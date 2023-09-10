Advertisement
Top News
Sept. 10, 2023 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Ferry sinks off Tanzania, killing nearly 200

On Sept. 10, 2011, nearly 200 people died after an overloaded ferry capsized and sank off the coast of Tanzania. More than 600 were rescued.

By UPI Staff
The Guided-missile destroyer USS Stout tows Tanzanian-flagged passenger ferry Spice Island on September 26, 2007, while in international waters off the coast of Somalia. The ferry sank September 10, 2011. File Photo courtesy of the U.S. Navy
1 of 4 | The Guided-missile destroyer USS Stout tows Tanzanian-flagged passenger ferry Spice Island on September 26, 2007, while in international waters off the coast of Somalia. The ferry sank September 10, 2011. File Photo courtesy of the U.S. Navy

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1813, U.S. naval units under the command of Capt. Oliver Perry defeated a British squadron in the Battle of Lake Erie.

Advertisement

In 1823, Simon Bolivar, who led the wars for independence from Spain in Venezuela, Colombia, Peru and Bolivia, was named president of Peru with dictatorial powers.

In 1846, Elias Howe received a patent for the sewing machine.

File Photo by Ali Jasim/UPI

In 1963, black students entered the white public schools of Birmingham, Tuskegee and Mobile in Alabama after U.S. President John F. Kennedy federalized the state's National Guard.

In 1977, Tunisian immigrant Hamida Djandoubi became the last person France executed by guillotine. He was convicted of torturing and strangling his girlfriend because she refused to become a prostitute.

In 1981, Pablo Picasso's epic painting, Guernica, which depicted the air bombing of the Spanish town by Nazi Germany and Fascist Italian planes, was delivered to Spain for the first time since it was painted in 1937. The painter, who was living in France, said it could not be returned to Spain until democracy was restored.

Advertisement

In 2002, Switzerland and Timor-Leste joined the United Nations, expanding the membership roll to 191. It eventually increased to 193.

Johann Schneide-Ammann, president of Switzerland, addresses the 71st session of the General Debate of the United Nations General Assembly on September 20. Switzerland joined the United Nations in 2002. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI

In 2008, scientists in a Geneva lab activated the Large Hadron Collider, the world's largest and most powerful subatomic particle accelerator, built over a 14-year period and costing an estimated $8 billion. It had to be shut down after nine days for repairs.

In 2011, nearly 200 people died after an overloaded ferry capsized and sank off the coast of Tanzania. More than 600 were rescued.

In 2014, in a speech to the nation, President Barack Obama said the United States and a "broad coalition" will "degrade and ultimately destroy" Islamic State terrorists.

In 2020, the August Complex Fire in California's Tehama County became the largest blaze in the state's history at more than 471,000 acres burned. It ultimately burned more than 1 million acres.

Advertisement

In 2022, Britain's King Charles III was formally proclaimed monarch during a ceremony at St. James' Palace in London one day after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

File Photo courtesy of the British Minister Of Defense

Read More

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023
Top News // 21 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023
On Sept. 10, 2011, nearly 200 people died after an overloaded ferry capsized and sank off the coast of Tanzania. More than 600 were rescued.
Foreign hackers attacked IT software to breach U.S. aeronautical organization
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Foreign hackers attacked IT software to breach U.S. aeronautical organization
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Foreign hackers breached a U.S. aeronautical organization by exploiting vulnerabilities in IT software from the company Zoho, the U.S. government warned Thursday.
Tens of millions in methamphetamine at border in recent months
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Tens of millions in methamphetamine at border in recent months
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers have seized tens of millions of dollars' worth of methamphetamine in recent months at the California-Mexico border.
New Jersey authorities vote to reinstate black bear hunting
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
New Jersey authorities vote to reinstate black bear hunting
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- The New Jersey Fish and Game Council voted to approve changes to its black bear management policy to allow for regulated hunts twice a year in parts of the state.
Boston museum thwarts planned climate protest by closing early
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Boston museum thwarts planned climate protest by closing early
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- The Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston thwarted a planned climate protest Thursday by closing early out of fear protesters would damage items held in its collection, the institution said this week.
Philadelphia Police arrest officer for shooting death of Eddie Irizarry
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Philadelphia Police arrest officer for shooting death of Eddie Irizarry
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Police on Friday arrested one of their rank for the death of Eddie Irizarry, a man who was shot dead while he was sitting in his vehicle in August.
First legal casino opens in Chicago after decades of political wrangling
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
First legal casino opens in Chicago after decades of political wrangling
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- More than 30 years after it was first proposed by former Mayor Richard M. Daley, the city of Chicago on Saturday hosted the opening of its first legal casino.
Tens of thousands without power in Mass. after severe thunderstorm
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Tens of thousands without power in Mass. after severe thunderstorm
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Tens of thousands of people in Massachusetts remained without power Saturday afternoon after thunderstorms took down power lines across the state.
Parenting YouTuber Ruby Franke denied bond on child abuse charges
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Parenting YouTuber Ruby Franke denied bond on child abuse charges
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Parenting advice YouTube influencer Ruby Franke has been denied bond in a Utah court where she faces felony charges of child abuse.
Search continues for escaped Pa. convict amid continued sightings
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Search continues for escaped Pa. convict amid continued sightings
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- The Pennsylvania State Police said they are continuing their search efforts for convicted killer Danelo Cavalcante this weekend after two more confirmed sightings of the escaped convict.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Notorious Australian crime boss shot dead in attack at Melbourne cafe
Notorious Australian crime boss shot dead in attack at Melbourne cafe
Search continues for escaped Pa. convict amid continued sightings
Search continues for escaped Pa. convict amid continued sightings
Jova becomes Western Hemisphere's strongest hurricane in 2023
Jova becomes Western Hemisphere's strongest hurricane in 2023
Philadelphia Police arrest officer for shooting death of Eddie Irizarry
Philadelphia Police arrest officer for shooting death of Eddie Irizarry
Trump overstated net worth by at least $3.6 billion a year, N.Y. attorney general says
Trump overstated net worth by at least $3.6 billion a year, N.Y. attorney general says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement