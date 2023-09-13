1 of 4 | Galveston resident Calvin Wehrle (C) makes his way back to his vehicle after checking out debris that came onto I-45 North from Hurricane Ike in Galveston, Texas on September 13, 2008. File Photo by Aaron M. Sprecher/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- On this date in history: In 1814, during a British attack on Fort McHenry, Md., Francis Scott Key wrote the lyrics of "The Star-Spangled Banner."

In 1940, the chapel at Buckingham Palace was destroyed in the German Blitz on London. The palace came under attack nine times during World War II. Ten days later, King George VI condemned the "wickedness against which we fight."

In 1948, Margaret Chase Smith won election to the U.S. Senate, becoming the first woman to serve in both chambers of Congress.

In 1971, New York state forces stormed and regained control of Attica state prison in a riot that killed 43 people.

In 1993, in a ceremony at the White House, Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and PLO Chairman Yasser Arafat signed a declaration of principles for Palestinian self-rule.

File Photo by Leighton Mark/UPI

In 1996, rapper Tupac Shakur died after he was shot in an ambush on Sept. 7.

In 2001, U.S. carriers were allowed to resume flights and airports were under strict new security requirements in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

In 2008, Hurricane Ike battered Galveston and Houston with heavy rain and 110-mph winds, forcing about 1 million people to flee and leaving millions without electricity. Officials later said deaths caused by Ike included more than 100 in the United States and about 75 in Haiti.

File Photo by Aaron M. Sprecher/UPI

In 2013, an Indian court convicted four men on charges they raped and murdered a 23-year-old student on a private bus in Delhi -- a December 2012 attack that caused nationwide outrage. They were sentenced to death.

In 2022, the NBA suspended Robert Sarver, the managing partner of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury, and fined him $10 million after an independent investigation turned up evidence of racist and sexist conduct.