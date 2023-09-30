Advertisement
Top News
Sept. 30, 2023 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: 12 Nazis sentenced to death in Nuremberg trial

On Sept. 30, 1946, verdicts were handed down in the Nuremberg War Crimes Trial. Twelve Nazi leaders were sentenced to death by hanging.

By UPI Staff
On September 30, 1946, verdicts were handed down in the Nuremberg War Crimes Trial. Twelve Nazi leaders were sentenced to death by hanging. File Photo by U.S. Army
1 of 4 | On September 30, 1946, verdicts were handed down in the Nuremberg War Crimes Trial. Twelve Nazi leaders were sentenced to death by hanging. File Photo by U.S. Army

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1630, John Billington, one of the first pilgrims to land in America, was hanged for murder -- the first European criminal executed in the American colonies.

Advertisement

In 1846, a dentist in Charleston, Mass., extracted a tooth with the aid of an anesthetic -- ether. It was the first time an anesthetic had been used.

In 1927, Babe Ruth set a Major League Baseball record with his 60th home run of the season. The mark would stand for 34 years.

In 1938, Germany, France, Britain and Italy met in Munich, Germany, for a conference after which British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain predicted "peace for our time." World War II began less than one year later.

In 1946, verdicts were handed down in the Nuremberg War Crimes Trial. Twelve Nazi leaders were sentenced to death by hanging.

File Photo by U.S. Army

In 1954, the USS Nautilus, the world's first nuclear submarine, was commissioned by the U.S. Navy, under the command of Commander Eugene P. Wilkinson.

Advertisement

In 1955, movie idol James Dean died in a car crash at age 24.

In 1962, James H. Meredith, a Black student, was escorted onto the University of Mississippi campus by U.S. marshals, setting off a riot in which two men died before violence was quelled by more than 3,000 soldiers. Meredith enrolled the next day.

In 1992, the United States returned most of the Subic Bay Naval Base to the Philippine government after more than a century of use.

In 1993, a 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck India's Maharashtra state, killing nearly 10,000 people. The disaster primarily affected the Latur and Osmanabad districts.

In 1993, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Colin Powell announced his retirement from the military. Effective upon his retirement, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II approved his knighthood.

In 2005, Michael Eisner resigned as CEO of the Walt Disney Co. One week later, he departed his position on the board of the company.

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

In 2008, thousands of worshipers making their way through a narrow passage to a Hindu temple in India for a religious festival broke into a stampede when a wall collapsed. Police put the death toll at 224 with more than 100 people injured.

Advertisement

In 2011, a missile from a U.S. drone aircraft strike over Yemen killed Anwar al-Awlaki, a U.S.-born Islamic cleric linked to several high-profile terrorist incidents in the United States and subject of a two-year manhunt.

In 2020, California became the first state to adopt a law seeking to develop a path to pay reparations to Black residents and descendants of slavery.

File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

House passes last-ditch government funding bill to avoid shutdown
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
House passes last-ditch government funding bill to avoid shutdown
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- The House of Representatives on Saturday passed a Republican-sponsored 45-day stopgap government funding resolution with the help of Democrats in a bid to avert a looming government shutdown.
China slams U.S. report on Beijing's 'global information manipulation'
World News // 2 hours ago
China slams U.S. report on Beijing's 'global information manipulation'
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- China on Saturday slammed American government accusations that Beijing has spent billions of dollars on creating a global "disinformation" network, calling the United States an "empire of lies."
Former official says 'almost no Armenians left' in Nagorno-Karabakh region
World News // 4 hours ago
Former official says 'almost no Armenians left' in Nagorno-Karabakh region
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- A former top official of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Eastern Europe said Saturday almost none of its ethnic Armenian population remains following a mass wave of migration of more than 100,000 people.
Elon Musk angers German government with post backing far-right party
World News // 5 hours ago
Elon Musk angers German government with post backing far-right party
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Elon Musk is under fire after publicly backing a far-right political party in Germany, suggesting the current government should not be re-elected over its position on the current migrant crisis in Europe.
Prosecutors cite Trump's attacks on Milley in new push for gag order
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Prosecutors cite Trump's attacks on Milley in new push for gag order
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors have again asked for a gag order on Donald Trump ahead of his upcoming election interference trial in Washington, D.C., citing a recent social media attacks on Gen. Mark Milley and others.
IRS consultant charged with leaking tax info on Trump, others
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
IRS consultant charged with leaking tax info on Trump, others
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has charged an Internal Revenue Service consultant with leaking the tax information of former President Donald Trump and "thousands" of other wealthy Americans to news organizations.
2 hospitalized in accident involving historic Flying Scotsman locomotive
World News // 8 hours ago
2 hospitalized in accident involving historic Flying Scotsman locomotive
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Two people were hospitalized in an accident in Scotland involving the historic Flying Scotsman locomotive, officials said.
Putin calls for 130,000 new recruits for Russian military
World News // 8 hours ago
Putin calls for 130,000 new recruits for Russian military
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- In a sign of the toll Moscow's invasion is having on Russian troop levels, President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Saturday for the military to enlist 130,000 more recruits.
UPI Almanac for Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023
Top News // 15 hours ago
UPI Almanac for Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023
On Sept. 30, 1946, verdicts were handed down in the Nuremberg War Crimes Trial. Twelve Nazi leaders were sentenced to death by hanging.
Government shutdown practically assured after House GOP stopgap measure fails
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Government shutdown practically assured after House GOP stopgap measure fails
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Far-right Republicans on Friday voted down a GOP House bill that would have provided a temporary stopgap against the looming government shutdown that now would appear to be almost certain to occur this weekend.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Vegas police arrest man suspected in 1996 shooting of Tupac Shakur
Vegas police arrest man suspected in 1996 shooting of Tupac Shakur
Judge rules school shooter Ethan Crumbley eligible for life in prison
Judge rules school shooter Ethan Crumbley eligible for life in prison
Putin calls for 130,000 new recruits for Russian military
Putin calls for 130,000 new recruits for Russian military
Prosecutors cite Trump's attacks on Milley in new push for gag order
Prosecutors cite Trump's attacks on Milley in new push for gag order
In farewell speech, Gen. Mark Milley says military serves Constitution, not despots
In farewell speech, Gen. Mark Milley says military serves Constitution, not despots
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement