Aug. 25, 2023 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Hurricane Harvey makes landfall in Texas

On Aug. 25, 2017, Hurricane Harvey made landfall on San Jose Island, Texas, as a Category 4 storm. Harvey killed more than 100 people.

By UPI Staff
Rescue workers bring in a family through rising flood waters in the Cypress Station neighborhood as waters rise during Hurricane Harvey in Houston on August 28. The storm made landfall August 25, 2017. File Photo by Jerome Hicks/UPI
Rescue workers bring in a family through rising flood waters in the Cypress Station neighborhood as waters rise during Hurricane Harvey in Houston on August 28. The storm made landfall August 25, 2017. File Photo by Jerome Hicks/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1609, Galileo Galilei exhibited his first telescope in Venice.

In 1718, the city of New Orleans was founded.

In 1875, Matthew Webb, a 27-year-old British merchant navy captain, became the first person known to successfully swim the English Channel.

In 1944, allied forces and the French resistance freed the city of Paris from German occupation during World War II.

In 1967, a sniper assassinated American Nazi leader George Lincoln Rockwell in Arlington, Va.

In 1984, In Cold Blood and Breakfast at Tiffany's author Truman Capote died at age 59.

In 1985, Samantha Smith, 13, was killed with her father and six other people in a plane crash in Maine. Samantha's 1983 letter to Soviet President Yuri Andropov about her fear of nuclear war earned her a visit to the Soviet Union.

In 1989, Voyager 2, after a 4 billion-mile journey, made its closest pass over Neptune, sending back images of southern lights and its moon, Triton, to Earth.

In 2009, U.S. Sen. Edward "Ted" Kennedy, D-Mass., a liberal fixture in the Senate for 46 years, died of brain cancer at the age of 77.

In 2012, former astronaut Neil Armstrong, the first man to walk on the moon, died in Cincinnati. He was 82.

In 2017, Hurricane Harvey made landfall on San Jose Island, Texas, as a Category 4 storm. Harvey killed more than 100 people and caused $125 billion in damage.

In 2019, Rory McIlroy won the FedEx Cup at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, taking home the largest payout in golf history -- $15 million.

In 2020, the Africa Regional Certification Commission declared Africa free of wild polio after four years without a case.

