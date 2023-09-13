Trending
Sept. 13, 2023 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Hurricane Ike batters Texas

On Sept. 13, 1948, Margaret Chase Smith won election to the U.S. Senate, becoming the first woman to serve in both chambers of Congress.

By UPI Staff
Galveston resident Calvin Wehrle (C) makes his way back to his vehicle after checking out debris that came onto I-45 North from Hurricane Ike in Galveston, Texas on September 13, 2008. File Photo by Aaron M. Sprecher/UPI
1 of 4 | Galveston resident Calvin Wehrle (C) makes his way back to his vehicle after checking out debris that came onto I-45 North from Hurricane Ike in Galveston, Texas on September 13, 2008. File Photo by Aaron M. Sprecher/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1814, during a British attack on Fort McHenry, Md., Francis Scott Key wrote the lyrics of "The Star-Spangled Banner."

In 1940, the chapel at Buckingham Palace was destroyed in the German Blitz on London. The palace came under attack nine times during World War II. Ten days later, King George VI condemned the "wickedness against which we fight."

In 1948, Margaret Chase Smith won election to the U.S. Senate, becoming the first woman to serve in both chambers of Congress.

In 1971, New York state forces stormed and regained control of Attica state prison in a riot that killed 43 people.

In 1993, in a ceremony at the White House, Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and PLO Chairman Yasser Arafat signed a declaration of principles for Palestinian self-rule.

File Photo by Leighton Mark/UPI

In 1996, rapper Tupac Shakur died after he was shot in an ambush on Sept. 7.

In 2001, U.S. carriers were allowed to resume flights and airports were under strict new security requirements in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

In 2008, Hurricane Ike battered Galveston and Houston with heavy rain and 110-mph winds, forcing about 1 million people to flee and leaving millions without electricity. Officials later said deaths caused by Ike included more than 100 in the United States and about 75 in Haiti.

File Photo by Aaron M. Sprecher/UPI

In 2013, an Indian court convicted four men on charges they raped and murdered a 23-year-old student on a private bus in Delhi -- a December 2012 attack that caused nationwide outrage. They were sentenced to death.

In 2022, the NBA suspended Robert Sarver, the managing partner of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury, and fined him $10 million after an independent investigation turned up evidence of racist and sexist conduct.

File Photo by Will Powers/UPI

U.S.-Iran prisoner swap moves forward
U.S. News // 55 minutes ago
U.S.-Iran prisoner swap moves forward
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- A prisoner swap between the United States and Iran appeared to be moving forward on Tuesday, according to comments by officials from both countries.
Police in pursuit of escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante, last seen armed
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Police in pursuit of escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante, last seen armed
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Authorities in Pennsylvania's Chester County said Tuesday that officers were in pursuit of Danelo Cavalcante, an escaped convicted murderer who has led police on a nearly two-week manhunt.
Death toll in Libya rises to more than 5,000 after rains destroy 2 dams
World News // 5 hours ago
Death toll in Libya rises to more than 5,000 after rains destroy 2 dams
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- The death toll from flooding in Libya rose to more than 5,000 after heavy rains destroyed two dams, officials said Tuesday.
Apple unveils new iPhone 15, carbon neutral Apple Watch, USB-C charger
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Apple unveils new iPhone 15, carbon neutral Apple Watch, USB-C charger
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Apple unveiled new devices Tuesday with its highly anticipated iPhone 15, carbon neutral Apple Watch, and new USB-C charger topping the company's "Wonderlust" event in Cupertino, Calif.
Missouri's U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley introduces bill to cap credit card interest at 18%
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Missouri's U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley introduces bill to cap credit card interest at 18%
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley on Tuesday introduced a bill to cap credit card annual percentage rates at 18% and prevent credit card companies from imposing new fees to evade the cap.
InfoWars host Owen Shroyer sentenced to 60 days in Capitol riot case
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
InfoWars host Owen Shroyer sentenced to 60 days in Capitol riot case
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Owen Shroyer, a host of the right-wing conspiracy theory platform InfoWars, was sentenced Tuesday to 60 days in prison after pleading guilty for his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
5 former Memphis police officers charged with federal crimes in Tyre Nichols death
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
5 former Memphis police officers charged with federal crimes in Tyre Nichols death
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- A federal grand jury has indicted five former Memphis police officers in the death of Tyre Nichols. Nichols died in a hospital on January 10, three days after being beaten by members of an elite police anti-gang unit.
Morocco earthquake deaths cross 2,900 as rescuers comb small towns
World News // 10 hours ago
Morocco earthquake deaths cross 2,900 as rescuers comb small towns
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Rescuers were working Tuesday to reach small mountain towns in Morocco close to the epicenter of Friday's earthquake, as the military began erecting field hospitals and attempting to provide aid with helicopters.
Kim Jong Un arrives in Russia by train, South Korean military says
World News // 1 day ago
Kim Jong Un arrives in Russia by train, South Korean military says
SEOUL, Sept. 12 (UPI) -- South Korean military officials said Tuesday they believe North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has arrived by train in Russia for a summit with President Vladimir Putin amid speculation over an impending arms deal.
House Speaker McCarthy announces President Joe Biden impeachment inquiry
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
House Speaker McCarthy announces President Joe Biden impeachment inquiry
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced on Tuesday that he is ordering an impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden in an effort to satisfy hardline House conservatives.
