chinese companies and their employees with indictments and sanctions, as the Biden administration cracks down on the international trafficking of drugs, specifically fentanyl.
NYC student sentenced to a year in Dubai prison freed
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
NYC student sentenced to a year in Dubai prison freed
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- A student at Lehman College in New York City has been freed after she was sentenced to a year in a Dubai prison for allegedly assaulting airport staff in what advocates are characterizing as an extortion attempt.
Ford reveals seventh offer to striking UAW workers; GM announces more layoffs
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Ford reveals seventh offer to striking UAW workers; GM announces more layoffs
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Nearly three weeks into the United Auto Workers strike, Ford Motor Company revealed Tuesday that it has strengthened its seventh offer to the union, as General Motors announced more layoffs.
U.S. fines Stanford $2M for failing to disclose foreign research funds
U.S. News // 1 day ago
U.S. fines Stanford $2M for failing to disclose foreign research funds
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Stanford University has agreed to pay $1.9 million to resolve allegations that it submitted research proposals to federal agencies without disclosing that faculty members were receiving funding from foreign sources.
Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar carjacked by 3 armed men in D.C.
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar carjacked by 3 armed men in D.C.
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Rep. Henry Cuellar was the victim of a carjacking Monday night in Washington, his office told UPI.
Florida death row inmate Michael Zack expresses love, regret before execution
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Florida death row inmate Michael Zack expresses love, regret before execution
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Before being put to death for sexually assaulting and killing a Florida woman in 1996, death row inmate Michael Duane Zack expressed love for the governor and acceptance for his crimes.
After vote to unseat him, Kevin McCarthy says he will not run again for House speaker
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
After vote to unseat him, Kevin McCarthy says he will not run again for House speaker
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., announced Tuesday night he will not run again for House Speaker, saying "it has been an honor to serve," after eight Republicans joined a unanimous Democratic caucus to unseat him.
Rep. Justin Jones files lawsuit against Tennessee House speaker
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Rep. Justin Jones files lawsuit against Tennessee House speaker
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Tennessee state Rep. Justin Jones filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday against the state and Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton for "infringing on his rights" to "speak and be heard" during debates about gun reform.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Supreme Court will not hear challenge to Donald Trump's ballot eligibility
Supreme Court will not hear challenge to Donald Trump's ballot eligibility
Florida death row inmate Michael Zack expresses love, regret before execution
Florida death row inmate Michael Zack expresses love, regret before execution
Florida set to execute Michael Zack for killings in 1996 crime spree
Florida set to execute Michael Zack for killings in 1996 crime spree
After vote to unseat him, Kevin McCarthy says he will not run again for House speaker
After vote to unseat him, Kevin McCarthy says he will not run again for House speaker
Fulton County D.A. subpoenas former New York police commissioner
Fulton County D.A. subpoenas former New York police commissioner
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement