Advertisement
Top News
Sept. 4, 2023 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Mother Teresa declared a saint

On Sept. 4, 2016, Mother Teresa was declared a saint by Pope Francis nearly 20 years after her death.

By UPI Staff
Pope Francis leads a canonization Mass for Mother Teresa in front of 120,000 faithful in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican on September 4, 2016. File Photo by Stefano Spaziani/UPI
Pope Francis leads a canonization Mass for Mother Teresa in front of 120,000 faithful in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican on September 4, 2016. File Photo by Stefano Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 3 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1609, navigator Henry Hudson discovered the island of Manhattan.

Advertisement

In 1957, Arkansas Gov. Orval Faubus called out the National Guard to prevent nine African-American students from entering Central High School in Little Rock.

In 1972, U.S. swimmer Mark Spitz became the first athlete to win seven gold medals in a single Olympic Games. The record stood until American swimmer Michael Phelps won eight golds at the Beijing Olympics in 2008.

In 1982, a fire in a Los Angeles apartment house killed 25 people after Humberto Diaz de la Torre set the building on fire amid a dispute with the apartment's manager. He pleaded guilty to murder and received a 625-year prison sentence.

In 1991, South African President F.W. de Klerk proposed a new Constitution. It provided for universal voting rights and opened Parliament to all races.

File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI

In 2014, caustic comedienne Joan Rivers, whose cutting barbs were often aimed at celebrities, including herself, died at the age of 81 at a hospital in New York City. Her daughter, Melissa, said, "My mother's greatest joy in life was to make people laugh."

Advertisement

In 2016, Mother Teresa was declared a saint by Pope Francis nearly 20 years after her death.

In 2019, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam withdrew a controversial bill that would have allowed extradition to China after weeks of protests against it. The demonstrations continued, though, in the autonomous region.

File Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI

In 2022, 11 people died and 18 people were injured in a stabbing spree on James Smith Cree Nation and in the village of Weldon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The attacker, Myles Sanderson, was found dead a day later.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Israeli PM calls for removal of unauthorized immigrants after riot
World News // 29 minutes ago
Israeli PM calls for removal of unauthorized immigrants after riot
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called for the deportation of immigrants illegally living in Israel.
UPI Almanac for Monday, Sept. 4, 2023
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Monday, Sept. 4, 2023
On Sept. 4, 2016, Mother Teresa was declared a saint by Pope Francis nearly 20 years after her death.
Police investigate death at rain-soaked Burning Man festival
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Police investigate death at rain-soaked Burning Man festival
Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Roads into and out of the Burning Man music and culture festival in northern Nevada remained closed early on Sunday amid continued heavy rainfall, stranding tens of thousands of attendees.
Inmates in Minnesota prison back in cells after hours of unrest
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Inmates in Minnesota prison back in cells after hours of unrest
Sept. 3 (UPI) -- A wing of a prison in Bayport, Minn., went into lockdown for several hours Sunday after about 100 inmates refused to return to their cells.
Zelensky ousts Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov
World News // 10 hours ago
Zelensky ousts Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov
Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is shaking up the leadership of his nation's defenses Sunday, announcing the dismissal of Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov.
GOP Sen. Mike Rounds: McConnell 'perfectly capable' leader, despite health concerns
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
GOP Sen. Mike Rounds: McConnell 'perfectly capable' leader, despite health concerns
Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., says Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell is still equipped to fulfill his duties after he again appeared to freeze while speaking to the press last week.
Raimondo: U.S. seeks to limit China's military capacity through trade measures
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Raimondo: U.S. seeks to limit China's military capacity through trade measures
Sept. 3 (UPI) -- The United States intends to impose limitations on China's military through trade restrictions on the most advanced computer chips, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said Sunday.
Labor Day weekend heat in Northeast to linger through midweek
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Labor Day weekend heat in Northeast to linger through midweek
A noticeable warmup is expanding across the northeastern states for the first half of this week, AccuWeather meteorologists said Sunday.
4 sustain minor injuries when dock at N.C. charter fishing business collapses
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
4 sustain minor injuries when dock at N.C. charter fishing business collapses
Sept. 3 (UPI) -- A dock at a charter fishing business in North Carolina collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean Sunday, injuring four people who where thrown into water, local officials said.
'DANA' storm batters Spain with torrential rain, to continue Monday
World News // 13 hours ago
'DANA' storm batters Spain with torrential rain, to continue Monday
Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Spain on Sunday is on high alert for bad weather from a "DANA" storm, which is predicted to continue producing record-breaking torrential rains well into Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

North Korea simulates nuclear missile strike in warning to U.S.
North Korea simulates nuclear missile strike in warning to U.S.
SpaceX's Crew-6 Dragon undocks from space station, heads for splashdown
SpaceX's Crew-6 Dragon undocks from space station, heads for splashdown
On This Day: 'Hobbit' author J.R.R. Tolkien dies at 81
On This Day: 'Hobbit' author J.R.R. Tolkien dies at 81
Mass shooting in Boston suburb leaves 1 dead, 6 injured
Mass shooting in Boston suburb leaves 1 dead, 6 injured
Zelensky ousts Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov
Zelensky ousts Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement